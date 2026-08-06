Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

 | Source: Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 August 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDÉSIRÈE JANTZEN ASGREEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonELISABETH DAHL CHRISTENSEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMETTE BØJER JENSEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonSEMSI KILIC MADSEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonEMIL KONGSHØJ LARSEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, International Operations 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKARSTEN MUNK KNUDSEN 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKASPER BØDKER MEJLVANG 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Global Manufacturing & Supply 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMAZIAR MIKE DOUSTDAR 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMARTIN HOLST LANGE 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTHILDE GYNTHE BØGEBJERG KRØYER 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Enterprise IT & Quality 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTANIA SABROE 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (vesting of shares in
accordance with Restricted Shares programme – Novo Nordisk 100th Anniversary Shares)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3074  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

74 shares
DKK 21,778.20		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

 
Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com		Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

 
Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

 		Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

 
Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

 		Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

 
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 		 

Company announcement No 49 / 2026

Attachment


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CA260806-insider-trading
GlobeNewswire

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