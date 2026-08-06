Jacobi Productions Bets on a Real-Life Spy Story and a Neo-Noir Thriller PARLOUR





Photo Courtesy of Jacobi Productions Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Jacobi didn't set out to become a film producer. He spent more than a decade in the music business first, running a record label roster, managing talent, and directing music videos, before a 2021 opening pulled him into producing full-time. Two years of scouting scripts and building relationships later, he founded Jacobi Productions in Vancouver, BC with Zoya Jacobi in late 2023.

Now the studio is chasing two very different stories at once.

The first is PARLOUR, a neo-noir thriller, written by James D. Brown and Craig Katayama. Three protagonists, two antagonists, and a plot loosely inspired by Mary Howitt's poem "The Spider and the Fly." Nicolas weighed shooting in Budapest before settling on Vancouver, with cameras expected to roll this fall or early next year, depending on scheduling.

Nicolas says, “PARLOUR explores the moral ambiguity and survival instincts in a corrupt world, resonating with today's societal challenges and the human condition.”

The second is bigger and far more dangerous. Jacobi Productions has secured the life rights to a real covert intelligence operative involved in the recovery of a significant gold cache tied to a decades-old international case. Nicolas won't say exactly how the deal came together. German investigative journalist Peter Müller, whose earlier documentary first brought the story to light, is now co-writing the screenplay with him.

"This is a story with scale, credibility, and undeniable intrigue," Nicolas said. "It sits at the intersection of power, secrecy, and consequence." He's also candid about what he wants audiences to walk away with: a sense of what real intelligence work looks like, stripped of the usual spy movie shine. "It's about the systems that control both money and power, and the people willing to risk everything to expose them."

Two projects, two different tones, one studio betting that authenticity sells better than formula.

About Jacobi Productions

Jacobi Productions Inc. is a Vancouver-based production company founded by Nicolas Jacobi and Zoya Jacobi in 2023. The studio develops film and television projects built around original, character-driven stories, with PARLOUR and an untitled intelligence feature currently in production.

Contact Information

Contact Person's Name: Nicolas Jacobi

Company: Jacobi Productions

Website: www.jacobiproductions.com

Contact Email Address: nicolas@jacobiproductions.com

Vancouver, BC Canada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fc9259e-1562-41ca-9e83-8e921b483fac