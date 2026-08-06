Privia Health Reports Strong Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results

 | Source: Privia Health Group, Inc. Privia Health Group, Inc.

  • 2Q’26 Net Income of $9.0M, +236.7% from 2Q’25
  • 2Q’26 Adjusted EBITDA of $37.4M, +29.1% from 2Q’25
  • Full-Year 2026 Guidance Raised for All Key Financial Metrics

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Performance

  Three Months Ended June 30,  
(unaudited; $ in millions, except per share amounts)  2026  2025 Change (%)*
Total revenue $632.6 $521.2 21.4%
Gross profit $128.9 $112.8 14.3%
Operating income $11.8 $3.3 252.9%
Net incomea $9.0 $2.7 236.7%
Non-GAAP adjusted net incomeb $25.3 $21.3 18.7%
Net income per share $0.07 $0.02 250.0%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per shareb $0.19 $0.17 11.8%
       
     *Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
  1. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included $19.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included $18.8 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics c

  Three Months Ended June 30,  
(unaudited; $ in millions)  2026  2025 Change (%)
       
Implemented Providers  5,644  5,125 10.1%
Value-Based Care Attributed Lives  1,647,000  1,382,000 19.2%
Practice Collections $970.0 $862.9 12.4%
Care Margin $132.1 $115.2 14.7%
Platform Contribution $69.0 $57.5 20.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $37.4 $29.0 29.1%
       
c. Reconciliations of Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Six-Month Performance

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
($ in millions, except per share amounts)  2026  2025 Change (%)
       
Total revenue $1,236.5 $1,001.3 23.5%
Gross profit $254.5 $216.4 17.6%
Operating income $19.2 $8.6 124.4%
Net incomea $12.1 $6.9 75.4%
Non-GAAP adjusted net incomeb d e $49.6 $41.2 20.4%
Net income per share $0.09 $0.05 80.0%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per shareb d e $0.38 $0.32 18.8%
       
  1. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 included $41.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included $36.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics b d e

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
($ in millions)  2026  2025 Change (%)
       
Practice Collections $1,884.8 $1,661.5 13.4%
Care Marginb d $260.9 $220.4 18.3%
Platform Contributionb d $136.0 $109.2 24.6%
Adjusted EBITDAb d e $74.1 $55.9 32.6%
       

Updated Full-Year 2026 Guidance d e f g

 FY 2025 Initial FY 2026 Guidance at 2.27.26d Updated FY 2026 Guidance at 8.6.26
($ in millions)Actual Low High  
Implemented Providers 5,380  5,900  6,000 No Change
Attributed Lives 1,541,000  1,550,000  1,600,000 1,625,000 - 1,650,000
Practice Collections$3,470.5 $3,650 $3,750 High End
GAAP Revenue$2,122.8 $2,350 $2,450 High End
Care Margind e f$462.2 $515 $530 Mid to High End
Platform Contributiond e$234.8 $260 $270 Mid to High End
Adjusted EBITDAd e f$125.5 $145 $155 Mid to High End
  • Expect approximately 70-80% of Adjusted EBITDA to convert to free cash flow in full-year 2026 subject to timing of MSSP cash settlement
  • Guidance does not assume any new business development activity

d. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit, Operating Income and Net Income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.

e. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.

f. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly press releases.

g. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 8:00 am ET to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. Go to https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4c0355cb60f4473db6a27e261c9996e2 in order to pre-register and obtain your dial-in number and passcode to join the live conference call.

This news release and the financial statements contained herein, and the slide presentation for the webcast, are also available on the Privia Health Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 6.1+ million patients, and reward 5,600+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things, our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our full year guidance for 2026. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements.

Factors related to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the heavily regulated industry in which we operate, and any failure by us or our medical groups to comply with the extensive applicable healthcare laws and government regulations; the complexity of the legal framework governing our relationships with Medical Groups, some of which we do not own, and Privia providers, and the impact of legal challenges or shifting interpretations of applicable laws; the execution of our growth strategy, which may not prove viable and we may not realize expected results; difficulties timely implementing our proprietary end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution for Privia physicians and new medical groups; the high level of competition in our industry; challenges in successfully establishing a presence in new geographic markets; the impact of failures by or service disruptions at key third-party vendors, such as our primary electronic medical record vendor, athenahealth, Inc.; potential decreases in reimbursement rates by governmental and third-party payers, changes to payment terms or challenges negotiating and retaining favorable contracts with private third-party payers, and changes impacting our patient population; the financial and operational impact of our compliance with various complex and changing federal and state privacy and security laws and regulations related to our use, disclosure, and other processing of personal information and protected health information, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996; the impact of actual and potential security threats, cybersecurity incidents or privacy or other forms of data breaches involving us, our vendors or other third parties; the continued availability of qualified workforce, including staff at our medical groups, and the continued upward pressure on compensation for such workforce; and other risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact:
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841

