Ihab Badawi Launches Certification and Mentoring Program for Career Transitions





Photo Courtesy of Ihab Badawi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master coach and corporate trainer Ihab Badawi has launched a professional development program that pairs accredited certification with one-to-one launch mentoring, aimed at employed professionals who plan to become coaches, trainers, or consultants.

The program addresses a pattern Badawi says he has watched for two decades. Professionals complete a certification, hang it on the wall, and never convert it into income, because certification alone does not teach anyone how to find clients, price services, or run a practice.

His program bundles the two halves together. Participants complete an accredited certification and are then mentored individually through the launch of their own business. "They come for the certification, plus being mentored to launch," Badawi said.

The program is aimed at people who have not yet resigned. "The new offering is for people who are preparing, either willing now, or in the future, willing to transition from their current job, and to start preparing to become either a coach, a trainer, or a consultant," Badawi said.

Badawi built the program on roughly 20 years’ experience in the corporate world, managing 58 countries around the globe, and 15 years of training, mentoring, and coaching executives, where his biggest engagements came from major banks and global consulting firms. That experience is why the program focuses on planned transitions rather than sudden exits. He has trained thousands of employed professionals and knows how few can afford an unplanned leap.

Ihab authored his first book, The Rise of the Transcendence Leader Coach, published in 2024. A second book is in pre-publication, with the design finalized in June 2026.

The Own Earning Power framework, which Badawi has taught through free masterclasses, treats earning capacity as a skill professionals develop over time. The new program is its first full commercial application, combining the framework with certification and launch mentoring into a single pathway.

The rollout begins in the Gulf region, where Badawi's reputation is strongest, followed by Canada within 2 to 3 months and other markets thereafter.

About Ihab Badawi

Ihab Badawi is a Vancouver-based master coach, corporate trainer, and author of The Rise of the Transcendence Leader Coach (2024). Over a career of about 25 years in 58 countries around the globe, he has delivered corporate training and certification programs for clients, including major banks and global consulting firms. Through his academy,”The Coaches Circle Academy”, accredited by international bodies, he transforms individuals into service-based entrepreneurs (SBE’s), thus becoming coaches, trainers, mentors, and consultants. His second book is scheduled for release soon. More information is available at ihabbadawi.com .

Media Contact

Contact Name: Ihad Badawi

Contact Email: ihab@ihabbadawi.com

Website: ihabbadawi.com

Address: North Vancouver, British Columbia , V7R1W4, Canada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56153753-36fe-40fc-82bd-3b40975c7cf7