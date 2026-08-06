HL Bowman Expands Into the Boston Market Under Bryan Enders’ Leadership





Photo Courtesy of: HL Bowman (Placeholder for now)

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under Bryan Enders’ leadership, HL Bowman is expanding into the Boston market as the family-owned home-services company broadens its reach from Central Pennsylvania into New England.

Founded in 1946, HL Bowman is a family-owned home-services company offering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. Bryan Enders and Dennis Enders continue to help lead the company as it broadens its regional reach.

That growth now includes Boston, where HL Bowman has established a clearer point of entry into the New England market. The Boston page gives homeowners and property owners in that area direct access to the company’s service information while extending HL Bowman’s footprint beyond its Central Pennsylvania base.

The expansion into Boston marks a notable step in HL Bowman’s continued growth. It gives the company a stronger public-facing presence in a major New England market while keeping its service offering centered on the same core categories that define the business.

As HL Bowman expands into the Boston market, homeowners and property owners in the area can turn to the company’s Boston page for direct access to service information across heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical. Additional information about HL Bowman’s full service offering and regional presence is available at hlbowman.com.

About HL Bowman

Founded in 1946, HL Bowman is a family-owned home-services company offering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. According to its website, the company serves customers in Central Pennsylvania and New England.

Media Contact

Bryan Enders

bryan@hlbowman.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8a427f-3bfb-48c6-9abb-b1ff2bea573d