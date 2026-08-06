Magic Wand Murals Founder Nancy Illman Launches New Chapter in Her Bespoke Artistry





Photo Courtesy of Magic Wand Murals

TAKOMA PARK, Md., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nancy Illman, founder of Magic Wand Murals, has entered a new phase in her long-running career as a bespoke mural artist, sharpening her focus on the kind of highly personalized, individually composed commissions that have defined her studio for more than thirty years.

Illman grew up on Long Island before beginning a path to becoming a full-time artist that was not a direct one. She earned an A.B. with Honors in English and American Language and Literature from Harvard University, then went on to law school at Fordham University, where she earned her J.D., a path she has said was pursued largely out of deference to her parents' expectations. It was only after that detour that she enrolled at Parsons School of Design in New York City and committed fully to formal art training and to building an independent practice as a muralist. Over the years, her life and work have taken her to New York City, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland.

A Foundation Built on Firsthand Study

Illman has said that her artistic sensibility was shaped as much by direct exposure to historic and contemporary collections as by formal schooling. Over the course of her education and early career, she traveled extensively to view museum collections spanning antiquity and modernity, including institutions and sites in the United States, Athens, Croatia, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, China, Thailand, Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic, as well as ancient ruins in Mexico and the excavated city of Pompeii.

"I didn't just study art history from a classroom seat. I went and stood in front of the work, in as many places as I could," said Illman. "That kind of firsthand exposure to how other cultures and eras built and decorated their spaces has stayed with me in everything I design."

Craftsmanship as a Long-Term Practice

Illman is primarily a mural artist, painting on walls, ceilings, fences, floors, and stairs. When clients request it, she sometimes incorporates mosaic elements, or tesserae, alongside her paintwork, ranging from vintage abalone buttons and mirror pieces to sequins, jewelry, and champagne caps, folding these materials into her mixed-media murals rather than painting directly onto them.

Illman described this stage of her career as less a reinvention than a refinement, one focused on deepening the bespoke nature of her commissions rather than expanding into new formats or markets. She noted that after more than three decades of professional practice, she has arrived at a clearer articulation of her own working philosophy.

"I've spent thirty-some years figuring out what I actually believe about this work," Illman said. "At this point, I'm not interested in producing something generic. Every commission has to earn its place in someone's home."

Illman's professional history, and the personal journey that preceded it, are also chronicled in her memoir, Instigator of Joy: Becoming My Own Fairy Godmother, which describes her path toward identifying as an artist rather than pursuing the medical, legal, or purely domestic roles her parents had envisioned for her.

What Comes Next for the Studio

Illman said this next chapter will continue to center on commissioned, one-of-a-kind murals for private and commercial clients, with an emphasis on the depth of craftsmanship and personal attention that have characterized her studio since its founding.

Among her upcoming projects, Illman will soon return to Connecticut, where she has completed a handful of mural commissions, to paint a deep blue music room ceiling featuring constellations, crystals, and gold leaf, inspired by the celestial ceiling of Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

"The work doesn't get easier after thirty years; it gets more specific," Illman said. "That's the part I'm most interested in right now."

Visit Magic Wand Murals' website to learn more.

About Magic Wand Murals

Founded by artist Nancy Illman, Magic Wand Murals is a bespoke mural and mosaic studio built on formal training at Parsons School of Design and more than three decades of professional practice. Illman's academic background includes an undergraduate degree in art history from Harvard University, complemented by extensive firsthand study of museum collections and historic sites across multiple continents. The studio serves private and commercial clients throughout the Northeast and Midwest United States.

Contact

Contact Name: Nancy Illman

Email: ncillman@magicwandmurals.com

Website: magicwandmurals.com

Address: Takoma Park, Maryland, 20912, United States

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55699d2a-6304-4a22-8e21-40bdfafdfe3a