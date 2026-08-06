Haffner Energy has achieved a key qualification milestone for its new generation H6

Haffner Energy has achieved a key qualification milestone

for its new H6 generation technology

Confirmation of stable syngas production reinforces the H6’s commercial roll-out trajectory

Vitry-le-François, France – 6 August 2026, 08:00 am (CEST)

Haffner Energy today announced that it has achieved the key qualification milestone for the methodology and production data relating to syngas generated by its H6 technology. This milestone was reached under the supervision of a leading international certification body, which has validated both the methodology and the production data demonstrating the stable production of syngas1, the synthesis gas produced through Haffner Energy's biomass thermolysis process.

This independent qualification confirms that the technological enhancements developed by Haffner Energy are delivering the expected performance and that the new generation system operates reliably from commissioning at sustained production rates, in line with its design objectives.

This qualification also validates the mechanical behaviour of the H6, in line with the modelling carried out during its design. It represents a decisive step towards the commercial deployment of this new generation, which is set to be installed in C-iC modules, notably as part of the CORE100 reservation programme.

The performance of a thermochemical process such as thermolysis can only be assessed by analysing production data, which enables the thermal stability of the process, the behaviour of the plant and the quality of the syngas produced to be characterised.

The next qualification milestone, scheduled for autumn 2026, will focus on the production of mobility-grade hydrogen, the most demanding application in terms of gas purity. Successful completion of this stage will extend the validated performance of the H6 technology to renewable methane and methanol production, both of which require less stringent gas purification. The conversion of purified syngas into renewable methane or methanol relies on proven industrial catalytic processes that have been deployed commercially for more than fifty years and are available off the shelf from multiple technology providers.

Marc Haffner, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Technology and co-founder of Haffner Energy, said:

"Previous generations, validated through several thousand hours of operation, demonstrated the consistency and predictability of our thermolysis process. With H6, our objective was to confirm that the design improvements we introduced—focused on simplicity, compactness and robustness—would deliver the expected performance at industrial scale.

The H6's mechanical design is the culmination of several years of operational feedback. While it builds on the proven principles of previous generations, it has been comprehensively redesigned to eliminate the main mechanical and process failure modes identified over time. The result is a significantly simpler, more robust system engineered to operate for more than 8,000 hours per year.

The results have fully met our expectations. Stable syngas production was achieved from the very first biomass feed, with a sustained production rate and mechanical behaviour fully consistent with our design models. We also observed a highly stable thermal profile and a significant improvement in the intrinsic quality of the syngas before any purification stage. The H4 generation had already demonstrated our ability to produce mobility-grade hydrogen. These first qualification results validate the technological choices behind H6 and strengthen our confidence in the successful completion of the next qualification stage."



Visualisation of the HYNOCA® C-iC unit equipped with the H6 generation module.





About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative solutions for the production of competitive renewable fuels from biomass. With over 33 years’ experience in the utilisation of all types of biomass, the company has developed proprietary thermolysis and gasification technologies enabling the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, renewable methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

As well as supplying technology, Haffner Energy supports its clients in developing industrial projects designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of the energy, industrial and transport sectors. Its solutions also contribute to the production of biogenic CO₂ and biochar, thereby supporting the energy transition and the sustainable utilisation of biomass.

Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker symbol: ALHAF).

Press contact

Laetitia Mailhes

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

Investor contact

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com







1 Syngas is a synthetic gas composed primarily of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Through well-established catalytic processes that have been proven at industrial scale for decades, these two molecules can be converted into a range of high-value products tailored to target markets, including biomethanol, renewable methane, green hydrogen, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).





Attachment