EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and I half-year of 2026

In the second quarter of 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of EUR 248 thousand (Q2 2025: EUR 976 thousand). The decrease in profit is primarily related to the regular valuation of property investments carried out at the end of the half-year, as well as to the fund's investment in the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, where the majority of the terraced houses’ sales and the recorded profit took place in the first half of last year.

Despite the decrease in profit, EfTEN United Property Fund received record distributions from its underlying funds at the beginning of 2026. In June 2026, the fund made its first distribution of the year to investors in the amount of EUR 1,060 thousand, or 42.676 cents per unit. The distribution was based on dividends and income received from all underlying funds, as well as interest from the owner loans to Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ and on the Menulio 7 office building.

In the second quarter of 2026, the fund manager was actively working on restructuring the investment portfolio of EfTEN United Property Fund. Although the closing of the related transactions fell into the beginning of the third quarter, the main preparatory activities took place in the second quarter.

The fund manager is of the opinion that the office segment — particularly older, so-called Class B and C buildings — will remain under pressure in the Baltic commercial real estate market for some time to come. Demand for office space is being held back by the increasingly entrenched work-from-home culture and by the modest expansion of business activity resulting from low economic growth. Accordingly, after the balance sheet date, at the beginning of July, the fund sold the Menulio 7 office building in Vilnius. EfTEN United Property Fund invested EUR 3.598 million in the acquisition of the Menulio 7 office building at the beginning of 2022. Together with the dividends received from the investment to date and the interest accrued on the loans, the fund will earn a profit of EUR 760 thousand upon completion of the sale transaction.

In the Baltic commercial real estate market, the fund manager sees the strongest outlook in the retail segment. Despite subdued economic growth, wage growth has remained relatively strong in all three Baltic countries. In addition, consumer willingness to spend is being supported by the slowdown in inflation. Given the positive outlook for retail, the EfTEN United Property Fund increased its holding in Domina retail centre in Riga. Whereas previously the fund held an indirect position of EUR 380 thousand in the Domina centre through EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS, the fund invests now 2.478 million euros directly to the centre. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of August

As a result of these two transactions the share of office segment decreased by 11 percentage points (to 27%) and the share of retail increased by 7 percentage points (to 47%) in the fund’s portfolio.

In the fund's 80%-owned development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, five completed terraced houses were handed over to customers during the second quarter, with real right agreements concluded. As of the end of the quarter, four terraced houses and two plots remain unsold in the development project. Following the balance sheet date, the fund entered into an agreement to expand the Uus-Järveküla development project. Under the plan, 22 semi-detached house units are to be built at the site. The fund will invest in the expansion of the development project in stages, contributing a total of approximately EUR 1.5 million through a shareholder loan bearing interest of 10% per annum. In addition, the fund acquired an 80% stake in Invego Uus-Järveküla 2 OÜ, the company developing the Uus-Järveküla residential district expansion. Completion of the development project is planned for 2029.

In the second half of 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund plans to make the second cash distribution of the year to investors.

Statement of the comprehensive income

2nd quarter 6 months 2026 2025 2026 2025 € thousand INCOME Interest income 36 143 109 297 Income from underlying funds 718 420 775 420 Other financial income 0 0 0 4 Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss -455 460 -53 1 075 Investments in subsidiaries -259 647 -223 737 Investments in underlying funds -196 -187 170 338 Total income 298 1 023 832 1 796 COSTS Operating expenses Management fees -20 -27 -46 -56 Costs of administering the Fund -10 -10 -18 -17 Other operating expenses -20 -9 -58 -38 Total operating expenses -50 -46 -123 -111 Interest expenses 0 -1 0 -6 Operating profit 248 976 709 1 679 Profit before income tax 248 976 709 1 679 Net profit for the period 248 976 709 1 679 Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period 248 976 709 1 679 Increase in the net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 248 976 709 1 679 Ordinary and diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0,1 0,39 0,29 0,68





Statement of financial position

30.06.2026 31.12.2025 € thousand ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 079 1 774 Loans granted 2 149 1 516 Other receivables and accrued income 403 300 Total current assets 5 631 3 590 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 23 302 23 474 Investments in subsidiaries 2 888 3 111 Investments in underlying funds 20 415 20 363 Loans granted 0 2 149 Total non-current assets 23 302 25 623 TOTAL ASSETS 28 933 29 213 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 74 2 Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 74 2 NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 28 859 29 211 Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 28 933 29 213





The unaudited 2nd quarter 2026 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

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