17a-4 Announces General Availability of DataParser Support for Votacall

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4 LLC announces the general availability of DataParser support for Votacall, expanding the DataParser platform’s ability to collect and process mobile communications. The new connector captures SMS and MMS messages from Votacall and prepares that content for delivery to an organization’s chosen archive, storage, eDiscovery, or supervision platform.

Organizations in regulated industries increasingly rely on mobile and VoIP communications to serve clients and collaborate. DataParser for Votacall helps compliance, legal, IT, and records teams bring those communications into established governance workflows while preserving message context and supporting a verifiable chain of custody.

Key Features

Automated collection: Captures Votacall SMS and MMS communications through the Votacall API.

Flexible delivery: Routes formatted content to archives, storage repositories, eDiscovery systems, and supervision platforms.

Compliance-ready processing: Helps organizations support regulatory recordkeeping, internal policy, legal, and information-governance requirements.

Deployment choice: Supports DataParser Cloud and on-premise deployment models to align with an organization’s technology and data-management strategy.

“Votacall support gives organizations a practical way to incorporate business text communications into their existing compliance and information-governance programs,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4. “DataParser is designed to bridge the gap between communications platforms, and the systems organizations already use to retain, review, and supervise their data.”

Deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC/FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, legal or business policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to a wide range of archive and eDiscovery platforms , including Microsoft 365 Purview , Proofpoint, Mimecast, Google Vault, Archive360, Azure Blob, AWS storage and other enterprise destinations. Organizations may deploy DataParser in the cloud or on premise depending on security and operational requirements.

Availability

DataParser support for Votacall is generally available today. Organizations can contact 17a-4 to discuss licensing, deployment options, and technical requirements. Like all modules of DataParser, free trials are always available.

About 17a-4 LLC

17a-4 is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. Services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending Administrative services and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service. PostLog captures X (Twitter) and YouTube data. WebParser is website capture service for maintaining copies of public websites.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724