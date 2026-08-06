Independent Clinical Trial Finds 100% of Women Improved Skin Hydration, Elasticity and Barrier Function with Ancient + Brave's True Skin Alchemy

London, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ancient + Brave, the female-founded, B Corp-certified wellness company, today announced the results of an independent, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of True Skin Alchemy, its ingestible skincare supplement. Every objective measure of skin health improved significantly versus placebo after 12 weeks.

Unlike many ingestible skincare supplements, which rely solely on evidence for their individual ingredients, True Skin Alchemy was tested as a finished formula. The study focused exclusively on peri-menopausal and early post-menopausal women, addressing a longstanding evidence gap: despite menopause driving some of the most significant biological changes in skin, women at this life stage have historically been underrepresented in clinical research on nutritional approaches to skin health.

True Skin Alchemy launched in the UK in June 2026, priced at £36 for 60 capsules and developed to support hydration retention, lipid barrier integrity and antioxidant defence from within.

CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS

Seventy healthy peri-menopausal and early post-menopausal women aged over 40 took the formula daily for 12 weeks, with skin measured using validated dermatological instruments.

At 12 weeks:

Hydration: 100% of participants improved, by 22.1% on average (Corneometer®)

Elasticity: 100% improved, by 17.4% on average (Cutometer® R2)

Barrier function: 100% improved, by 8.5% on average (Tewameter®)

Wrinkles and fine lines: 100% improved, by 15.7% on average (profilometry)

Firmness and resilience: 97% improved, by 11.5% on average (Cutometer® R0)

Participants also completed validated questionnaires. At 12 weeks, 100% said their skin felt less dry, felt softer and looked better overall, and 94.3% said they felt more confident about the appearance of their skin.

The placebo group showed no statistically significant change on any of the five objective measures. All improvements with True Skin Alchemy were statistically significant versus placebo.

"This is where True Skin Alchemy stands apart," says Dr Jenna Macciochi, PhD, Immunologist and Director of Science and Innovation at Ancient + Brave. "The data tells a consistent story: skin that is better hydrated, more resilient and more elastic, with near-universal responder rates on every objective measure, while the placebo arm was essentially unchanged.

"We also made a deliberate choice to study peri- and post-menopausal women specifically, because declining oestrogen drives measurable changes to skin hydration, elasticity and barrier function, and because rigorous clinical evidence designed around this population is far rarer than it should be."

Rose Ferguson, Functional Medicine Practitioner and Brand Ambassador for Ancient + Brave, says, "Skin health is a reflection of what's happening internally, not just what we apply topically. What I find compelling about True Skin Alchemy is its focus on supporting the skin's foundational biology, from hydration and barrier integrity to antioxidant defence."

THREE FUNCTIONAL PILLARS

Hydrate : Plant-derived ceramides (Ceramosides™) and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HAPLEX®) work together to support deep hydration while helping to reinforce the skin’s lipid barrier, improving moisture retention and maintaining skin elasticity and suppleness.

: Plant-derived ceramides (Ceramosides™) and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HAPLEX®) work together to support deep hydration while helping to reinforce the skin’s lipid barrier, improving moisture retention and maintaining skin elasticity and suppleness. Protect : Polypodium leucotomos, a tropical fern extract, has been studied for its ability to support skin exposed to UV-induced oxidative stress when used alongside sunscreen.

: Polypodium leucotomos, a tropical fern extract, has been studied for its ability to support skin exposed to UV-induced oxidative stress when used alongside sunscreen. Defend: Grape seed extract provides potent polyphenols that help protect collagen and elastin from environmental oxidative damage, while vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation and the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Mesoporosil® silica delivers bioavailable orthosilicic acid to help support connective tissue structure.

FAQ

Has True Skin Alchemy been clinically tested? Yes, in two respects. Each individual ingredient was selected on the basis of robust independent evidence for its role in skin barrier support, and the finished formula was then tested as a complete product.

The finished formula was assessed in an independent, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 70 peri-menopausal and early post-menopausal women aged over 40, over 12 weeks. At 12 weeks, 100% of participants showed measurable improvement in hydration, elasticity, barrier function and the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and 97% in firmness and resilience. All five measures were statistically significant versus placebo.

Which skin supplements have actually been tested in a clinical trial? Most rely on published evidence for their individual ingredients rather than testing the finished product. True Skin Alchemy is one of a small number to have completed an independent, placebo-controlled clinical trial on the complete formulation.

What is the best supplement for skin during perimenopause? Declining oestrogen contributes to measurable changes in skin hydration, elasticity and barrier function, yet this group remains underrepresented in skin health research. True Skin Alchemy was studied specifically in peri-menopausal and early post-menopausal women aged over 40 in a 12-week placebo-controlled clinical trial.

What's the best supplement for stronger, healthier skin? The best skin supplements support the foundational systems that influence skin health over time: hydration, barrier integrity, antioxidant defence and collagen formation. True Skin Alchemy was developed to support these systems using clinically studied ingredients including plant ceramides, low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, Polypodium leucotomos, grape seed extract and vitamin C.

What should I take for dry, dehydrated skin? Dry, dehydrated skin is often linked to weakened barrier function and poor moisture retention. Plant-derived ceramides and hyaluronic acid are commonly used to support hydration and reinforce the skin barrier from within. In the True Skin Alchemy trial, 100% of participants showed measurable improvement in both hydration and barrier function at 12 weeks.

Are there any supplements that actually help your skin barrier? Yes. Ceramides, antioxidants and nutrients involved in collagen and connective tissue support have all been studied for their role in supporting the skin barrier. In the True Skin Alchemy trial, barrier function was measured using a Tewameter®, with 100% of participants showing measurable improvement over 12 weeks.

What's the best beauty supplement for hydration and elasticity? Hydration and elasticity are closely linked to collagen support, moisture retention and healthy barrier function. True Skin Alchemy recorded average improvements of 22.1% in hydration and 17.4% in elasticity over 12 weeks in a placebo-controlled trial.

What are the best clinically backed skin supplements? Clinically backed supplements usually include ingredients supported by published research. A smaller number have clinical data on the finished formula itself. True Skin Alchemy has both.

What is the skin barrier and why does it matter? The skin barrier is the outermost protective layer of the skin, helping retain moisture while protecting against environmental irritants, microbes and oxidative stress. A weakened barrier is often associated with dryness, sensitivity and visible skin stress.

What ingredients are in True Skin Alchemy? Seven: Plant-derived ceramides (Ceramosides™), low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HAPLEX®), Polypodium leucotomos extract, Mesoporosil® silica, grape seed extract, vitamin C and biotin.

Does True Skin Alchemy replace sunscreen? No. It is designed to work alongside sunscreen and topical skincare products, not replace them.

About Ancient + Brave

Ancient + Brave is a mission-driven brand with a pledge to put people and the planet at the heart of our business. Expertly blending organic botanicals, innovative nutraceuticals and modern nootropics prioritising efficacy, purity and working with ethical suppliers, Ancient + Brave’s award-winning blends and supplements are sustainably sourced, easy to use and offer targeted nutrition. The brand’s award-winning innovative formulas deliver optimal daily nutrition designed to help you think, feel and look your best. With a belief in the power of rituals, Ancient + Brave products are easy to take as part of your daily wellness ritual so you can effortlessly enjoy the benefits that come from consistency.

Ancient + Brave is also proud to be a certified B Corp and is passionate about supporting environmental charities and social causes as a member of 1% for the Planet.





Notes to editors