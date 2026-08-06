Swift Money Confirms £100 as Minimum Loan Amount Offered Through Its Broker Platform

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- £100 is the smallest amount a customer can borrow through Swift Money, the company has confirmed. That figure sits at one end of a loan range that stretches up to £3,000, with the exact amount offered to any individual depending on their circumstances and the assessment carried out by the lender.





Swift Money operates as a credit broker rather than a lender. When someone applies, the company passes their details to a panel of FCA-authorised lenders, and it is those lenders, not Swift Money, who decide how much to offer and on what terms. The £100 figure is aimed at applicants who need a small amount to cover a short gap, rather than a larger sum that would come with higher monthly repayments.

Loan terms across the panel run from 3 months up to 24 months. For smaller loans, shorter terms are more common, since the point of a low amount is usually a quick, short cash gap rather than a long repayment plan, similar to how payday loans are typically structured around a single pay cycle. Applicants seeking Swift Money loans at the lower end of the scale can expect the same FCA cost protections that apply across the rest of the range.

The Financial Conduct Authority's price cap covers every loan arranged through Swift Money's panel. Daily interest and fees combined cannot go above 0.8 percent. If someone misses a payment, the lender can charge no more than £15, and that charge cannot repeat. Total repayment is also capped at twice whatever was originally borrowed. None of these limits change based on loan size. Someone who borrows £100 is protected by the same rules as someone who borrows the full £3,000.

Applications go through a soft search first, which does not leave a mark on the applicant's credit file. According to the company, most applicants receive a decision within a minute. Where a lender approves an offer, and the applicant accepts it, funds are usually sent through Faster Payments, often arriving within an hour depending on the receiving bank.

Swift Money's product range includes payday loans, aimed at short-term cash needs repaid within a pay cycle or two, along with larger short-term loans repaid over several months. A spokesperson for the company said the £100 minimum exists because not every financial gap calls for a large loan, and offering a genuinely small option avoids pushing applicants toward borrowing more than they need.

Swift Money began operating in Bolton in 2011. It has worked with a panel of FCA-authorised lenders since 2015, when the Financial Conduct Authority took over regulation of the short-term credit market, and holds firm reference number 738569. Its data protection registration, held with the Information Commissioner's Office, is number ZA069965. Swift Money Limited, the entity behind the service, is registered in England and Wales under company number 07552504, with its registered office in Bolton.

Alongside its lending panel, Swift Money publishes guides on UK credit and debt, updated on a 90-day cycle. Several of these guides deal specifically with the question of how much to borrow, an area the company said becomes more relevant at the lower end of the loan range, where applicants sometimes ask for more than they actually need out of habit rather than necessity.

For anyone struggling with money more broadly, Swift Money points applicants toward free advice services, including MoneyHelper, Citizens Advice, StepChange and National Debtline. The company said this guidance applies regardless of the loan amount someone is considering, from £100 up to the full £3,000 available through the panel.

As a representative example, a customer borrowing £500 over 12 months would repay £56.40 a month, with a total repayable of £676.86. This works out to a fixed annual interest rate of 59.97 percent, giving a representative APR of 79.5 percent, variable. Rates offered across the panel range from 48.1 percent APR up to a maximum of 1721 percent APR, depending on the lender, loan size and term selected.

About Swift Money

Swift Money began operating in Bolton in 2011 as a UK credit broker. It does not lend directly, but instead works with a panel of FCA-authorised lenders under firm reference number 738569, offering loans from £100 to £3,000 across a range of short-term credit products.

Media Contact

Company Name: Swift Money Limited

Contact: Mark Scott (Company Director)

Email: mark.scott@swiftmoney.com

Website: https://swiftmoney.com/

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