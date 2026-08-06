Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 August 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person DÉSIRÈE JANTZEN ASGREEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person ELISABETH DAHL CHRISTENSEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person METTE BØJER JENSEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person SEMSI KILIC MADSEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person EMIL KONGSHØJ LARSEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, International Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person KARSTEN MUNK KNUDSEN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person KASPER BØDKER MEJLVANG 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing & Supply b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person MAZIAR MIKE DOUSTDAR 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person MARTIN HOLST LANGE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person THILDE GYNTHE BØGEBJERG KRØYER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Enterprise IT & Quality b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person TANIA SABROE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (vesting of shares in

accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 74 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74 shares

DKK 21,778.20 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 49 / 2026

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