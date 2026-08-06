Funding Circle launches a new mobile app, giving FlexiPay and Card customers greater financial control and on the go flexibility

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding Circle, the UK’s leading SME finance platform, today launches its new mobile application (“app”). Designed to provide a seamless customer experience, the latest app provides small businesses with a fast, intuitive, and centralised platform to manage their FlexiPay and Card products, from anywhere.

Small businesses are operating at pace, and the new app offers them an optimised mobile experience to manage finances easily. Built to make on the go management seamless, FlexiPay customers can draw down funds, pay business bills, or settle up with HMRC instantly. By securely storing supplier details in one place, the app streamlines recurring supplier payments, removing the need to re-enter account information for invoices, while giving SMEs flexibility to spread payments over time to support their cash flow.

Cashback card customers gain real-time visibility and streamlined card management, making it easier to track cashback, monitor upcoming Direct Debits, and control company cards directly from the app.

The app uses minimal mobile data and loads account information instantly. To support seamless multitasking, FlexiPay customers’ payment progress is saved as the app remembers what the user was doing so they can pick up where they left off.

Tim Trailor, Managing Director, Cards said, “Small businesses are constantly on the move and to support their busy working days, we are excited to bring this new app to SMEs, making it easier for them to manage their finances, on the go, quickly and easily with everything they need in one place. This launch sets a strong new foundation for our mobile experience, and we look forward to rolling out future developments.”

Funding Circle continues to strengthen its support for UK SMEs by leveraging its proprietary capabilities in credit and product innovation to scale its product offering and say yes to more businesses. This mobile app expansion is an example of the platform delivering a superior customer experience to become the trusted financial partner for small businesses, ensuring that busy business owners have access to the right financial products at the right time.

The new Funding Circle mobile application is available on both the App Store and Google Play.



For more information visit: www.fundingcircle.com

Media contact

press@fundingcircle.com

+44 20 3830 1325

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.