Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. Publishes The Stewardship Standard a New Playbook for Club Leadership

Photo Courtesy of Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. has marked the launch of The Stewardship Standard: A Hospitality Operating System for Private Golf Clubs, a book aimed at club executives, general managers, and board members responsible for shaping the day-to-day and long-term direction of private clubs. The book's central premise is that hospitality functions not as a customer service department but as the operating system underlying how a club runs.

Gibson's perspective is shaped by a career that includes automotive management, golf operations, and resort leadership. He currently serves as General Manager at Marietta Motors and Westfall Towing, and has held positions including Senior Director of Operations and Resort Operations Manager with National Golf Management Group, as well as General Manager and Head Pro at the Golf Club of South Carolina at Crickentree, where he combined business operations with player development and instruction.

According to the book, most organizations operate on a transactional model: a need is expressed, a service is delivered, and the exchange concludes. That structure, the book argues, can keep an organization functioning but does not, on its own, produce the kind of multi-generational loyalty found in the private clubs considered most successful in the industry. The book distinguishes among three levels of organizational operation — customer service, hospitality, and stewardship — using the framing that customer service is comparable to a black-and-white presentation, hospitality to color, and stewardship to a fuller, more complete picture.

"Customer service is black and white, and hospitality is color," Gibson said. "Stewardship is high definition. It's the full picture, where every detail matters and nothing important gets lost."

The book's second chapter, "Hospitality Is the Operating System," breaks this concept into eight modules covering presence, welcome, attention, anticipation, generosity, recovery, and gratitude. Gibson positions these as operational disciplines rather than abstract values, intended to be practiced consistently across a club's staff and leadership.

To illustrate the gap between functional management and true stewardship, the book presents a hypothetical scenario in which a club manager meets conventional performance benchmarks, such as acceptable retention numbers and smoothly run events, yet senses that members remain polite rather than genuinely engaged. Gibson uses this illustrative example to argue that operational competence alone does not create the sense of belonging that distinguishes enduring clubs from those that merely function.

"He's been trained to manage an operation when he should be stewarding an institution," Gibson said. "Those are two completely different callings."

The Stewardship Standard is structured to give club executives both a philosophical grounding and a set of applied practices, moving from defining hospitality through to broader chapters on culture, people, and excellence.

In closing, Gibson said the book is intended to help readers see their organizations differently. "This book isn't a collection of management tips," Gibson said. "It's a complete operating philosophy drawn from the world's most enduring private clubs."

The Stewardship Standard is available now on Amazon and Kindle.

Visit Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.'s website to learn more about The Stewardship Standard.

About Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.

Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. served as a Military Intelligence Analyst in the United States Army before entering business and hospitality leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Virginia College, along with associate degrees from the Golf Academy of America in golf operations, turf management, and player development. He is also involved in community mentorship through programs such as Celebrate Recovery and the First Tee Golf Program.

Contact Information

Contact Name: Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.

Website: https://www.doncarlosleegibsonjr.com/

Email: don@doncarlosleegibsonjr.com

Address: Tennessee, United States, North America

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3d8f048-4bf1-4b02-a52f-03b24943c9bc