Micware Launches Security Solutions Powered by the “Wiz” Cloud and AI Security Platform

KOBE, Japan, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that its subsidiary, Micware Navigations Co., Ltd. (“Micware Navigations”), in collaboration with Wiz Ltd. (“Wiz”), the provider of the “Wiz” security platform for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) environments, has begun offering cloud and AI security solutions that utilize Wiz.





Background

As AI-driven development and the production use of AI applications continue to expand, cloud environments are facing increasingly complex security considerations. In the automotive industry, the advancement of SDVs (Software Defined Vehicles) is also expected to increase the sophistication of security requirements for in-vehicle software. Through its development of IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) software, Micware, along with its subsidiaries, has developed knowledge in addressing automotive-grade security standards. This initiative is intended to help provide customers with practical security measures.

Security Considerations Associated with the “AI Shift” Across Industries

The adoption of AI may affect enterprise security environments in several respects. First, in development, the release velocity of AI-generated code is expected to increase, and the production use of AI services, models, Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) servers, and AI agents is also expected to grow. Second, on the attacker side, new AI attack surfaces may emerge and the speed of exploitation may accelerate. Third, with respect to protected assets, companies will need to manage new areas such as AI inventories, AI infrastructure and applications, and rogue or compromised agents.

These changes are security considerations relevant to companies using cloud and AI, regardless of industry.

About the Solution

Leveraging Wiz’s cloud and AI security platform, Micware Navigations offers solutions that comprehensively support visibility, risk assessment, and response across customers’ cloud infrastructure, AI applications, and development lifecycles. The solution enables rapid agentless deployment without affecting systems, and through Wiz’s proprietary security graph, strongly supports contextual risk prioritization and the identification of critical risks that customers should address from among large volumes of data.

The solution covers secure development (Wiz Code), cloud posture management (Wiz Cloud), and runtime threat detection and response (Wiz Defend) and is intended to enable proactive responses to emerging security risks associated with the expanding use of AI technologies by enterprises and cyberattacks that use AI.

For example, in SDV development and connected platforms that drive next-generation mobility, advanced and integrated monitoring is essential for areas such as protecting cloud-based application programming interface (API) endpoints that communicate directly with vehicles, strictly configuring access controls and guardrails, and addressing cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities. This solution is intended to support the development of cloud security posture relevant to SDVs, including a CSMS (Cybersecurity Management System), and contribute to the creation of secure and reliable connected environments.

End-to-End Services Provided by Micware Navigations

Micware Navigations’ engineers, who have experience addressing the extremely stringent security requirements demanded of in-vehicle software as well as advanced cloud integration experience, provide end-to-end support from deployment through adoption of the “Wiz AI-Application Protection Platform.” Leveraging advanced security knowledge cultivated in the automotive industry, Micware Navigations will provide the following support services to help customers safely use cloud and AI, regardless of industry.

Assessment: comprehensively scanning customers’ existing cloud infrastructure and AI environments to precisely visualize and evaluate risks such as shadow AI, potential threats, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations.



comprehensively scanning customers’ existing cloud infrastructure and AI environments to precisely visualize and evaluate risks such as shadow AI, potential threats, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. Design and deployment: supporting initial Wiz connection through agentless configuration that does not impose load on systems, as well as monitoring scope definition and the design and implementation of security policies and guardrails suited to customers’ business requirements.



supporting initial Wiz connection through agentless configuration that does not impose load on systems, as well as monitoring scope definition and the design and implementation of security policies and guardrails suited to customers’ business requirements. Ongoing operations: using Wiz’s security graph to prioritize the risks that truly require action based on context, while conducting periodic risk reviews and detection-rule tuning to maintain a strong security posture that keeps pace with changes in cloud environments.



using Wiz’s security graph to prioritize the risks that truly require action based on context, while conducting periodic risk reviews and detection-rule tuning to maintain a strong security posture that keeps pace with changes in cloud environments. Training and capability-building: providing Wiz operation training and best-practice knowledge transfer for customers’ security personnel, supporting internal capability-building so that deployment does not end with tool introduction.





Key Features and Value Provided by Wiz “AI-Application Protection Platform”

The Wiz AI application protection capabilities, “Wiz AI Application Protection Platform,” leveraged by Micware Navigations, support comprehensive protection across the full lifecycle of AI applications, from code development to cloud infrastructure and runtime.

Comprehensive visibility across the environment (eliminating shadow AI): automatically inventorying and visualizing all AI assets in complex cloud environments, including AI agents, AI models, MCP, and identity management.



automatically inventorying and visualizing all AI assets in complex cloud environments, including AI agents, AI models, MCP, and identity management. Risk reduction across cloud and AI: spanning the full stack from source code and cloud configuration to runtime, and comprehensively identifying AI-related vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, findings, and issues.



spanning the full stack from source code and cloud configuration to runtime, and comprehensively identifying AI-related vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, findings, and issues. Real-time protection for AI runtime: providing runtime monitoring and immediate protection against unauthorized inputs to AI models, such as prompt injection, as well as cyber threats to runtime and the cloud environments in which they operate.





The Wiz platform also supports agentless connection without imposing load on systems, enabling rapid deployment even in large-scale cloud environments. Collected data is analyzed through Wiz’s proprietary security graph, enabling unified understanding across the cloud of the context in which AI risks are connected to cloud assets, identity permissions, and network vulnerabilities. This approach is employed to clarify the highest-priority items that truly require action from among large volumes of alerts and significantly improves the efficiency of security operations.

Future Outlook

Through the provision of this solution, Micware intends to support customers in addressing security considerations in cloud and AI environments and will consider expanding related service offerings.





About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

“Wiz,” “Wiz Cloud,” “Wiz Code,” and “Wiz Defend” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Wiz, Ltd. (or its affiliates).

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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