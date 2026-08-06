Ducommun Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Recap

Record Net Revenue was $224.5 million, an increase of 12% over Q2 2025*

Record Gross margin of 28.0%, year-over-year growth of 160 bps

Net income of $20.4 million (increase of 60% year-over-year) or $1.31 per diluted share, and 9.1% of revenue, up 270 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $18.4 million (increase of 35% year-over-year), or $1.18 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million (increase of 21% year-over-year), or 17.1% of revenue, up 130 bps year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) at an all-time high of $1.2 billion with strong bookings of $309.7 million during the quarter at a book-to-bill of 1.4x

“An outstanding second quarter and first half of 2026 for Ducommun. I could not be happier. Our team continued to make great progress towards our VISION 2027 goals with another record for revenue and gross margin during the second quarter. Net revenue grew by double digits at 12%, led by the continued ramp in commercial aerospace, along with solid gains in our defense business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Significant growth on single-aisle aircraft including the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320 drove 16% year-over-year increase as our commercial aerospace business ramps up and DCO continues to build upon the strong momentum from the first quarter. Ducommun’s defense business saw significant growth once again across our missile franchise and particularly on the PAC-3 and SM-6 missile platforms, along with growth on fixed-wing aircraft platforms notably the F-15, partially offset by temporal weakness on radar, space and naval programs. The 1.4x book-to-bill was also an impressive performance in the quarter and dramatically better than Q2 2025.

“Margin expansion was very strong in the quarter expanding 160 bps year-over-year to an all-time record 28.0%. Adjusted EBITDA expanded by 130 bps year-over-year from 15.8% to 17.1% and DCO is in excellent shape working towards the VISION 2027 financial goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA.

“Halfway through year four, our strong performance across revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margins along with our record level of Remaining Performance Obligations positions us well towards meeting our VISION 2027 targets. While we expect to see some continued destocking headwinds in the remaining quarters of 2026, we have begun to see those pressures ease gradually. Ducommun’s missile franchise also continues to gain strength both in revenue and orders, and we are well positioned to benefit from the expected major ramp-up in missile production.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $224.5 million compared to $200.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$12.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft platforms; and

$7.9 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on several missiles and fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on a classified program, selected radar, rotary-wing aircraft, and naval platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2026 increased $3.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to timing of orders.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $20.4 million, or 9.1% of revenue, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or 6.4% of revenue, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This mainly reflects higher gross profit of $9.9 million. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was flat as the second quarter of 2026 includes compensation clawback of $3.9 million, which is a reduction to SG&A expenses.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $62.9 million, or 28.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $53.0 million, or 26.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume and savings from the facility consolidation program, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $28.3 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared to operating income of $17.7 million, or 8.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $10.6 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and compensation clawback included as a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $26.7 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to $20.6 million, or 10.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 was $38.4 million, or 17.1% of revenue, compared to $31.6 million, or 15.8% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2025.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.5 million compared to $3.0 million in the comparable period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher outstanding debt balance, partially offset by lower interest rates.

During the second quarter of 2026, the net cash provided by operations was $33.5 million compared to $22.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. The higher net cash provided by operations during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher net income, higher accounts payable, and higher contract liabilities, partially offset by higher accounts receivable and higher inventories.

* As restated in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 4, 2026 was $131.4 million, compared to $109.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$10.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on several missiles and fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on a classified program, radar, and naval platforms; and

$7.9 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft and other commercial aerospace platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2026 increased $3.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 mainly due timing of orders.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 4, 2026 was $25.5 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to $20.5 million, or 18.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2025. The year-over-year increase of $5.0 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $25.9 million, or 19.7% of revenue, compared to $20.9 million, or 19.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 4, 2026 was $93.1 million, compared to $91.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$4.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$2.1 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower rates on selected military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher rates on selected missiles platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 4, 2026 was $12.8 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared to $9.3 million, or 10.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2025. The year-over-year increase of $3.5 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume and savings from the facility consolidation program, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $14.6 million, or 15.7% of revenue, compared to $11.7 million, or 12.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $9.9 million, or 4.4% of total Company revenue, compared to $12.0 million, or 6.0% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in CG&A expenses was primarily due to compensation clawback of $3.9 million, which is a reduction to CG&A expenses, partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.5 million and higher professional services fees of $0.5 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId79a3549545545bbb662a173a75704e4

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com .

