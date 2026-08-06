Dog Island, One of Anguilla's Largest Private Islands, Comes to Market at $222 Million



BLOWING POINT, Anguilla, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dog Island, an uninhabited island of roughly 510 acres about eight miles off the northwest coast of Anguilla, has been brought to market at $222 million through Dream Dwell Realty, a licensed Anguilla real estate agency. It is one of the largest privately held islands in the eastern Caribbean and has been owned by a single family for many years.

The listing arrives in a territory named the top island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards, a destination whose beaches rank among the region's most celebrated. Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory, has only a small number of offshore cays, and an island on the scale of Dog Island rarely reaches the open market.

A Sanctuary of Global Significance

Dog Island is recognized by BirdLife International as an Important Bird Area and ranks among the most significant seabird sites in the Lesser Antilles. During nesting season the island holds several hundred thousand birds, among them a sooty tern colony numbering tens of thousands of breeding pairs, brown boobies, masked boobies, and magnificent frigatebirds. The reef around the island forms part of a protected marine park where green and hawksbill turtles nest.

The island also carries a strong conservation record. After invasive rats reached its shores and preyed on its wildlife, the Anguilla National Trust and its partners completed a full eradication in 2012, at the time the largest such project on any Caribbean island. Its seabird populations have grown in the years since.

"An island like this does not come along often," said Glenford R. Walters, principal of Dream Dwell Realty. "It is one of the largest private islands in Anguilla, from the beaches to the birdlife. Whoever takes it on becomes the steward of something rare."

Ownership In a Tax-Neutral Territory

Anguilla levies no income tax, no capital gains tax, and no estate tax on individuals. International buyers acquire property through the government's Alien Land Holding License process, which runs through official review and normally takes a few months to complete. The territory's stability and its standing within the British system have long drawn buyers to its upper end.

A Second Anguilla Listing on the South Coast

Dog Island is one of two properties Dream Dwell Realty is bringing forward this year. On Anguilla's south coast, the agency is marketing a new gated community of twelve villas set above Rendezvous Bay, a long run of soft white sand along the island's southern shore that looks across the channel to Saint Martin. The bay's calm, shallow water has made it one of Anguilla's most sought-after stretches of coast, and it sits beside the Aurora International Golf Club, the island's only golf course.

Five beachfront Beach Villas are priced at $10.5 million, with five-bedroom layouts that extend to seven bedrooms, while seven ocean-view homes begin near $4.95 million. A private beach club, a wellness spa, a fitness centre, and a racket club are planned across the grounds.

"One is a resort-style home by the golf, ready for a family," Walters said. "The other is a whole island for someone who wants space and privacy, a place unlike anywhere else. Both are rare in their own way."

About Dream Dwell Realty

Dream Dwell Realty is a licensed real estate agency based at Blowing Point, Anguilla, led by principal Glenford R. Walters. The agency represents homes, land, and islands across the territory.

Media Contact

Glenford "Remy" Walters

Dream Dwell Realty, Blowing Point, Anguilla

remmyw1969@gmail.com

+1 (264) 729-7471

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f948d13-115f-4d56-bedb-74c5ca8f4de1