KITRUM Positions AI Code Handoff & Stabilization Within Its Live-Product Engineering Model

Miami, FL, USA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KITRUM, a software engineering company that helps funded product companies stabilize, extend, and scale live, business-critical systems, is clarifying how its AI Code Handoff & Stabilization offering fits into a broader approach the company calls Live-Product Engineering — taking ownership of a system's stability over time, not delivering a fixed-scope technical fix and moving on.

KITRUM today outlined its approach to AI Code Handoff & Stabilization, an engagement designed for companies whose production codebases were built or extended using AI coding tools and now need a clear technical owner. The offering is one entry point into KITRUM's Live-Product Engineering model, which spans stabilization, modernization, and long-term ownership of live systems.

As AI coding tools take on a larger share of day-to-day development, more teams are running production code that was generated quickly but not always fully understood by the engineers who inherited it. KITRUM says this gap tends to surface once a codebase reaches meaningful production traffic and revenue — the point at which the original development context is often no longer available to the team responsible for keeping the system stable.

KITRUM's engagement begins with a fixed-fee, two-to-three-week diagnostic: a review of the codebase's architecture, dependencies, and security posture that produces a report for company leadership outlining condition, risk, and a remediation path. From there, KITRUM classifies each part of the system by ownership clarity, blast radius, and business criticality, and stabilizes, refactors, or rebuilds accordingly — using patterns such as incremental rewrites and added test coverage so the system can keep running in production throughout the process.

"A diagnostic and a remediation roadmap are the easy part," said Vlad Kytainyk, CEO at KITRUM. "The harder question is who is accountable for that system six months later. That's the piece most engagements skip, and it's the one we built this around."

The review also flags compliance-relevant issues — exposed credentials, unpatched dependencies, and gaps relevant to frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 — for the client's own compliance and security teams to act on.

AI Code Handoff & Stabilization is the entry point into KITRUM's broader Live-Product Engineering model, which also includes legacy system modernization, architecture stabilization, and long-term technical ownership through a Live-Product Engineering retainer for companies that need a sustained technical partner rather than a one-time engagement.

About KITRUM

KITRUM is a software engineering company that helps funded product companies stabilize, extend, and scale live, business-critical systems without disrupting what already works. The company works primarily with fintech, regtech, and data-intensive product companies at Series B and beyond, and holds ISO 27001 certification. More information is available at kitrum.com.





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