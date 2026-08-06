Syncron Signals Strong Mid-Year Momentum Across Global Partner Ecosystem to Drive Aftermarket Transformation

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Syncron , a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced significant mid-year momentum within its Global Partner Organization . Marking the first half of the year with impressive growth across its global footprint, system integration capabilities, and technology alliances, Syncron continues to strengthen its ecosystem to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors maximize product uptime and drive profitability.

As manufacturers look to improve aftermarket performance across their service supply chain , pricing , and warranty operations , Syncron’s partner strategy is focused on extending the expertise, regional reach, and delivery capacity customers need to turn aftermarket operations into a source of growth and profitability. Over the first half of the year, this has translated into substantial adoption, increased joint pipeline velocity, and a broadened ecosystem of trusted industry experts.

Global Footprint and Ecosystem Diversification

To meet the evolving demands of manufacturers worldwide, Syncron has expanded its active ecosystem to include 23 active partners, spanning a diverse range of Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Solution Extension (SolEx), Cloud, Regional Consulting, and Referral Partners.

This robust network has successfully broadened Syncron’s geographical coverage, ensuring local implementation capabilities and strategic support are available across key manufacturing hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Pipeline Velocity and Joint Customer Success

The strategic alignment between Syncron and its partner organization has significantly enhanced market reach and execution speed:

Deal mechanics: Partners are now actively engaged in over 60% of all open opportunities , illustrating the collaborative nature of Syncron’s current sales cycle.

Partners are now actively engaged in over , illustrating the collaborative nature of Syncron’s current sales cycle. Joint customers: In the first half of the year alone, Syncron and its partners secured several strategic wins, proving the market's demand for integrated, partner-supported solutions.

In the first half of the year alone, Syncron and its partners secured several strategic wins, proving the market's demand for integrated, partner-supported solutions. Collaborative delivery: Execution remains a core pillar of customer satisfaction, with a significant increase in implementations co-delivered by Syncron and certified partner teams, reducing time-to-value for complex global rollouts.



Accelerating Innovation and Solution Extensions

Syncron continues to innovate at the edge by empowering partners to build and deploy specialized solution extensions that complement the core Syncron platform.

Two solution extensions officially launched with several in assessment and development, poised for market release in H2.



Deepening Hyperscaler Alliances and Strategic Growth Areas

A foundational element of Syncron's momentum is its evolving hyperscaler relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). By deepening this cloud-first partnership, Syncron and AWS are enabling enterprise manufacturers to scale their service parts planning, pricing, and warranty management frameworks on the world’s most secure and reliable cloud infrastructure.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Syncron’s Global Partner Organization has targeted specific areas of strategic growth, focusing heavily on:

Regional Expansion: Accelerating localized presence in high-growth industrial manufacturing hubs, specifically across LATAM and ASEAN.

Accelerating localized presence in high-growth industrial manufacturing hubs, specifically across Enablement: Upgrading partner technical proficiency through newly launched certification tracks and hands-on delivery support.

Upgrading partner technical proficiency through newly launched certification tracks and hands-on delivery support. Partner Relationship Management (PRM): Investing in sophisticated PRM infrastructure to streamline co-selling, deal registration, and collaborative marketing campaigns.



"Our mid-year performance is a testament to the trust and shared vision we have built with our global partners," said Rob Joseph, VP of the Global Partner Organization at Syncron. "By combining Syncron's industry-leading aftermarket solutions with the deep vertical expertise and regional strengths of our partners, we are not just expanding our market footprint—we are ensuring our customers have the exact resources they need to transform their service operations into centers of profitability."

Engaging the Ecosystem

Throughout the first half of the year, Syncron has fostered deep collaboration through key industry touchpoints, including 12 dedicated partner events aimed at alignment, technical training, and executive strategy.

For information about the Syncron Global Partner Network or to explore partnership opportunities, visit syncron.com/partners .

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron powers commercial success in the aftermarket with connected solutions — from service supply chain to parts and service pricing and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands rely on Syncron to drive revenue, grow margins, and boost customer outcomes across the service lifecycle.