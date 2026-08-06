L'École Des Paris Teaches Recreational Sports Bettors an Analytical Framework Built to Counter the Get-Rich-Quick Framing of Mainstream Sports Betting Media





MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L'École Des Paris, a Montreal-based sports betting education school co-founded by professional bettors Olivier Jacques and Walid Tabarout, teaches a rules-based analytical framework designed to move recreational sports bettors away from the impulse-driven approach that mainstream media and marketing tend to reinforce. The school is one of the first of its kind in North America, has been operating for approximately one year, and has more than 300 students enrolled to date, according to its founders.

The founders' central argument is that sports betting can be approached the same way an analyst approaches equities. Both involve probabilistic outcomes. Both reward disciplined position sizing. Both punish the emotional pattern of chasing losses or riding a run beyond its analytical justification. The school teaches a decision framework rather than a picks service, and its founders' position is that most of what recreational bettors encounter online treats the category as a shortcut to quick wealth rather than as a discipline of measured decisions.

LÉcole Des Paris teaches an approach its co-founders call the Structured Edge System. The method is built around statistical analysis, strict bankroll management, and the principle that a bettor should act only when a measurable analytical edge exists in a given market and stop the moment that edge disappears. One of the system's concrete rules is that a student's stake on any single decision does not exceed 2.5 per cent of their current bankroll, and that as the bankroll declines the position size adjusts down with it. The system emphasises competence, discipline, and decision-making.

Olivier and Walid each have six years of professional experience trading North American sports betting markets, for more than twelve years of combined experience in the field. Olivier has generated more than $1.4 million in sports betting profits over his career, while Walid has generated more than $800,000. Walidt worked at Bell during his early years as a professional bettor while raising three children. Olivier has been a full-time professional bettor across the same period. The pair built the school's curriculum on the observation that recreational bettors have been given advertising and product but almost no serious teaching about how to approach the activity analytically.

"The category is adjacent to sports betting, and the purpose of the school is to remove the gamble," said Olivier Jacques, co-founder of L'École Des Paris. "We teach method, structure, and bankroll discipline. If a student walks away thinking about markets the way an analyst does, we have done our job."

The Canadian sports betting market has expanded steadily since single-event wagering became legal under Bill C-218 in 2021. Ontario opened a regulated online market in April 2022 and has since become the largest jurisdiction in the country. Alberta passed the iGaming Alberta Act in 2024 and is moving toward becoming Canada's second competitive private-operator market. Growth in the sector has been accompanied by heavy consumer-facing advertising and marketing, most of it emphasising outcomes rather than method.

L'École Des Paris positions itself as the alternative to that environment. Students are trained to work through a defined analytical process before placing any wager. They learn how to read market data, identify inefficiencies between market-implied probabilities and their own estimates, and apply position-sizing rules that limit exposure on any single decision. The curriculum treats each decision as a discrete analytical exercise.

The program is delivered in French, with a ‘The Betting School’ English expansion planned across the coming months. The 2026 NFL season, which begins in September, is a period of focus for the school as it expands its curriculum reach. Olivier and Walid have designed the school as a pioneering program of its type on the North American continent.

The founders say the school does not promise financial results to students and treats such claims as inconsistent with the analytical mindset the curriculum is trying to instil. "Discipline is the outcome we can talk about," Olivier said. "Everything else follows from that, or it does not."

Visit ecoledesparis.com to learn more about L'École Des Paris and the Structured Edge System.

About L’École Des Paris

L'École Des Paris is a Montreal-based sports betting education school co-founded by Olivier Jacques and Walid Tabarout, professional sports bettors each with six years of experience in the field and more than twelve years of combined experience between them. The school teaches a rules-based approach called the Structured Edge System and is one of the first programs of its kind in North America. It has been operating for approximately one year, with more than 300 students enrolled to date according to its founders.

Contact

Olivier Jacques, Co-founder

L'École Des Paris

contact@ecoledesparis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a89dccf-e6a0-4410-ad7a-c50130ba2928