RedBird-Backed Affinia Adds Wilson Partners, Creating Top 20 UK Accounting Firm

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinia, a RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) portfolio company and the UK’s fastest-growing integrated accounting and advisory group, today announced that it has welcomed Wilson Partners, a Fordhouse-backed award-winning financial advisory and accounting services firm working with SMEs, private individuals and private equity investors across the UK.

The combination further strengthens Affinia’s position as one of the UK's Top 20 accounting firms, unlocking broader sector expertise and additional specialist advisory capabilities, particularly in the international ultra-high-net-worth category. With RedBird’s ongoing support, the combined organisation will continue investing significantly in its team, client services and shared technology platforms, while expanding its offerings across a wide range of tax and business advisory services.

The Group will also benefit from continued partnership with RedBird X, RedBird’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform, to further the responsible implementation of AI-powered tools and capabilities that support streamlined operations and an improved experience for clients and colleagues alike.

Darren Redmayne, Group CEO of Affinia, said:

"From the very beginning, our goal has been to build a new kind of accounting services firm that leads with purpose, invests in its people and embraces technology responsibly. Wilson Partners shares that philosophy, joining with an outstanding reputation for exceptional client service, entrepreneurial thinking and a people-first culture. Together, we are creating a firm with the scale to invest, the capability to support increasingly complex clients and, most importantly, a culture that remains genuinely entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated to championing the businesses that are the beating heart of the UK economy.”

Allan Wilson, Founder and Managing Director of Wilson Partners, said:

"For nearly twenty years, we've built Wilson Partners around a simple belief: business should make life count for our clients, our people and the communities we serve. From our first conversations with Affinia, it was clear we shared the same values and long-term ambition. Joining Affinia creates exciting opportunities for our people, broadens the expertise and international opportunities available to our clients, and gives us an even stronger platform for future growth while staying true to what has always made Wilson Partners different."

Since inception, Affinia has pursued a distinctive strategy within the UK accounting space, building a fully integrated UK business with common leadership, shared technology, a consistent client experience and a single culture centred around its shared purpose. With 33 offices, around 1,600 colleagues, over 25,000 clients and annual revenues over £160 million, the enlarged Group brings deep local roots with national scale and international reach, while retaining a clear focus on serving owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs and mid-market organisations.

Mike Zabik, Partner at RedBird Capital Partners, said:

"Affinia continues to demonstrate that purpose and performance go hand in hand. Since our initial investment we have been impressed by the quality of the leadership team, the pace of integration and the consistency with which the Group has executed its long-term strategy. Wilson Partners is a strong addition to the platform and further validates our conviction in the opportunity to build a genuinely differentiated advisory firm headquartered in the UK and able to deliver solutions for its clients globally."

Affinia and RedBird were advised by Continuum (Financial), KPMG (Financial & Tax), K&E (Legal) and DWF (Legal). Wilson Partners and Fordhouse were advised by Ardea Partners (Financial), Cooley (Legal), Moorcroft (Legal) and EY (Financial & Tax). Management were advised by Jamieson (Financial).

About Affinia

Affinia is the fastest growing fully integrated accounting services platform in the UK, focused on providing critical recurring services to SMEs and owner-managed businesses (“OMBs”). Purpose-led and purpose-built, Affinia focuses on delivering exceptional outcomes for clients, colleagues and its communities to help people prosper. Affinia owns three of the UK businesses of UHY: in London (which operates its UK network and co-founded the global network, UHY International), the East Midlands and the South Coast. More information at https://www.affinia.co.uk/.

About Wilson Partners

Founded in 2008 in Maidenhead, Wilson Partners was built with a clear vision: to champion UK SMEs and their leaders. Following years of strong organic growth, the business secured investment in 2021 to accelerate its ambition of becoming a Top 20 firm. Since then, Wilson Partners has completed eleven acquisitions, with revenue increasing more than tenfold. Now a multi-award-winning firm, Wilson Partners works with SMEs, private individuals and private equity investors across the UK. The firm is recognised as a ‘Very Good’ place to work by Best Companies, awarded ‘Best Accountant’ at the EISA Awards, and was runner-up in the ‘Large Firm of the Year’ category at the 2025 Accounting Excellence Awards. For more information, please visit https://www.wilson-partners.co.uk/.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $14 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue-chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business-building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Sports, Media & Entertainment, and Financial Services. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

About Fordhouse

Fordhouse is a specialist investment firm partnering with ambitious UK SMEs looking to scale through both organic and acquisitive growth. The fund is backed by multi-generational family offices enabling partner companies to benefit from long investment periods and the ability to support long term growth strategies. For more information, please visit https://www.fordhouse.team/.

For more information, please contact

Nicki Ramsbottom, Director of Marketing

m: +44 (0)7425 993411

nicki.ramsbottom@affinia.co.uk

Media Contacts

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

RedBird@gagnierfc.com