Record-Setting Sale of Turnagain Island Marks Milestone for British Columbia Real Estate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby’s International Realty Canada today announced the historic sale of Turnagain Island, a private island estate on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, setting a new record as the highest-value residential property transaction ever recorded on the Sunshine Coast through the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®).

Nestled in the heart of Secret Cove, Halfmoon Bay, located north of the district municipality of Sechelt, the sale marks a landmark achievement for British Columbia’s luxury real estate market. Listed at $14,749,000 CAD, the property sold for $13,000,000 CAD to a purchaser from Greater Vancouver, reflecting underlying demand for luxury recreational real estate despite economic uncertainty, softer consumer confidence and restrained housing market performance.

With pristine forests, a rugged coastline, and breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean, the 93-acre private island estate has been meticulously stewarded by one family for over 60 years. The island can be traversed along an enchanting network of moss-lined, single-track roads leading to dozens of viewpoints. Two residences are located on the island, including a contemporary waterfront home featuring three bedrooms, 2,859 square feet of living space, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and clean architectural lines that frame panoramic ocean views; and a 3,202 square foot, four-bedroom, Pacific Northwest Coastal Craftsman-style home.

Turnagain Island is also equipped with multiple garages, a generator, municipal water supply, an irrigation reservoir, submarine hydropower, a protected 120-foot deep-water dock, and multiple boathouses and docks in three locations. The property sale also included an adjacent waterfront mainland lot or parking or future development.

“Turnagain Island offers a rare combination of privacy and natural beauty, balanced by extensive infrastructure and convenient access to the vibrant community of Halfmoon Bay and nearby amenities of Sechelt. The marketing strategy for the property was extensive, and created interest from potential purchasers from across Greater Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada, while reaching qualified buyers around the world. This ultimately resulted in Turnagain Island’s sale to a purchaser from Greater Vancouver,” said Gina Stockwell, listing agent and Senior Vice President, Sales with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada on the Sunshine Coast. “The sale of Turnagain Island highlights underlying market confidence in the long-term value of top-tier recreational property in B.C.”

According to Stockwell, properties such as Turnagain Island are increasingly acquired as legacy investments, offering families the opportunity to create multi-generational experiences, while stewarding natural landscapes and preserving capital for future generations.

“Globally, Sotheby’s International Realty has reported that luxury real estate has continued to outperform the general housing market, with variations in market dynamics across countries and regions,” said Mustafa Abbasi, President, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Demand is being driven by several trends, including intergenerational wealth transfer, the rise of multigenerational living and travel, and a growing interest among affluent buyers in diversifying their wealth through tangible, long-term real assets.”

According to Kevin O’Toole, Managing Broker for Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in Greater Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, “While some B.C. recreational markets have experienced higher inventory levels and more measured sales activity over the past year, this reflects a more strategic buyer rather than a lack of confidence in the market. Affluent purchasers remain financially well-positioned and are taking the time to evaluate opportunities. At the upper end of the market, well-positioned properties priced for current conditions are attracting decisive interest, and the sale of Turnagain Island reflects this.”

Further details of the sale of this estate remain private.

For more information on this property sale and Sotheby's International Realty Canada contact:

Talk Shop Media

Kayla Moyes

kayla.moyes@talkshopmedia.com

(250) 218-9276



About Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 35 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivalled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of approximately 1,100 offices in 86+ countries and territories to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit www.sothebysrealty.ca .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37c42bc-1683-4964-ac0e-b1ceca4ea73b