BlockComp and Dragonfly Partner to Launch the Third Annual Crypto Compensation Survey, Setting a New Standard for Industry Benchmarks

Amsterdam, New York, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockComp, the compensation benchmarking platform purpose-built for crypto and digital asset organizations, today announced a partnership with Dragonfly, a leading global investment firm focused on the digital asset ecosystem, to launch the third edition of the Crypto Compensation Survey.

The initiative aims to establish the industry's most comprehensive compensation database, providing organizations with a reliable, data-driven view of compensation practices across functions, seniority levels, geographic markets, and reward structures.

As the crypto industry continues to grow, compensation remains one of its most complex and least transparent areas. Fragmented market data, inconsistent benchmarking methodologies, and the growing prevalence of token-based compensation have made it increasingly difficult for organizations to design competitive and sustainable Total Rewards programs. The BlockComp x Dragonfly Crypto Compensation Survey addresses this challenge by consolidating anonymized and standardized compensation data from across the ecosystem into a single, trusted benchmark.

Combining Data, Talent Expertise, and Industry Reach

The partnership brings together BlockComp’s proprietary compensation dataset and deep expertise in Total Rewards with Dragonfly’s extensive network and talent insights across the global crypto ecosystem.

By expanding participation across a broader range of organizations, markets, and talent profiles, the survey aims to deliver the most representative and actionable compensation benchmark available to crypto employers. The resulting dataset will help organizations make more informed decisions around compensation strategy, talent acquisition, retention, equity design, and token-based incentive programs.

Contribute Data and Gain Complimentary Platform Access

Organizations that complete the survey submission will receive three months of complimentary access to the BlockComp Platform, enabling them to benchmark compensation practices against real market data from across the crypto industry.

The platform currently contains compensation insights from more than 55+ crypto organizations, covering 100+ countries and incorporating over 11,000 compensation data points. Participants will gain access to benchmarks across base salary, annual incentives, equity compensation, and token-based rewards. With this new partnership, the dataset is expected to grow significantly, delivering the most robust, reliable, and industry-specific compensation benchmark available.

To ensure the highest standards of confidentiality and data integrity, all submitted information is aggregated, anonymized, and analyzed in accordance with strict data privacy protocols. No individual company data will be disclosed or identifiable within the published results.

Shaping the Future of Compensation in Crypto

As competition for talent intensifies and compensation structures continue to evolve, access to reliable market intelligence has become increasingly critical for organizations operating in the digital asset sector.

By participating in the survey, organizations will not only gain access to valuable benchmarking insights but also contribute to the development of a more transparent, data-driven, and sustainable compensation landscape for the broader ecosystem.

How to Participate

Organizations interested in contributing to the industry's leading compensation benchmark can participate by completing the survey submission.

Survey Link

About BlockComp

Built specifically for crypto and digital asset organizations, BlockComp is a compensation benchmarking platform powered by a proprietary dataset of more than 11,000 compensation data points from 55+ companies across 100+ countries. Founded by a team with 12+ years of compensation experience across the Tech and Blockchain ecosystem, BlockComp enables organizations to design, benchmark, and optimize compensation strategies covering base, bonus, equity, and token compensation.

Website: https://platform.blockcomp.io/

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly is a $3.6B crypto-focused global investment firm. Since 2017, Dragonfly has been at the forefront of blockchain and crypto innovation with a long-term-oriented, technical, and research-driven approach, having been early backers of some of the most influential protocols and companies in the industry.

Website: https://www.dragonfly.xyz/



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