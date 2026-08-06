Released: 6.8.2026

Category: Investor News

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 13.8.2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc to publish its Half-Year Financial Report Report for January-June 2026 and hold a webcast on 13 August 2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on 13 August 2026. The announcement will be available on the company's website after publication at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

OmaSp will hold a Finnish-language webcast on 13 August 2026 at 11.00 EEST. The link to the webcast in Finnish can be accessed from here. The webcast in English is at 12.00 EEST. The link to the webcast in English can be accessed from here. The results will be presented by CEO Karri Alameri. The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available later the same day at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

Please join us for the results announcement webcast.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information and Interview requests :

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.