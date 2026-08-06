KraneShares' China Semiconductor ETF KSTR Becomes the Only UCITS ETF with Direct Ownership of CXMT

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technology strategies, today announced the addition of ChangXin Memory Technology (CXMT) to its China Technology & Semiconductor UCITS ETF (Ticker: KSTR) at an initial weight of 2.12% on the 3rd of August.

Through its Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) quota, KSTR became the only UCITS ETF to provide investors with direct ownership of CXMT shares following the company's July 27, 2026 listing on China's STAR (Science & Technology) Market.1 Rather than relying on swaps or other derivative instruments, which may introduce counterparty risk, KSTR holds the underlying shares directly, providing transparent exposure to the underlying company and straightforward participation in the economics of its shares.¹

CXMT completed its initial public offering on China's STAR Market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's innovation-focused board for semiconductor and advanced technology companies, on July 27, 2026. The company is China's leading dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) manufacturer and has rapidly emerged as the world's fourth-largest DRAM producer by capacity and shipments, with an estimated 7-8% global market share as of late 2025.2

As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for memory, CXMT has become a critical participant in the global AI semiconductor supply chain alongside industry leaders SK Hynix and Samsung. The company is attracting both domestic and international demand, with Apple reportedly in negotiations to source memory chips from CXMT.3 First-half 2026 revenue is expected to exceed RMB 100 billion, representing year-over-year growth of more than 600%.4

KSTR is designed to provide investors with exposure to the leading technology companies listed on China's STAR Market, giving investors access to many of China's most innovative semiconductor and advanced technology companies through a single ETF.

"CXMT is a testament to China's growing importance in the global AI supply chain," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We are proud to provide our global clients with unique access to one of China's most important semiconductor companies through KSTR and to continue expanding investor access to China's innovation economy."

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world's most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, China's dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the UCITS Prospectus, the KIID, and the PRIIP before making any final investment decision.

For KSTR top 10 holdings, risks, standard performance, and other fund information, please click here.

This should not be regarded as investment advice or a recommendation of specific securities. Holdings are subject to change. Securities mentioned may or may not be current holdings and do not make up the entire portfolio, and, in the aggregate, may represent a small percentage of the fund.

Citations:

Data from KraneShares and Bloomberg as of 4/Aug/2026. "China's DRAM giant CXMT plans US$4.2 billion IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market," South China Morning Post. 31 December, 2025. Schuman, Evan. "Cheap Chinese chips could offer way out of RAM price crisis, Apple suggests," Network World. 2 July, 2026. Company Reports as of 30/Jun/2026.





Definition:

Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) Quota: China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program, launched in 2002, is a licensing scheme administered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that allows approved foreign institutions—such as asset managers, pension funds, and insurers—to invest directly in mainland China's onshore stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Important Notes

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.eu/etf/kstrln. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed in this material are those of authors of the Krane Fund Advisors. These opinions have been given in faith, but are subject to change without notice. It is the responsibility of the investor to evaluate the accuracy, completeness and usefulness of any opinions, advice or other information provided. Instead, investors must buy and sell UCITS shares in the secondary market with the assistance of a stockbroker.

UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

UCITS shares are not individually redeemable with the issuing fund other than in large Creation Unit aggregations. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value (NAV) when buying and receive less than net asset value (NAV) when selling. The Net Asset Value per share is calculated in accordance with the “Determination of Net Asset Value” section of the prospectus, using the official closing price published by the relevant exchange. Shares are bought and sold at market price which may or may not be consistent with NAV.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

The ability of the Fund to achieve its respective investment objectives is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If the Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. It is not, under any circumstances, intended for distribution to the general public. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are “Investment Professionals” (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Financial Promotion Order ”), persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the financial promotion order apply, or persons to whom distribution may otherwise lawfully be made.

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

In Switzerland, the Fund has appointed as Swiss Representative Waystone Fund Services (Switzerland) SA, Av. Villamont 17, 1005 Lausanne, Switzerland, Tel: +41 21 311 17 77, email: switzerland@waystone.com. The Fund’s paying agent is Helvetische Bank AG. In respect of the Shares distributed in or from Switzerland, the place of performance and jurisdiction is Lausanne (Switzerland).

Although the information provided in this document has been obtained from sources which Krane Funds Advisors, LLC believes to be reliable, it does not guarantee accuracy of such information and such information may be incomplete or condensed. Krane Fund Advisors, LLC is appointed to act as investment manager in accordance with the requirements of the Central Bank. The Management Company may decide to terminate the agreements made for the marketing of the Fund in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC.

The Fund’s indicative net asset value (iNAV) can be obtained during trading hours at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/KSTR/kraneshares-icav/company-page.

KIID and PRIIP documents are available in the language of any Member State where such fund is distributed and the prospectus is available only in English. For additional fund documentation, please visit www.waystone.com or www.kraneshares.eu. To view our Summary of Investor Rights, available only in English, please visit www.kraneshares.eu or click here.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com