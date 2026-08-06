GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Results

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, reporting record second quarter revenue and earnings per share over the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $411.6 million, increased 27.6% year-over-year.

of $411.6 million, increased 27.6% year-over-year. Gross profit of $105.6 million, increased 37.3% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 25.6%, compared to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

of $105.6 million, increased 37.3% year-over-year. 25.6%, compared to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2025. Net income of $42.3 million, increased 22.3% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 10.3%, compared to 10.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

Diluted EPS increased 27.5% year-over-year to $1.16.

of $42.3 million, increased 22.3% year-over-year. was 10.3%, compared to 10.7% in the second quarter of 2025. increased 27.5% year-over-year to $1.16. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $60.4 million, increased 39.5% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 of $1.65, increased 44.7% year-over-year.

of $60.4 million, increased 39.5% year-over-year. of $1.65, increased 44.7% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash, and Investments totaled $378.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a 9.2% decrease from December 31, 2025.





Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $771.1 million, increased 29.7% year-over-year.

of $771.1 million, increased 29.7% year-over-year. Gross profit of $191.4 million, increased 36.0% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 24.8%, compared to 23.7% in the first half of 2025.



Net income of $80.5 million, increased 30.5% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 10.4%, compared to 10.4% in the first half of 2025.

Diluted EPS increased 38.6% year-over-year to $2.19.

Adjusted EBITDA of $106.0 million, increased 38.6% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted of $2.89, increased 47.4% year-over-year.





Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 21.3% year-over-year to $1,744.8 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.

increased 21.3% year-over-year to $1,744.8 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 27.0% year-over-year to $962.3 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 55.2% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.

increased 27.0% year-over-year to $962.3 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. represented 55.2% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. Active 3P sellers 5 increased 26.1% year-over-year to 1,465 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.

increased 26.1% year-over-year to 1,465 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. Active buyers 6 increased 17.1% year-over-year to 12,823 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.

increased 17.1% year-over-year to 12,823 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. Spend per active buyer7 was $136,069 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.





“This marks our sixteenth quarterly report. Over the years, the market has weathered numerous ups and downs, yet we have remained consistent – because true value creation has never been about chasing the latest trends, but about discipline and focus, day in and day out,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter, we once again proved with record revenue and earnings per share that steadiness is not mediocrity, but the strongest defense against uncertainty. Going forward, we will continue to tune out the noise, stay the course, execute with discipline, and deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Our strong balance sheet and cash generation continue to provide the flexibility to execute our capital allocation strategy dynamically,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “We accelerated our share repurchases to approximately $30 million in the second quarter and deployed an additional $18 million post June 30, 2026, capitalizing on recent market volatility and the resulting pricing dislocation. With approximately $30 million remaining and two years left on our prior authorization – insufficient for opportunistic execution – we have cancelled our existing plan in favor of a new three-year $120 million program. We remain firmly committed to disciplined capital allocation and building value for our long-term shareholders.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $375 million and $400 million in the third quarter of 2026. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $111.0 million share repurchase program (the “2025 Program”). The 2025 Program became effective on August 17, 2025 and will remain in effect for a period of three years. During the second quarter of 2026, we repurchased 758,612 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $30.0 million. Subsequent to the second quarter of 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 491,831 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $17.7 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. As of August 5, 2026, approximately $29.6 million remained unutilized under the 2025 Program. On August 5, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new $120.0 million share repurchase program (the “2026 Program”). The 2026 Program became effective on August 6, 2026 and will remain in effect for a period of three years, while the 2025 Program was terminated on the same date.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 6, 2026. Participants can access the conference call at https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10210427&linkSecurityString=1046d15dde9 by entering their details to receive a call that will connect them to the conference. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli (Investors) – tkehrli@pondel.com; Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,497 $ 379,780 Restricted cash 739 760 Investments 43,334 36,316 Accounts receivable, net 91,707 65,973 Inventories 218,004 188,298 Prepayments and other current assets 41,957 19,535 Total current assets 730,238 690,662 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 456,704 431,455 Property and equipment, net 37,852 32,281 Intangible assets, net 4,624 4,978 Goodwill 12,900 12,586 Deferred tax assets 15,546 12,981 Other non-current assets 15,849 17,516 Total non-current assets 543,475 511,797 Total assets $ 1,273,713 $ 1,202,459







