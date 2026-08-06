Proximus chooses the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to simplify and scale subscription bundling

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, today announced a partnership with Proximus, the largest telco in Belgium, to consolidate and expand its subscription bundling through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango. Existing subscription video on demand (SVOD) services bundled by Proximus have been migrated to the Bango DVM, alongside the introduction of new tiered subscription offerings to give customers greater choice and value.

Proximus previously managed multiple direct integrations with individual SVOD providers through their in-house platform, creating operational complexity and increasing the resources required to maintain integrations, implement API updates and launch new services.

Moving to the Bango DVM supports Proximus’s strategy to expand customer choice while simplifying the management of third-party subscription services across its customer offerings. By standardizing on the Bango DVM, Proximus can onboard new content partners more quickly, launch new subscription offers faster, scale its subscription bundles with greater efficiency and gain key insights to optimize performance and drive future growth.

Alongside the migration, Proximus has expanded its SVOD offering with additional subscription options from existing streaming partners, enabled through the Bango DVM. Further expansion is planned, with new subscription services expected to be added in the future, giving customers access to an even broader range of content and offers.

The Bango DVM manages the entire subscription bundling lifecycle, reducing complexity. It enables resellers like telcos, banks and retailers to launch, manage and grow their subscription offering at scale. From onboarding content partners to managing upgrades, downgrades, cancellations and promotional offers, the platform provides a standardized framework to streamline operations and accelerates time-to-market. This enables resellers to rapidly expand their subscription bundles, delivering greater choice, value and convenience to customers.

"At Proximus, we continuously look for ways to make premium entertainment more accessible and convenient for our customers. By leveraging the Digital Vending Machine from Bango, we can more easily expand and enhance our subscription bundles, including leading streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, while bringing new content options to market faster and delivering even greater value to our customers." Perrine Bichet, Entertainment Lead at Proximus.

“We’re delighted that Proximus has chosen the Bango DVM to power its subscription bundling. By using our powerful migration engine to migrate to the Bango DVM, Proximus gains a scalable platform that accelerates the launch of new offers and simplifies the addition of new partners. With access to a growing ecosystem of content partners and the flexibility to adapt customer offers quickly to market demand, Proximus can focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences while Bango handles the complexity of subscription bundling." Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Proximus Group

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a leading provider of future-proof connectivity, IT, and digital services in the Benelux, also offering digital communications services to global markets.

For nearly a century, we have played a central role in connecting Belgian society. Every day, we serve more than 2.8 million residential customers through the Proximus, Mobile Vikings, and Scarlet brands, and provide premium telecom and ICT solutions to more than 450,000 businesses through Proximus NXT. Proximus makes a significant contribution to the Belgian economy. We invest in open fixed and mobile networks that support the digital economy and drive innovation.

Proximus Global unites the strengths of BICS, Telesign, and Route Mobile to offer digital communications solutions worldwide. As a global player, we empower enterprises and mobile operators to connect, protect, and engage customers everywhere.

We are committed to creating long-term value for society, embedding responsible business practices, respect for people and communities, and environmental impact into the way we operate.

Our 12,933 employees are actively engaged in exceeding our customers’ expectations and creating value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com.

Media contact:

Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango

giles@bango.com