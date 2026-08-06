Qubic Now Live on AEON Pay Across 50 Million Merchants





SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubic has partnered with AEON to integrate $QUBIC into AEON's AI-native payment infrastructure. $QUBIC is now supported across the AEON ecosystem, enabling AI agent settlement while extending the token's utility to real-world payments through AEON Pay.

For most tokens, utility stops at the exchange. Through AEON Pay, users can pay with $QUBIC across online and offline retail, including shopping, dining, and everyday purchases. By July 2026, AEON had processed more than $475M in total for 2.3 million users throughout Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Local rails, not workarounds

AEON Pay does not ask merchants to install new hardware or hold crypto. It connects into the domestic payment systems those merchants already run on. A user pays with $QUBIC, and the merchant is settled in local currency.

That design is what makes the footprint meaningful. Pix, UPI, QR Ph, NIBSS and M-Pesa are the systems through which hundreds of millions of people already move money every day, and $QUBIC now plugs into them.

Where AEON Pay is live today

Asia: VietQR and VNPay QR payments and bank transfers in Vietnam, QR Ph payments and bank transfers in the Philippines, UPI QR payments in India, bKash and Nagad transfers in Bangladesh, and JazzCash and Easypaisa transfers in Pakistan.

Latin America: Pix QR payments and Pix Key transfers in Brazil, SPEI transfers in Mexico, Yape and PLIN QR payments in Peru, Transferencias 3.0 QR payments in Argentina, OPEN BCB QR payments in Bolivia, and Bre-B QR payments in Colombia. AEON Pay also supports QR payments at well-known brands in the US and Canada.

Africa: NIBSS transfer payments in Nigeria, MTN and Airtel transfers in Zambia, bank and mobile money transfers in Egypt, and bank and M-Pesa transfers in Kenya.

The markets opening next

AEON Pay's expansion roadmap covers SGQR payments in Singapore, PromptPay QR payments in Thailand and QRIS payments in Indonesia; transfer payments in Chile and Ecuador; and transfer payments in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda.

As each rail goes live, $QUBIC's spendable footprint grows with it, with no further integration work required on Qubic's side.

"Getting a token into people's hands is one problem. Giving them a reason to use it is the harder one. A token you can spend at 50 million merchants is no longer something you only hold, and AEON's rails run exactly where our community already lives, from Vietnam and the Philippines to Nigeria, Brazil and Kenya. That is where utility actually matters." — Kimz, Business Development Lead, Qubic

Built for a world where AI agents pay

As AI agents evolve from conversational assistants into autonomous economic participants, they need infrastructure that executes transactions as efficiently as they process information. By integrating $QUBIC, AEON expands the range of AI-native assets in its settlement network, letting intelligent agents and applications use the token as programmable value.

AEON is pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards including x402 and ERC-8004, laying the foundation for an internet where AI agents can independently discover services, consume resources and settle payments. The fit with Qubic is deliberate: Qubic is building a blockchain where computation performs meaningful AI work through Useful Proof of Work, while AEON is building the settlement network that lets those agents transact autonomously.

Availability

$QUBIC is supported on AEON Pay now. AEON Pay is available through its Telegram Mini App and is integrated with leading Web3 wallets and ecosystems including Bitget Wallet, Binance Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin Pay and Bybit.

Access AEON Pay at https://t.me/AEON_Pay_bot

About Qubic

Qubic is a high-performance Layer 1 protocol enabling instant finality, feeless transactions, and the fastest smart contracts. Built on Useful Proof of Work (UPoW), it's the first to integrate artificial neural networks for the future of Artificial General Intelligence.

Fully open source since day one, Qubic launched its mainnet in April 2022 with no premine and no VC funding, and stands as the fastest CertiK-verified blockchain ever recorded, reaching a peak of 15.5M transactions per second on mainnet.

Unlike traditional mining that burns energy on arbitrary puzzles, every computation on Qubic does real work "training decentralized AI" while smart contracts run in bare-metal C++ for uncompromising speed.

Learn more at qubic.org .

About AEON

AEON is building a native settlement infrastructure for the agentic economy, specifically designed to eliminate three major friction points traditional finance networks pose for agent collaboration: fee overhead, programmability gap, and settlement lag.

Leveraging leading agentic protocols such as x402, ERC-8004, Google A2A, and MCP, AEON enables autonomous, verifiable AI agent transactions at scale and bridges Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions with real-world settlement and continuous value flows.

Serving 2.3 million users with more than $475M in processed volume, AEON is backed by YZi Labs and IDG Capital, with participation from investors including HashKey Capital, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, etc.

Learn more at aeon.xyz .

X / Twitter: @_Qubic_

Press Kit: https://qubic.org/pr

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any digital asset or security. Digital assets carry risk, and availability varies by jurisdiction. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional adviser before making any financial decision.