 
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(g)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026  2025  2026  2025
        
Revenue$632,630 $521,153 $1,236,477 $1,001,250
        
Operating expenses:       
Provider expense 500,484  405,992  975,601  780,801
Cost of platform 69,357  64,918  137,777  124,444
Sales and marketing 8,002  6,805  16,136  13,727
General and administrative 39,658  37,519  81,131  69,240
Depreciation and amortization 3,356  2,583  6,637  4,484
Total operating expenses 620,857  517,817  1,217,282  992,696
Operating income 11,773  3,336  19,195  8,554
Other income 3,310    3,310  
Interest income, net 1,668  2,408  3,556  5,339
Income before provision for income taxes 16,751  5,744  26,061  13,893
Provision for income taxes 7,017  2,456  12,617  4,559
Net income 9,734  3,288  13,444  9,334
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 686  601  1,332  2,427
Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc.$9,048 $2,687 $12,112 $6,907
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic$0.07 $0.02 $0.10 $0.06
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted$0.07 $0.02 $0.09 $0.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 126,121,426  122,132,245  125,142,415  121,370,949
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 131,827,233  128,447,069  131,355,421  128,149,252

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

 
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(h)
(in thousands)

    
 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets(unaudited)  
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$412,200  $479,685 
Accounts receivable 574,160   400,902 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,906   30,414 
Total current assets 1,025,266   911,001 
Non-current assets:   
Property and equipment, net 272   504 
Right-of-use assets 8,038   8,794 
Intangible assets, net 218,654   215,919 
Goodwill 215,789   209,842 
Deferred tax asset    2,274 
Other non-current assets 20,562   21,044 
Total non-current assets 463,315   458,377 
Total assets$1,488,581  $1,369,378 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$91,010  $96,804 
Provider liability 541,368   469,516 
Operating lease liabilities, current 2,066   2,200 
Total current liabilities 634,444   568,520 
Non-current liabilities:   
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,667   7,331 
Deferred tax liability 3,737    
Other non-current liabilities 5,660   2,584 
Total non-current liabilities 16,064   9,915 
Total liabilities 650,508   578,435 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 1,263   1,236 
Additional paid-in capital 925,264   892,291 
Accumulated deficit (144,198)  (156,310)
Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 782,329   737,217 
Non-controlling interest 55,744   53,726 
Total stockholders’ equity 838,073   790,943 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,488,581  $1,369,378 

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

 
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed ConsolidatedStatementsof Cash Flows(i)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$13,444  $9,334 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation 291   415 
Amortization of intangibles 6,346   4,069 
Stock-based compensation 41,317   36,639 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,683   2,671 
Changes in asset and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (172,378)  (121,497)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,492)  (21,344)
Other non-current assets and right-of-use assets 1,472   1,056 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,794)  (7,687)
Provider liability 70,972   81,185 
Operating lease liabilities (1,032)  (778)
Other long-term liabilities 1,806   (153)
Net cash used in operating activities (48,365)  (16,090)
Cash from investing activities   
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,430)  (89,058)
Other (59)   
Net cash used in investing activities (11,489)  (89,058)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercised stock options 1,600   4,126 
Proceeds from non-controlling interest 2,213    
Repurchase of non-controlling interest (11,444)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,631)  4,126 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (67,485)  (101,022)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 479,685   491,149 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$412,200  $390,127 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Interest paid$162  $124 
Income taxes paid$10,656  $5,771 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities:   
Lease liabilities obtained in exchange for right-of-use assets$234  $1,832 
Contingent consideration payable$1,270  $ 

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2026  2025
FFS-patient care$412,640 $331,464 $803,773 $643,225
FFS-administrative services 33,222  35,116  64,625  67,371
Capitated revenue 95,150  75,511  181,298  146,201
Shared savings 68,920  60,021  143,883  107,933
Care management fees (PMPM) 20,733  16,919  38,600  32,121
Other revenue 1,965  2,122  4,298  4,399
Total Revenue$632,630 $521,153 $1,236,477 $1,001,250

