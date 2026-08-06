Instaleap Expands European Footprint Through Strategic Partnership With SPAR Slovenia





Photo Courtesy of Instaleap

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaleap, a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform for retailers - now part of Instacart -, announced that SPAR Slovenia has selected Instaleap as its e-commerce fulfillment platform, entering into a strategic partnership to orchestrate and optimize the retailer's e-grocery operations, last-mile delivery, and marketplace integrations across the country. The partnership is intended to strengthen Instaleap’s presence in Europe and position its technology as a key enabler for grocery leaders seeking scalable, efficient online operations in Slovenia and wider European markets.

The announcement comes as Instaleap continues to build out its enterprise capabilities following its recent acquisition by Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America. As part of Instacart's broader strategy to expand its global footprint and support every stage of the grocery transaction, the SPAR Slovenia partnership reflects the kind of operations-led, technology-driven collaboration Instaleap is prioritizing across its European markets.

The collaboration is designed to support SPAR Slovenia’s ongoing investment in modernizing its store network and expanding digital touchpoints, including its online grocery offer, to better serve changing consumer expectations for convenient, reliable delivery. The integration of Instaleap’s platform will allow SPAR Slovenia to centralize online order intake, streamline in-store picking, enable dynamic delivery routing, and improve operations' real-time visibility, with the goal of creating a more cohesive and predictable customer experience across its channels.

Instaleap–SPAR Slovenia Partnership Anchored In European Retail Growth

Instaleap’s platform connects e-commerce, marketplaces, fulfillment, and delivery processes for retailers, providing end-to-end orchestration of online orders from digital storefronts and marketplace channels to in-store picking and last-mile logistics. For SPAR Slovenia, the partnership is expected to consolidate multiple sales channels into one unified system, enabling it to manage growing digital volumes more efficiently while maintaining control over service levels, operating costs, and delivery times.

Europe’s online grocery market surpassed an estimated 10 billion dollars in revenue in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a strong double-digit compound annual growth rate over the coming years, driven by rising adoption of online ordering and demand for faster delivery windows. In this context, grocery retailers across the United Kingdom and Europe are prioritizing operational resilience and technology partners that can support omnichannel scale while safeguarding margins and customer loyalty. The Instaleap–SPAR Slovenia collaboration reflects this shift and is presented as an example of how regional retailers can use specialized platforms to manage rising digital demand and increasingly complex logistics networks.

"Partnering with SPAR Slovenia marks an important step in expanding our presence in Europe and supporting leading retailers in scaling their e-commerce operations," said Bas Groot, VP of Sales EMEA at Instaleap. "Together, we are focused on delivering a seamless, end-to-end grocery experience that combines operational efficiency with a high-quality customer journey."

Instaleap views the partnership as a way for retailers in strategic European markets to move from fragmented online operations to a single, orchestrated ecosystem that protects both customer experience and profitability. The company positions its platform as a technology layer that unifies order management, picking, and delivery, enabling e-grocery to scale while retaining visibility and control.

Supporting Strategic Expansion Across Europe And The UK

Instaleap works with nearly 80 retailers and marketplaces in close to 30 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with clients like Walmart, Carrefour, Jeronimo Martins, Continente, REWE, Oxxo, HEB, and Lulu helping them streamline and scale online operations. Its technology is purpose-built for grocery and retail leaders and is designed to integrate the full digital commerce lifecycle, including order intake from different channels, picking and packing, routing, logistics, and post-delivery customer experience, within a single platform. This architecture enables retailers to meet on-time delivery commitments more consistently while optimizing operational costs and supporting long-term customer loyalty.

That footprint has grown further under Instacart's ownership, as the two companies align on building technology that supports omnichannel initiatives.

Instaleap identifies Europe and the UK as markets at an inflection point, where grocery retailers must expand digital services without compromising store operations or delivery reliability. In this context, the collaboration with SPAR Slovenia is positioned as an example of how a regional leader can use technology to strengthen its position within the country today and build toward a wider European growth story.

Visit Instaleap Website to learn more about its retail technology platform and European e-grocery operations.

About Instaleap

Instaleap is a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform that helps retailers streamline and scale their online operations across nearly 30 countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Following its recent acquisition by Instacart, Instaleap operates as part of Instacart's growing enterprise portfolio, extending its reach as the leading grocery technology company in North America into new international markets. Instaleap's technology integrates the end‑to‑end digital commerce lifecycle, including order management, in‑store picking, routing, logistics, and customer experience, enabling retailers to operate with greater efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Instaleap supports supermarkets, pharmacies, and other retailers in meeting on‑time delivery commitments, optimizing operational costs, and delivering high‑quality customer experiences that build long‑term loyalty.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Carvalho Heron

Contact Email: heron.decarvalho@instaleap.io

Website: https://instaleap.io/

Address: Barcelona, Spain Ronda Sant Pere 52, 08010, Spain

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c33acb20-10cb-4836-acd5-78c0980bfa31