Tri Pointe Homes Unveils the Future of Whole-Home Wellness with Debut of Livingwell Concept Home at Pavilions at Holladay Hills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® , one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the completion of its LivingWell™ concept home and sales underway at Pavilions at Holladay Hills, an exclusive collection of six one-of-a-kind luxury estate residences in Holladay, Utah. Developed in collaboration with design expert, Emmy-winning TV host, and author Bobby Berk, Bassenian Lagoni Architects, PKJ Design Group, and leading product manufacturers including Brizo and James Hardie, the completed concept home gives prospective buyers their first opportunity to experience LivingWell™, Tri Pointe’s next-generation approach to whole-home wellness.

“LivingWell™ represents an important evolution in how we think about designing homes,” said Tom Mitchell, president and chief operating officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “Buyers increasingly want homes that contribute meaningfully to the lives they hope to lead. Luxury is no longer measured by scale or finishes alone, but by whether a home can adapt, restore, and support the people living there. Pavilions at Holladay Hills is Tri Pointe’s response, offering residences that are highly personalized, flexible over time, and holistically focused on human wellbeing.”

Nestled at the base of Mount Olympus, Pavilions at Holladay Hills offers a limited collection of six distinctive estate homes ranging from approximately 6,811 to 9,800 square feet, with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 7 to 9 bathrooms, and 4-bay garages. The wellness-driven residences emphasize flexibility, indoor-outdoor connection, and spaces that can evolve alongside the needs of modern households.

The LivingWell™ concept home integrates wellness throughout the entire home, rather than confining it to individual rooms, products, or amenities. Organized around a private interior courtyard, the three-story contemporary English manor includes 7,772 finished square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a 4-bay garage, and a separate carriage home for guests or multigenerational living. Its orientation, enhanced glazing, and circulation draw natural light into the interior while strengthening indoor-outdoor living.

Berk designed and merchandised the interior of the concept home, introducing a “Cotswolds Rustic” aesthetic inspired by the English countryside. Natural materials, layered textures, sculptural furnishings, and warm, timeless finishes reinforce the LivingWell™ philosophy that thoughtful design should support not only how a home looks, but how it feels to live there.

“Good design should support our routines while making space for the ways we evolve,” said Berk. “LivingWell™ brings that balance of comfort and freedom into wellness-oriented spaces that are deeply connected to the people who live there. This project is exciting because it doesn’t view wellness as just another trend. LivingWell™ is a platform for imagining where residential design can go next.”

Wellness-focused spaces include a chef-inspired kitchen and prep areas, a fitness and restoration room, adaptable gathering spaces, restorative bathrooms, a pet station and dog wash, and a finished basement with light wells connecting the lower level to planted outdoor areas. The central courtyard incorporates a pool, spa, fire pit, orchard, raised garden beds, fully equipped cabana, and edible and pollinator-friendly plantings include dwarf apple trees, grapevines, sage, and lavender.

Building on Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart® program – its long-standing commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible building practices – LivingWell™ is intended to influence future homes and communities across the company’s growing national portfolio. Where LivingSmart® focuses on how a home performs, LivingWell™ expands the conversation to how a home feels by incorporating light, flow, comfort, connection, and adaptability into the routines of daily life. The approach is anticipated to be expressed across all six residences at Pavilions at Holladay Hills.

Located approximately 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, Pavilions at Holladay Hills places residents near shopping, dining, employment centers, and outdoor recreation. Nearby destinations include Mount Olympus, Lake Blanche and Donut Falls trails.

Homes at Pavilions at Holladay Hills start from the high $3 millions. The community is located at 2065 East Arbor Lane in Holladay and is open by appointment. For more information or to schedule a private tour, visit tripointehomes.com/pavilions.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2025) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert, Emmy-winning TV host, and author. He rose to prominence in 2018 for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s Queer Eye, and has since established himself as a preeminent leader in the design industry. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com, while his design firm has become one of the most sought after in the home building industry. Berk is also the author of Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind and the host of the TV series, Junk or Jackpot? on HGTV.

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