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, expectations relating to the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the financial goals stated therein, including but not limited to those relating to Adjusted EBITDA, potential destocking headwinds related to the Company's commercial aerospace business through the remainder of 2026, our expectations relating to the ability to continue the strong momentum from the Company's first quarter and our expectations related to the expected ramp up in missile production. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the cyclicality of our end-use markets, the level of U.S. government defense spending, our customers may experience changes in production rates or delays in the launch and certification of new products, timing of orders from our customers which are subject to cancellation, modification or rescheduling, our ability to obtain additional financing and service existing debt to fund capital expenditures and meet our working capital needs, legal and regulatory risks, including pending litigation matters generally and as well as any potential losses arising from third party subrogation claims related to the Guaymas performance center fire that may become material, the cost of expansion, consolidation and acquisitions, competition, economic and geopolitical developments – including supply chain issues, our ability to successfully implement restructuring, realignment and cost reduction activities that could adversely impact our ability to achieve our strategic objectives, international trade restrictions and our ability to obtain necessary U.S. government approvals for proposed sales to certain foreign customers, the impact of tariffs and elevated interest rates, risks associated with a prolonged partial or total U.S. federal government shutdown, the ability to attract and retain key personnel and avoid labor disruptions, the ability to adequately protect and enforce intellectual property rights, pandemics, disasters – natural or otherwise, and risk of cybersecurity attacks, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, August 6, 2026, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, gain on sale of property and other assets, and compensation clawback), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP book-to-bill ratio. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665



[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 4,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,804 $ 45,289 Accounts receivable, net 146,918 124,442 Contract assets 259,666 249,845 Inventories 191,714 182,788 Production cost of contracts 6,246 7,178 Other current assets 17,095 16,442 Total Current Assets 661,443 625,984 Property and Equipment, Net 105,595 107,223 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 56,064 40,077 Goodwill 244,600 244,600 Intangibles, Net 124,475 132,839 Deferred income taxes 10,085 15,500 Other Assets 22,292 20,192 Total Assets $ 1,224,554 $ 1,186,415 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable $ 95,575 $ 74,653 Contract liabilities 56,401 40,694 Accrued and other liabilities 33,282 51,071 Operating lease liabilities 6,718 7,817 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total Current Liabilities 196,976 179,235 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 271,425 298,790 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 51,651 34,223 Other Long-Term Liabilities 14,064 12,686 Total Liabilities 534,116 524,934 Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders’ Equity

Common Stock 151 149 Additional Paid-In Capital 245,823 248,482 Retained Earnings 436,619 406,304 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 7,845 6,546 Total Shareholders’ Equity 690,438 661,481 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,224,554 $ 1,186,415





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Net Revenues $ 224,492 $ 200,803 $ 433,514 $ 393,284 Cost of Sales 161,592 147,827 314,381 289,857 Gross Profit 62,900 52,976 119,133 103,427 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,569 34,643 75,082 79,693 Restructuring Charges — 608 — 1,034 Operating Income 28,331 17,725 44,051 22,700 Interest Expense, Net (3,522 ) (3,008 ) (7,532 ) (6,271 ) Other Income — 1,746 — 1,746 Income Before Taxes 24,809 16,463 36,519 18,175 Income Tax Expense 4,410 3,709 6,204 4,019 Net Income $ 20,399 $ 12,754 $ 30,315 $ 14,156 Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 0.85 $ 2.01 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.84 $ 1.95 $ 0.93 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Basic 15,136 14,938 15,089 14,898 Diluted 15,555 15,216 15,581 15,196 Gross Profit % 28.0 % 26.4 % 27.5 % 26.3 % SG&A % 15.4 % 17.3 % 17.3 % 20.3 % Operating Income % 12.6 % 8.8 % 10.2 % 5.8 % Net Income % 9.1 % 6.4 % 7.0 % 3.6 % Effective Tax Rate 17.8 % 22.5 % 17.0 % 22.1 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 GAAP net income $ 20,399 $ 12,754 $ 30,315 $ 14,156 Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Interest expense, net 3,522 3,008 7,532 6,271 Income tax expense 4,410 3,709 6,204 4,019 Depreciation 4,269 3,991 8,212 8,268 Amortization 4,285 4,282 8,580 8,589 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 5,352 5,033 16,771 20,767 Restructuring charges — 608 — 1,034 Gain on sale of property and other assets — (1,746 ) — (1,746 ) Compensation clawback (3,870 ) — (3,870 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,367 $ 31,639 $ 73,744 $ 61,358 Net income as a % of net revenues 9.1 % 6.4 % 7.0 % 3.6 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 17.1 % 15.8 % 17.0 % 15.6 %





(1) The three and six months ended July 4, 2026 and included zero and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended July 4, 2026 included $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.2 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended %

Change July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2026 %

of Net Revenues

2025 %

Change July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2026 %

of Net Revenues

2025 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 19.8 % $ 131,436 $ 109,704 58.5 % 54.6 % 13.8 % $ 249,026 $ 218,769 57.4 % 55.6 % Structural Systems 2.1 % 93,056 91,099 41.5 % 45.4 % 5.7 % 184,488 174,515 42.6 % 44.4 % Total Net Revenues 11.8 % $ 224,492 $ 200,803 100.0 % 100.0 % 10.2 % $ 433,514 $ 393,284 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income

Electronic Systems

$ 25,476 $ 20,458 19.4 % 18.6 % $ 48,400 $ 37,908 19.4 % 17.3 % Structural Systems

12,761 9,295 13.7 % 10.2 % 23,199 19,214 12.6 % 11.0 % 38,237 29,753 71,599 57,122 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)

(9,906 ) (12,028 ) (4.4 )% (6.0 )% (27,548 ) (34,422 ) (6.4 )% (8.8 )% Total Operating Income

