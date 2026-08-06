Uppsala Security Becomes First Blockchain Intelligence Company to Join Cyber Threat Alliance

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uppsala Security, a Singapore-based blockchain intelligence and crypto forensics company, announced today that it has joined the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) as an Affiliate Member, becoming the first blockchain intelligence company to join the alliance.

CTA is a nonprofit organization that brings cybersecurity organizations together to share actionable threat intelligence, improve situational awareness and strengthen collective defenses against malicious actors.

Uppsala Security’s membership adds an on-chain perspective to CTA’s intelligence-sharing community at a time when cybercrime increasingly spans both traditional digital infrastructure and blockchain networks.

Many cyber incidents begin with phishing, ransomware, malware, compromised credentials or unauthorized access. Stolen assets may then move through blockchain wallets, exchanges, bridges, mixers and other digital asset services.

Although these activities may be part of the same incident, evidence from the initial compromise and the subsequent movement of assets is often analyzed by different teams using separate data sources. This separation can make it difficult to understand the full progression of an incident, from the initial attack to the movement of stolen funds.

Through its participation in CTA, Uppsala Security plans to contribute relevant on-chain threat intelligence, including malicious wallet activity, suspicious transaction patterns, illicit fund movements and other blockchain-based indicators.

When combined with traditional cyber threat indicators such as malicious infrastructure, malware artifacts, domains and IP addresses, on-chain intelligence can help investigators and security teams develop a more complete understanding of an incident.

“Cybercrime does not stop when an attacker leaves a network. Stolen assets can continue moving on-chain, and those movements may preserve important evidence about how an incident developed and where the proceeds are going,” said Patrick Kim, Founder and CEO of Uppsala Security.“ Joining CTA gives us an opportunity to connect that on-chain perspective with the cyber threat intelligence already shared by its members. By bringing these two areas together, we can help the wider cybersecurity community understand incidents more completely and respond more effectively,” Patrick added.

In its official membership announcement, CTA said Uppsala Security brings a different type of threat intelligence from that of a typical cybersecurity company. CTA also noted that combining different forms of intelligence and insight can increase the value of the information shared among its members.

Uppsala Security will also draw on the experience of CTA members to better understand the infrastructure, tactics and indicators associated with cyber incidents before stolen assets move on-chain.

The membership is expected to support closer cooperation among cybersecurity companies, blockchain intelligence providers, financial institutions, digital asset businesses and law enforcement agencies responding to cyber and financial crimes that operate across borders.

Uppsala Security plans to use its CTA membership to expand international information sharing, exchange investigative experience with other members and contribute to more coordinated responses to cybercrime involving digital assets.

About Uppsala Security

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Uppsala Security is a blockchain intelligence and crypto forensics company providing threat intelligence, forensic technologies and investigation services.

The company supports law enforcement agencies, regulators, financial institutions, digital asset businesses and enterprises in identifying crypto-related threats, tracing illicit assets and investigating financial crime. Its work combines blockchain data, cyber threat intelligence and investigative analysis to help organizations detect, understand and respond to activity across digital asset networks.

About the Cyber Threat Alliance

The Cyber Threat Alliance is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the security of the global digital ecosystem through the sharing of actionable threat intelligence among cybersecurity practitioners.

CTA members collaborate to improve situational awareness, strengthen collective defenses and more effectively disrupt malicious actors.

Contact

Media Contact

Uppsala Security

info@uppsalasecurity.com

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