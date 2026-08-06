SuperLuxuryReps Establishes SuperLuxuryReps.is as Its New Official Website

NEW YORK,USA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperLuxuryReps today announced that SuperLuxuryReps.is has become the company’s new official website, replacing its previous SuperLuxuryReps.com domain.

The domain transition brings the company’s product catalog, watch guides, factory comparisons, quality-control resources and customer-support information together under the new .is address.

Customers, readers and publishing partners are encouraged to update saved links and references to the new official domain.

According to the company, the change applies to the website address only. SuperLuxuryReps will continue operating under the same name and will maintain its existing approach to product information, order communication, pre-shipment review and customer support.

“Moving to SuperLuxuryReps.is gives customers one clearly identified address where they can find our current information and contact channels,” said a spokesperson for SuperLuxuryReps. “We want the transition to be straightforward, especially for customers who already have an active inquiry or order with us.”

One Official Domain for Customer Verification

The announcement is intended to help customers distinguish the company’s official website from similarly named websites, unofficial profiles and outdated links.

The company recommends that visitors confirm the complete domain name before submitting an inquiry, discussing an order or sharing personal information.

The official website is:

SuperLuxuryReps.is

The domain does not include additional words, numbers or hyphens.

Customers should verify contact information through the new website rather than relying on unsolicited messages or contact details copied from third-party pages.

SuperLuxuryReps stated that customers will not be required to pay a domain-migration fee, account-transfer charge or order-reactivation fee as a result of the move.

Any unexpected request for payment related solely to the website transition should be verified through the official support channels listed on SuperLuxuryReps.is.

Existing Orders and Customer Conversations Continue

Customers who previously contacted the company through SuperLuxuryReps.com can continue their existing conversations through the support channels displayed on the new website.

The company advises customers with open orders or unresolved inquiries to retain relevant information, including order references, payment confirmation, previous messages and quality-control photographs.

These details can help the support team locate and continue an existing case without requiring a customer to begin the process again.

The domain change does not require customers to:

Submit a duplicate order

Make a second payment

Create a replacement inquiry

Approve a different product

Restart an existing support case

Customers who are uncertain about the status of an order should contact the company through SuperLuxuryReps.is and provide the information connected to the original transaction.

Product and Educational Content Moves to the New Address

SuperLuxuryReps.is will continue publishing information about super clone watches, factory versions, movements, materials and quality-control considerations.

The website discusses models associated with brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe, along with factories frequently mentioned in the replica-watch market.

These may include VS Factory, Clean Factory, ZF, APS Factory, BTF and other production sources, depending on model availability.

The company’s educational content is designed to explain why watches carrying the same model name may still differ in appearance, construction and performance.

Differences can arise from factors such as:

Factory source

Production batch

Movement configuration

Case dimensions

Dial printing

Crystal clarity

Date-window alignment

Bezel construction

Bracelet finishing

Clasp operation

Engraving placement

Weight and material selection

SuperLuxuryReps stated that this content will remain available through the new website and will continue to be updated as factory versions and product specifications change.

Continued Use of Pre-Shipment Quality Review

The company will also continue its pre-shipment quality-control process for applicable orders.

Depending on the watch and available materials, customers may receive photographs or video showing the individual item prepared for shipment.

The review may include visible inspection of the dial, hands, hour markers, date display, bezel, crown, case, bracelet, clasp and engravings.

Basic functions may also be checked before dispatch, including time adjustment, date setting, chronograph operation where applicable and general movement function.

SuperLuxuryReps noted that quality-control materials are intended to show the actual watch connected to an order rather than relying only on catalog photographs.

This distinction can be important because minor variation may exist between individual watches, even when they are described as the same model and factory version.

The domain migration will not change the company’s stated quality-review approach.

Updating Search Engines and Third-Party References

The company expects that some search-engine results, online articles, directories and saved browser links may continue to display the previous .com address during the transition period.

SuperLuxuryReps is working to update relevant online references and direct users toward SuperLuxuryReps.is.

Publishers, website administrators and business partners that previously linked to SuperLuxuryReps.com are encouraged to replace the former address with the new domain.

Customers who encounter the old domain in an article, social-media post or search result should independently verify the current website before submitting information.

The company said the move is intended to reduce uncertainty and establish a single address for future references to the SuperLuxuryReps platform.

Customer Awareness During the Transition

Website domain changes can create opportunities for impersonation, particularly when a previous address remains visible in cached pages or third-party listings.

SuperLuxuryReps is therefore encouraging customers to take basic verification steps during the transition.

Visitors should:

Check the full website address

Use contact details shown on SuperLuxuryReps.is

Retain records of existing transactions

Avoid sending duplicate payments

Question unexpected payment requests

Confirm changes to an existing order through official support

Avoid websites with altered spellings of the SuperLuxuryReps name

The company also recommends that returning customers update browser bookmarks and remove outdated saved links where necessary.

Independent Business Disclosure

SuperLuxuryReps is an independent platform and is not affiliated with, authorized by or endorsed by Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe or any other watch manufacturer referenced on the website.

Brand names, product names and model numbers are used for identification and informational purposes.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

The company advises customers to review local laws, customs regulations and import restrictions before purchasing or importing replica products.

Rules concerning such products may vary by country and jurisdiction.

About SuperLuxuryReps

SuperLuxuryReps is an independent online platform providing product information, watch comparisons, factory-related content and quality-control guidance within the super clone watch market.

The website covers differences between production factories, movements, model versions, materials and finishing details.

It also provides customer-support resources and pre-shipment review information for applicable orders.