$ 28,331 $ 17,725 12.6 % 8.8 % $ 44,051 $ 22,700 10.2 % 5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income

$ 25,476 $ 20,458 $ 48,400 $ 37,908 Depreciation and Amortization

3,626 3,575 7,210 7,141 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2)

106 146 208 223 Restructuring Charges

— 81 — 171 29,208 24,260 22.2 % 22.1 % 55,818 45,443 22.4 % 20.8 % Structural Systems Operating Income 12,761 9,295 23,199 19,214 Depreciation and Amortization

4,831 4,596 9,390 9,512 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(3)

89 143 171 322 Restructuring Charges

— 527 — 863 17,681 14,561 19.0 % 16.0 % 32,760 29,911 17.8 % 17.1 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (9,906 ) (12,028 ) (27,548 ) (34,422 ) Depreciation and Amortization 97 102 192 204 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(4) 5,157 4,744 16,392 20,222 Compensation Clawback (3,870 ) — (3,870 ) — (8,522 ) (7,182 ) (14,834 ) (13,996 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,367 $ 31,639 17.1 % 15.8 % $ 73,744 $ 61,358 17.0 % 15.6 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 2,176 $ 783 $ 3,062 $ 3,048 Structural Systems 1,536 3,129 3,011 5,243 Corporate Administration 23 — 242 13 Total Capital Expenditures $ 3,735 $ 3,912 $ 6,315 $ 8,304





(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments. (2) The three and six months ended July 4, 2026 included $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. (3) The three and six months ended July 4, 2026 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. (4) The three and six months ended July 4, 2026 included zero and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income July 4, 2026 June 28, 2025 %

of Net Revenues

2026 %

of Net Revenues

2025 July 4, 2026 June 28, 2025 %

of Net Revenues

2026 %

of Net Revenues

2025 GAAP operating income $ 28,331 $ 17,725 $ 44,051 $ 22,700 GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems $ 25,476 $ 20,458 $ 48,400 $ 37,908 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems: Restructuring charges — 81 — 171 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 374 374 747 747 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems 374 455 747 918 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 25,850 20,913 19.7 % 19.1 % 49,147 38,826 19.7 % 17.7 % GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 12,761 9,295 23,199 19,214 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems: Restructuring charges — 527 — 863 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,860 1,860 3,719 3,719 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 1,860 2,387 3,719 4,582 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 14,621 11,682 15.7 % 12.8 % 26,918 23,796 14.6 % 13.6 % GAAP operating loss - Corporate (9,906 ) (12,028 ) (27,548 ) (34,422 ) Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate Compensation clawback (3,870 ) — (3,870 ) — Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate (3,870 ) — (3,870 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (13,776 ) (12,028 ) (31,418 ) (34,422 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income (1,636 ) 2,842 596 5,500 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 26,695 $ 20,567 11.9 % 10.2 % $ 44,647 $ 28,200 10.3 % 7.2 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 GAAP net income $ 20,399 $ 12,754 $ 30,315 $ 14,156 Adjustments to GAAP net income:

Restructuring charges — 608 — 1,034 Gain on sale of property and other assets — (1,746 ) — (1,746 ) Compensation clawback (3,870 ) — (3,870 ) — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,234 2,234 4,466 4,466 Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes (1,636 ) 1,096 596 3,754 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1)(2) (405 ) (219 ) (851 ) (751 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 18,358 $ 13,631 $ 30,060 $ 17,159





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 1.31 $ 0.84 $ 1.95 $ 0.93 Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:

Restructuring charges — 0.04 — 0.07 Gain on sale of property and other assets — (0.12 ) — (0.11 ) Compensation clawback (0.25 ) — (0.25 ) — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15 0.15 0.29 0.29 Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes (0.10 ) 0.07 0.04 0.25 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1)(2) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.18 $ 0.90 $ 1.93 $ 1.13 GAAP weighted-average shares - basic 15,136 14,938 15,089 14,898 GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 15,555 15,216 15,581 15,196





(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2026 and 2025 adjustments. (2) Compensation clawback tax deductible portion is $0.2 million for both three and six months ended July 4, 2026.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS BY REPORTING SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 4,

2026 December 31,

2025 Consolidated Ducommun

Military and space $ 722,743 $ 692,719 Commercial aerospace 419,934 402,174 Industrial 16,248 11,147 Total $ 1,158,925 $ 1,106,040 Electronic Systems

Military and space $ 516,743 $ 492,244 Commercial aerospace 69,147 49,535 Industrial 16,248 11,147 Total $ 602,138 $ 552,926 Structural Systems

Military and space $ 206,000 $ 200,475 Commercial aerospace 350,787 352,639 Total $ 556,787 $ 553,114

Under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States Accounting Standards Codification 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders (“PO”) with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The unrecognized revenue on POs are the remaining performance obligations.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO CALCULATION - SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 Bookings, net (1) $ 309,687 $ 118,805 $ 486,399 $ 286,540 Net revenues $ 224,492 $ 200,803 $ 433,514 $ 393,284 Non-GAAP book-to-bill ratio 1.4 0.6 1.1 0.7



