Premier Graphene Inc. Announces Strategic Defense Manufacturing Expansion Through Affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies' Joint Venture with Nova Graphene

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) ("Premier Graphene" or the "Company") today announced that its affiliate, HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("HGI"), has entered into a strategic joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Nova Graphene Corp., a Canadian corporation based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ("Nova Graphene"), to develop, manufacture, market, and commercialize next-generation ballistic protection systems and advanced graphene-enabled products for the North American market.

Transaction Overview

The Joint Venture combines HGI's advanced manufacturing capabilities and proprietary graphene production intellectual property with Nova Graphene's graphene technologies and materials expertise. The collaboration is designed to establish a platform for the development and commercialization of high-performance protective systems utilizing state-of-the-art graphene and nanotechnology applications.

Initial product development initiatives under the Joint Venture are expected to include:

Advanced personal ballistic protection systems lvl 3A+ / lvl IV hard plates.

Vehicle and marine ballistic protection solutions

Architectural ballistic protection applications

Related advanced protective technologies leveraging graphene and nanotechnology

Strategic Rationale and Vertical Integration

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, HGI contributes to the Joint Venture its proprietary intellectual property for graphene production, together with ongoing research and development in advanced graphene applications. As previously announced by the Company, HGI has also expanded its strategic initiatives into graphite mining opportunities, reinforcing its long-term vision of building a vertically integrated graphene enterprise.

By integrating proprietary graphene production technology, strategic access to graphite resources, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, HGI is pursuing a foundation to support the development of graphene-enabled solutions for defense, aerospace, infrastructure, energy storage, transportation, and other high-performance industrial applications. The Joint Venture is intended to position the parties to pursue opportunities across these sectors as graphene commercialization continues to develop.

The Company believes graphene's exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and performance characteristics may enable innovative solutions for defense, infrastructure, transportation, and other high-performance industrial sectors. Beyond ballistic protection, Premier Graphene believes graphene and nanotechnology applications may play an increasingly important role in the future of advanced construction materials, aerospace components, marine applications, and next-generation industrial manufacturing as the commercialization of advanced graphene materials continues to accelerate.

Management Commentary

"Our vision has always extended well beyond graphene production," said Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies. "This strategic collaboration demonstrates our commitment to developing graphene technologies capable of serving defense and industrial markets while positioning Premier Graphene for long-term growth in advanced materials sectors."

Mr. Mendez continued, "The Joint Venture establishes a framework for continued research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of graphene-enabled ballistic protection products while pursuing applicable regulatory compliance and product certifications required for commercialization throughout North America."

Long-Term Strategic Vision

HGI and Premier remain committed to building a vertically integrated graphene technology company focused on proprietary graphene production, strategic graphite resources, advanced manufacturing, and innovative solutions for defense, infrastructure, aerospace, transportation, energy storage, quantum computers and industrial applications. Through its affiliates and strategic partnerships, the Company continues executing its long-term vision of advancing the commercialization of graphene technologies while seeking to create long-term value for its shareholders.

Regulatory and Compliance Considerations

The Joint Venture is subject to applicable regulatory compliance and product certification requirements. The parties intend to pursue certifications and approvals required for commercialization of ballistic protection products in North America, which may include compliance with defense procurement regulations, export control regulations, and applicable product safety and performance standards. No assurance can be given regarding the timing or outcome of such regulatory processes or the commercial success of products under development.

About Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI)

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is an advanced materials and technology company focused on the development, commercialization, and integration of graphene-based solutions across multiple industries, including defense, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace, transportation, energy, and industrial applications through its strategic partnerships and affiliated operations.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a Mexican-based company focused on industrial hemp development, graphene production, advanced materials for defense and aerospace applications, and cannabinoid product development. HGI maintains proprietary intellectual property for graphene production and is pursuing vertically integrated capabilities spanning graphite resources, graphene manufacturing, and advanced product development for biotechnology, defense, and industrial sectors.

About Nova Graphene Corp.

Nova Graphene Corp. is a Canadian corporation based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, specializing in graphene technologies and advanced materials development. With five prestigious research and development contracts awarded by Defence Research & Development Canada our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ballistic armor technology is evident. Among these, three are focused on the development of cutting-edge ballistic armor including a current $1,000,000 phase II project dedicated to pioneering 3D-printed body armor. This project highlights our role at the forefront of innovation in personal protection solutions.

Contact Information

Pedro Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: www.premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

Email: info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Media Inquiries:

Email: info@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

X (Twitter): @PREMIERGRAPHENE

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LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pedro-mendez-a504741ba

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning the Joint Venture, anticipated product development, commercialization opportunities, market potential, regulatory approvals, strategic initiatives, business development activities, vertically integrated operations, graphene applications, defense and industrial market opportunities, and future growth prospects.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to successfully execute the Joint Venture's business plan; the ability to develop commercially viable products; the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and product certifications; acceptance of graphene-enabled products in target markets; competition; technological challenges; manufacturing and supply chain risks; access to capital; the ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships; changes in defense procurement policies and budgets; export control and regulatory compliance requirements; economic conditions; market conditions; the ability to protect intellectual property; the ability to establish mining or resource operations; and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," "plan," "potential," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.