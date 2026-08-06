Casino Group: Signing of Conciliation Agreements with the Group’s banking partners

Signing of Conciliation Agreements

with the Group’s banking partners

Paris, 6 August 2026

Further to the press releases dated 6, 10 and 23 July 2026, the Group announces that it has entered into conciliation agreements with its banking partners, the principal terms of which include:

a new 5-year RCF replacing the current RCF and certain existing operational financings (3 years from the closing of the restructuring, with a 2-year extension at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) in an amount of approximately €700 million;

the continuation of other existing operational financings in an aggregate amount of approximately €640 million for a 5-year term (3 years plus two 1-year extensions at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) and;

a new first-demand guarantee line in an amount of €175 million to meet the needs of the purchasing alliance.





It is recalled that the implementation of these financings will be, in addition to the usual suspensive conditions, subject to the realization of the Group’s adaptation and strengthening plan of its financial structure.

Applications seeking approval and record of these agreements were filed with the Registry of the Paris Economic Court, following the expiration of the conciliation proceedings. The Group is expected to be heard on these applications concurrently with the applications to amend its accelerated safeguard plans. The requests to amend the plans will be filed in the coming weeks and are intended to address the Group’s financial indebtedness covered by the accelerated safeguard plans approved by the Paris Economic Court in February 2024.

The conclusion of these agreements represents a new milestone in the Group’s plan to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

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