Norwich, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targetfollow is offering for sale The Pantiles, the celebrated Georgian arcade at the heart of Royal Tunbridge Wells. It comes together with Tunbridge Wells and Rusthall Commons and the historic Lord of the Manor of Rusthall title. This is one of the rarest offerings to reach the UK property market in a generation. The Pantiles has not been offered publicly since Targetfollow bought the estate in 2008. A thriving commercial estate paired with a centuries old manorial title, assets like this almost never come to market.

The Pantiles today

The Pantiles spans 40,074 sq ft across 25 retail and restaurant units, set within the Georgian colonnade. Residential and workspace accommodation sits above, with potential to refurbish up to 28 flats. Occupiers include destination boutiques such as The Futon Company, The Diamond Setter and Socktopus. Acclaimed restaurants trade alongside them, including Sankey's and Essence at The Pantiles, run by twice Michelin starred chef Atul Kochhar, and Senza Fondeli. Some tenants have been there for decades. Trevor Mottram has traded since 1975, and The Pantiles Bride since 1997. The estate produces £936,855 per annum today, rising to £1,068,354 on reversion.

The location is famous for its summer jazz nights, antiques and artisan markets, a widely renowned New Year's Eve party and, last weekend, the 5th Horseless Carriage Exhibition, marking Tunbridge Wells as the birthplace of the British Motor Show in 1895. The Pantiles drew 1.6 million visitors in 2025, a figure projected to rise to 2 million in 2026. It was named a top three UK destination in the American Express Shop Small Awards in 2023, and Royal Tunbridge Wells ranks in the top one percent of the UK's 4,500 shopping centres. At a time when many high streets are struggling, The Pantiles stands out as one of the best examples of a historic high street destination that is thriving thanks to the hard work of its tenants and careful stewardship by its landlord Targetfollow.

A living piece of English history

The Pantiles' story predates its Georgian promenade by centuries. A Saxon charter of AD 765 names the settlement ‘Rustwellae’, the ‘rusty well’, after its iron rich spring waters. Archaeological finds point to use as early as 4,500 BC. The Lord of the Manor of Rusthall title traces back to Hilary de Sutton in 1268. Its most recent holder before Targetfollow was Jeremy Menuhin, son of the violinist Yehudi Menuhin.

Perhaps the most notable moment in its rich history was in 1606 when Lord Dudley North discovered the Chalybeate Spring, an iron rich mineral spring whose waters were believed to cure a range of ailments. Visitors flocked to ‘take the waters’, among them Henrietta Maria, Queen of Charles I. Thomas Neale laid out the colonnade in 1682. King Edward VII granted the town its ‘Royal’ designation in 1909, honouring his mother Queen Victoria's patronage of the spa. Only three towns in England hold that title.

The Commons: a heritage asset of national importance

Tunbridge Wells Common and Rusthall Common cover 250 acres of open and wooded land at the town's centre. Toad Rock and High Rocks sit among them, walked by visitors since the Georgian era. Two cricket pitches now share the space, benefitting from ample car parking and easy access. The assets are now offered to the market via BNP Paribas Real Estate and Strutt & Parker.

Editor’s Notes:

Targetfollow is the current owner of the estate. Targetfollow is a privately owned investment and development company. www.targetfollow.com

BNP Paribas Real Estate is acting as agent on the sale of the estate. BNP Paribas Real Estate combines specialist local expertise with the sale and insight of a leading real estate advisory network, helping clients make informed decisions and create long-term value across the property lifecycle. In the UK, their capabilities are enhanced by the expertise and heritage of Strutt & Parker.

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