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

  June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2026   2025 
Balance, beginning of period $78,989  $66,355 
Incurred health care costs:    
Current year  175,800   144,840 
Prior years  (13,225)  (555)
Total claims incurred $162,575  $144,285 
Claims paid:    
Current year  (83,892)  (63,025)
Prior year  (58,695)  (47,959)
Total claims paid $(142,587) $(110,984)
Balance, end of period $98,977  $99,656 

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in millions)  2026  2025  2026  2025
         
Implemented Providers (as of end of period)(1)  5,644  5,125  5,644  5,125
Attributed Lives (as of end of period)(2)  1,647,000  1,382,000  1,647,000  1,382,000
Practice Collections(3) $970.0 $862.9 $1,884.8 $1,661.5
         
(1)Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals at the end of a given period who are credentialed and bill for medical services in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period.
(2)Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care or specialty services as of the end of a particular period.
(3)Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.
(j)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (5)(k)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Care Margin $132,146  $115,161  $260,876  $220,449 
Platform Contribution $68,989  $57,466  $136,022  $109,199 
Platform Contribution Margin  52.2%  49.9%  52.1%  49.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $37,429  $28,992  $74,120  $55,907 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  28.3%  25.2%  28.4%  25.4%
         
(5)In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:
  • Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.
  • Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.
  • Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is net income before interest income, net, provision for income taxes, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges, contingent and deferred consideration, and other non-recurring expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.
(k)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenue $        632,630  $        521,153  $        1,236,477  $        1,001,250 
Provider expense          (500,484)          (405,992)          (975,601)          (780,801)
Amortization of intangible assets          (3,211)          (2,396)          (6,346)          (4,069)
Gross Profit $        128,935  $        112,765  $        254,530  $        216,380 
Amortization of intangibles assets          3,211           2,396           6,346           4,069 
Care Margin $        132,146  $        115,161  $        260,876  $        220,449 
(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenue $        632,630  $        521,153  $        1,236,477  $        1,001,250 
Provider expense          (500,484)          (405,992)          (975,601)          (780,801)
Amortization of intangibles assets          (3,211)          (2,396)          (6,346)          (4,069)
Gross Profit $        128,935  $        112,765  $        254,530  $        216,380 
Amortization of intangibles assets          3,211           2,396           6,346           4,069 
Cost of platform          (69,357)          (64,918)          (137,777)          (124,444)
Stock-based compensation(6)          6,200           7,223           12,923           13,194 
Platform Contribution $        68,989  $        57,466  $        136,022  $        109,199 
(m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(6) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net income $        9,048  $        2,687  $        12,112  $        6,907 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests          686           601           1,332           2,427 
Provision for income taxes          7,017           2,456           12,617           4,559 
Interest income, net          (1,668)          (2,408)          (3,556)          (5,339)
Depreciation and amortization          3,356           2,583           6,637           4,484 
Stock-based compensation          19,396           18,849           41,317           36,639 
Other income          (3,310)          —           (3,310)          — 
Other expenses(7)          2,904           4,224           6,971           6,230 
Adjusted EBITDA $        37,429  $        28,992  $        74,120  $        55,907 
         
(n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance, contingent and deferred consideration, and other non-recurring expenses.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)

 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands) 2026  2025 (10)  2026  2025 (10)
Net income$        9,048  $        2,687  $        12,112  $        6,907 
Stock-based compensation         19,396           18,849           41,317           36,639 
Intangible amortization expense         3,211           2,396           6,346           4,069 
Other expenses(8)         2,904           4,224           6,971           6,230 
Other income         (3,310)          —           (3,310)          — 
Tax effect of adjustments(9)         (5,994)          (6,877)          (13,857)          (12,673)
Adjusted net income$        25,255  $        21,279  $        49,579  $        41,172 
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic$        0.20  $        0.17  $        0.40  $        0.34 
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted$        0.19  $        0.17  $        0.38  $        0.32 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic         126,121,426           122,132,245           125,142,415           121,370,949 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted         131,827,233           128,447,069           131,355,421           128,149,252 
(o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.
(8) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance, contingent and deferred consideration, and other non-recurring expenses.
(9) The Company uses a statutory blended tax rate of 27% on the adjustments between Net Income and Adjusted Net Income.
(10) Updated to conform with current year presentation.



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