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,128 $ 105,407 Contract liabilities 5,437 6,459 Current operating lease liabilities 121,374 100,326 Income tax payable 7,666 17,509 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125,333 112,547 Contingent consideration 3,368 — Total current liabilities 349,306 342,248 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 384,108 368,321 Deferred tax liabilities 734 797 Finance lease obligations, non-current 774 690 Non-current income tax payable 4,768 4,604 Total non-current liabilities 390,384 374,412 Total liabilities $ 739,690 $ 716,660 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ —





Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (nil and 237,269 shares held as of June 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively) $ — $ (7,126 ) Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized,

29,331,394 and 29,637,687 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,467 1,495 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized,

6,870,674 and 7,276,732 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively) 343 363 Additional paid-in capital 91,454 88,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (111 ) 1,527 Retained earnings 440,870 400,866 Total shareholders’ equity 534,023 485,799 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,273,713 $ 1,202,459







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Service revenues $ 120,826 $ 96,924 $ 237,366 $ 190,992 Product revenues 290,817 225,682 533,765 403,520 Total revenues 411,643 322,606 771,131 594,512 Cost of revenues Services 106,715 85,856 213,345 165,012 Products 199,372 159,806 366,384 288,830 Total cost of revenues 306,087 245,662 579,729 453,842 Gross profit 105,556 76,944 191,402 140,670 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 36,182 24,778 67,424 43,336 General and administrative expenses 19,164 13,031 28,926 27,371 Research and development expenses 2,691 3,184 5,049 5,677 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 8 108 13 120 Total operating expenses 58,045 41,101 101,412 76,504 Operating income 47,511 35,843 89,990 64,166 Interest expense (106 ) (32 ) (226 ) (55 ) Interest income 3,058 2,814 6,042 5,435 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (847 ) 647 (1,127 ) 1,439 Others, net 293 1,682 1,147 2,474 Income before income taxes 49,909 40,954 95,826 73,459 Income tax expense (7,574 ) (6,402 ) (15,367 ) (11,761 ) Net income $ 42,335 $ 34,552 $ 80,459 $ 61,698 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 317 879 265 1,290 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 5 (1 ) (3 ) (7 ) Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss) (240 ) 3,386 (1,849 ) 5,022 Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries (18 ) — (51 ) (1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 64 4,264 (1,638 ) 6,304 Comprehensive Income $ 42,399 $ 38,816 $ 78,821 $ 68,002 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 1.16 $ 0.91 $ 2.20 $ 1.58 —Diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.91 $ 2.19 $ 1.58 Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding used in computing net income per

ordinary share —Basic 36,531,397 38,073,239 36,607,246 39,041,373 —Diluted 36,546,441 38,106,956 36,658,585 39,117,361







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 80,459 $ 61,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,431 4,189 Share-based compensation 11,590 4,253 Operating lease 11,703 3,026 Changes in accounts receivables (19,247 ) (9,679 ) Changes in inventories (22,743 ) (8,934 ) Changes in prepayments and other assets (22,058 ) 30 Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,277 ) (53 ) Changes in contract liabilities (843 ) 1,296 Changes in income tax payable (9,517 ) (6,906 ) Changes in deferred income taxes (1,154 ) (1,195 ) Other operating activities 4,360 317 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,704 48,042 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,784 ) (3,972 ) Disposals of property and equipment 104 109 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,284 ) — Purchases of investments (42,825 ) (67,301 ) Sales and maturities of investments 35,793 46,986 Net cash used in investing activities (28,996 ) (24,178 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations (300 ) (178 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (42,298 ) (46,029 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,598 ) (46,207 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (414 ) 2,709 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (45,304 ) (19,634 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 380,540 260,444 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 335,236 $ 240,810 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 226 $ 55 Cash paid for income taxes $ 25,894 $ 19,839 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases $ 695 $ 695 Contingent consideration and consideration payable $ 3,325 $ —







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands) (In thousands) Net Income $ 42,335 $ 34,552 $ 80,459 $ 61,698 Add: Income tax expense 7,574 6,402 15,367 11,761 Add: Interest expense 106 32 226 55 Less: Interest income (3,058 ) (2,814 ) (6,042 ) (5,435 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,205 2,140 4,431 4,189 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 11,245 3,026 11,590 4,253 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,407 $ 43,338 $ 106,031 $ 76,521







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.91 $ 2.19 $ 1.58 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.21 0.17 0.42 0.30 Add: Interest expense — — 0.01 — Less: Interest income (0.08 ) (0.07 ) (0.16 ) (0.14 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.05 0.06 0.11 0.11 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.31 0.07 0.32 0.11 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.14 $ 2.89 $ 1.96 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 36,546,441 38,106,956 36,658,585 39,117,361





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1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.



2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.



3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.



4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.



5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.



6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.



7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.



