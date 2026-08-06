North Media invites to a webcast presentation of the Q2 2026 interim report

Investor News

6 August 2026





Following the release of Q2 2026 interim report scheduled for 20 August 2026 North Media will present its financial results on a webcast on 21 August 2026 at 14.00 CEST.

On the webcast, Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, and Christian Deichmann, Group CFO, will comment on the Group’s financial and business performance.

The webcast will be conducted in Danish, while associated slides will be in English. Questions can be asked and answered in both languages. A transcript in English of the full webcast will be made available in the on-demand video at North Media’s website as soon as possible after the event.

Please register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, here.

If you would like to ask questions orally, please also register here to receive dial-in details.

For further information, please contact

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director, +45 5215 9146, investor@northmedia.dk