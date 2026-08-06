Crypto News on Pepeto Second Exchange Debut, And The $2,775 BNB Price Prediction Every Holder Should Know

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto team reported moving talks for a second major exchange debut next to the potential Binance listing, which means launch day now opens with double the exposure and two separate rushes of buyers arriving at once. The market keeps asking if this project is the next Shiba Inu, and why does its update sit next to a BNB price prediction? Because both stories run on the same kind of engine: exchange tools where each trade feeds demand back into the native coin.

The engine is familiar to anyone who remembers BNB's $0.15 presale, the entry where four figures became seven, and the former Binance executive running Pepeto's build is drawing exactly that generation of wallets back in.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Update Before the BNB Price Prediction Target for 2028

The second exchange debut is the update, and it lands on the presale making the most noise right now. By raising pace and coverage, that is Pepeto, a project running an exchange token design, the model whose most famous chapter took a $0.15 presale entry all the way into the global top five. Except this version pairs the design with meme energy at Shiba Inu grade, and the finished tools underneath are the reason more than $10.5 million has already arrived.

"Pepeto runs a fee-free exchange on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with a bridge that moves assets at zero cost and an AI tool that spots bad contracts before they reach any wallet. Every trade runs through the native token, creating the same demand loop that carried BNB from pennies to $600," said the former Binance developer leading the build (Coinpedia, Pepeto website: https://pepetocoin.com/). But demand alone tells half of it, because Pepeto is writing its own script: real trading tools welded onto meme coin fire, the force that grew an $8,000 Shiba Inu position from 2020 into $5 billion at the peak per CoinTelegraph.

Now put early Shiba Inu next to this moment. Before SHIB exploded, three things happened at once: crypto news outlets everywhere picked up the story, the name spread through meme groups quicker than any rival, and the small signals that came before every giant meme run kept stacking. All three are happening around Pepeto right now, with a second confirmed exchange next to Binance on top, which leaves the question every reader is already asking: what can BNB still pay from $590, and what stays open from an entry still at presale level?

BNB Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Maps $2,775 as the Chain Burns $1 Billion in Tokens

On the chart, the BNB price today sits at $590, roughly half its October 2025 record of $1,370, yet the network news keeps landing bullish. The boldest call comes from a genuine giant. Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick, initiated coverage with a BNB price prediction of $2,775 by the end of 2028, a gain of more than 360%, arguing BNB trades like an unweighted basket of Bitcoin and Ether and can serve as a benchmark for the whole asset class per The Block.

From $590, Kendrick's number offers about 4.7x across three years, a genuinely solid outcome. Yet ask early BNB wallets how the fortunes really happened, and the story never changes: the wealth came from the ground floor, an exchange token bought before the world priced it, never from an $80 billion market cap. Only presales still carry that advantage.

Conclusion

Two exchange debuts, Binance included, now sit locked ahead, and around them the BNB price prediction points to $2,775 by 2028. But the gains that changed lives came long before any of this, back when BNB itself was still a presale. One early wallet picked up 1,000 BNB below $1, refused to sell, and crossed $1 million on that single position, a result BNB at today's size can no longer hand anyone.

Did those wallets know exactly how it would end? Of course not. They saw an exchange token at launch pricing where every trade generated demand, and they moved. Some never needed a job again after that one decision, and asked what they would change, the answer never varies: buy more.

Pepeto runs an exchange demand engine of its own at presale pricing, with virality at Shiba Inu grade strapped on top, a combination this market has never listed before. Two confirmed exchange debuts including Binance sit ahead, the launch keeps closing in, and the current entry vanishes the second trading begins. Plenty of people missed Shiba Inu and BNB by waiting a single week too long. This is the rare second opportunity at returns on that scale, and moving before the listing may end up as the smartest decision of the cycle.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What is the BNB price prediction for 2028?

Standard Chartered projects BNB at $2,775 by the end of 2028, a gain of over 360%, per research head Geoff Kendrick..

What sets Pepeto apart from earlier exchange tokens and meme coins?

Pepeto pairs an exchange demand model with viral growth at Shiba Inu level, starting from presale pricing while those giants trade at large caps.



