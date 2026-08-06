Reykjavík, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Notice of Q2 Results and Investor Presentation



6 August 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (Main Market, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, will publish its Q2 Results on 13 August 2026.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 09:00am GMT, with a recording of the meeting available on the website thereafter.

To register for the webcast, please click on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tseva2m/

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq’s significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarrmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company’s strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland’s developing mining sector, and Imeq Aps, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE Main Market and Nasdaq Iceland Main Market under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.