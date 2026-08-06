Virginia Credit Union Again Earns Top Honors From Richmond Magazine Readers as “Best Credit Union,” “Best Mortgage Lender”

Richmond, Virginia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union has been honored with the title of "Best Credit Union" and recognized as "Best Mortgage Lender" in Richmond magazine's popular "Best and Worst" publication.

Each year, Richmond magazine readers vote for the area's best businesses and service providers, including those in the banking sector. This year's award marks the fifth consecutive year that Richmond magazine readers picked VACU as "Best Credit Union" and the third successive year VACU has been voted "Best Mortgage Lender."

"We're grateful to be recognized once again by our loyal members and proud to be part of the Richmond community we're so fortunate to serve," said Tim Kelly, VACU's executive vice president of member services. "Five years of consecutive recognition as 'Best Credit Union' tells us we’re delivering on our mission to help members achieve greater success, with every product, service, and interaction designed around their success. From our top-rated contact center and award-winning digital tools to our growing branch network and knowledgeable staff, we're working every day to earn members' trust."

In the past year, VACU has garnered major recognition for its workplace culture, member experience, and financial education work, including its fourth consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award and the Institute for Financial Literacy's 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Award as Organization of the Year.

As part of its commitment to creating and maintaining healthy, vibrant communities through homeownership, VACU has made mortgage lending a strategic priority.

"At VACU, mortgage lending is one of the most meaningful ways we help our members and their families build long-term wealth," said Mitch Jones, VACU's senior vice president of mortgage lending. "Even in a challenging rate environment, our team found great home financing options for more than 1,200 members and sourced $1.5 million in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Earning Richmond magazine's 'Best Mortgage Lender' recognition for a third consecutive year reflects what our members tell us every day — that competitive rates, local expertise, and programs like our Welcome Home Discount and partnerships such as those with local community land trusts make a real difference in helping families achieve the dream of homeownership."

Based on the total number of mortgage loans funded in the Commonwealth based on Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) reporting, VACU has been one of Virginia's top mortgage lenders every year since 2019.

Visit our website to learn more about VACU's commitment to member service and our homebuying resources. To learn more about our recent accomplishments in service to our members, review our 2025 Annual Report.

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