Theta Capital Publishes Annual "The Satellite View" Report – Blockchain goes Mainstream

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital, the largest European investor in blockchain venture capital, has published its annual report on venture capital investment in blockchain technology, “The Satellite View”, synthesizing insights from leading venture capitalists and founders on the forces shaping blockchain investing in 2026.

The Satellite View is compiled from Theta Capital’s annual Legends4Legends event on blockchain technology and its investment opportunities with the top minds in the industry. Legends4Legends 2025 brought together the world’s leading crypto-native investors, founders, and global institutions to map the next decade of blockchain’s impact.

The conference delivered a clear message: blockchain has crossed the threshold from experiment to economic infrastructure. The headline was: Blockchain goes Mainstream. From stablecoins and tokenized assets to AI-driven coordination systems, the program traced how blockchain is becoming the operating layer of a new trust economy.

The report presents bold predictions from leading experts including many of the crypto-native venture funds Theta invests in, with insights on the blockchain industry, investment opportunities, themes and strategies. Unlike other industry reports, The Satellite View is written by investors for investors, offering exclusive insights from top venture capitalists and founders.

The report focuses on three key takeaways:

Blockchain is becoming a core financial market infrastructure, from stablecoins in payments to tokenized real-world assets. Institutional adoption advanced sharply this year as regulators and legacy financial institutions moved from experimentation to integration. Our speakers explored why blockchain is evolving into the settlement layer for global markets and how large institutions are preparing for tokenized assets. Stablecoins are the first global financial product built natively for the internet. Instant, programmable, and open to anyone. Stablecoins dominated the conversation as the clearest pathway to mainstream blockchain adoption. Our speakers mapped the economics behind stablecoin growth, the regulatory breakthroughs, and the expanding opportunity set for new financial infrastructure built directly on stablecoin rails. As blockchain scales, entirely new economic systems are emerging, from AI-native networks to decentralized energy markets. Frontier developments are reshaping the industry beyond stablecoins. Our speakers discussed where new value is forming. Among the highlights are: onchain revenue from protocol layers, AI-resource networks, prediction markets as information engines, and the connection between blockchain, energy, and compute.



“The entire history of financial infrastructure is now in motion, changing how assets are recorded, exchanged, collateralized, and distributed. This moment is a rare window where thousands of new winners will emerge, while many incumbents, even trillion-dollar traditional finance institutions, risk losing relevance if they fail to adapt”, said Ruud Smets, Managing Partner & CIO at Theta Capital. “Crypto is no longer a parallel economy. It is becoming the fabric of global markets.”

Legends4Legends is where signal meets perspective, giving allocators a clearer picture of the road ahead. What are the investable opportunities at the edge of these macro shifts? What risks and behaviors are emerging in a world where liquidity, intelligence, and coordination flow through open-source infrastructure? And how can long-term allocators and builders distinguish durable value from noise? The event features the world’s leading crypto-native VCs, protocol founders and regulators, with a program that is fully-curated to bring traditional allocators up to speed with the latest developments.

Leading figures from the space who participated included Haseeb Qureshi (Managing Partner, DragonFly), Dan Morehead (Founder, Pantera Capital), Joe Marenda (Head Digital Assets, Cambridge Associates), Ben Forman (Founder, ParaFi), Jake Brukhman (Founder, CoinFund), Lasse Clausen (Founding Partner, 1kx), Michael Jordan (Co-Founder, dba), Matt Walsh (Founding Partner, Castle Island Ventures), Collin McCune (Head of Government Affairs, Andreessen Horowitz), Robert Leshner (Founder, Compound Labs and Superstate), Stani Kulechov (Founder, Aave) and Guy Young (Founder, Ethena Labs).

Whether you’re a venture capitalist, hedge fund manager, institutional allocator, or entrepreneur, The Satellite View provides the strategic clarity needed to navigate 2026’s evolving landscape. The full report is now available. For access, visit https://thetacapital.com/insights/the-satellite-view/ or contact ir@thetacapital.com.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 50 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

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