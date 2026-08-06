Millicom (Tigo) raises 2026 Financial Guidance

and declares $1.50 per share interim dividend

Luxembourg, August 06, 2026 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom” or the “Company”) today announced an increase to its 2026 Equity Free Cash Flow (“EFCF”) target, a reduction in its year-end leverage target, and the declaration of an interim dividend.

Based on its strong year-to-date performance and positive outlook for the remainder of the year, Millicom now expects 2026 EFCF of around $1.1 billion, compared with its previous target of at least $900 million. Further, Millicom lowered its year-end leverage target to below 2.5x, from its previous target of around 2.5x.

In light of this strong financial performance and enhanced cash flow outlook, the Board of Directors of Millicom (the “Board”) declared an interim dividend of $1.50 per share payable in two equal installments on January 15th , 2027 and April 15th, 2027.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Benitez commented: “Our strategy, centered on delivering the best customer experience, combined with disciplined execution and a relentless focus on efficiency, continues to deliver strong and sustainable results. This performance gives us the confidence to raise our 2026 EFCF target to around $1.1 billion, reduce our year-end leverage target to below 2.5x, and enhance shareholder returns through an interim dividend”.

“As we continue to strengthen our financial performance, we remain equally committed to expanding connectivity, advancing digital inclusion, and creating more opportunities for the communities we serve in Latin America”, he emphasized.

The payment schedule and other important information relating to the dividend are expected to be as follows:

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment

Record Date: January 8, 2027. The first interim dividend payment of $0.75 per share will be paid to shareholders registered in the U.S. with Broadridge (including DTCC) on January 8, 2027, at 23:59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: January 8, 2027. Shares purchased on or before January 7, 2027, the last trading day before the ex-dividend date, will be eligible to receive the first installment interim dividend.

Currency: The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars.

Payment Date: On or around January 15, 2027.

Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment

Record Date: April 8, 2027. The second installment interim dividend payment of $0.75 per share will be paid to shareholders registered in the U.S. with Broadridge (including DTCC) on April 8, 2027, at 23:59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: April 8, 2027. Shares purchased on or before April 7, 2027, the last trading day before the ex-dividend date, will be eligible to receive the second installment interim dividend.

Currency: The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars.

Payment Date: On or around April 15, 2027.

In accordance with Luxembourg income tax law, dividend payments will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. Millicom will withhold the applicable tax and remit it to the Luxembourg tax administration. Dividends will be paid net of withholding tax. However, under certain conditions, a reduced withholding tax rate or an exemption may apply. Millicom shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding potential tax implications.

Further information regarding shareholder remuneration is available in the Millicom website: https://www.millicom.com/investors/shareholder-remuneration

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For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Luca Pfeifer, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2026, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture and Chile associate, employed over 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 69 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 22 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.

Safe-harbour

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, projected financial results, liquidity, growth and prospects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Millicom’s results could be materially adversely affected. In particular, there is uncertainty about global economic activity and inflation, the demand for Millicom's products and services, and global supply chains. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

• global economic conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and high inflation, as well as local economic conditions in the markets we serve, which can be impacted by geopolitical developments outside of our principal geographic markets;

• potential disruption due to health crises, including pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, geopolitical events, armed conflict and acts by terrorists;

• telecommunications usage levels, including traffic, customer growth and the accelerated transition from traditional to digital services and alternative technologies;

• competitive forces, including pricing pressures, piracy, the ability to connect to other operators’ networks and our ability to retain market share in the face of competition from existing and new market entrants as well as industry consolidation;

• the achievement of our operational goals, environmental, social and governance targets, financial targets and strategic plans, including the anticipated efficiencies and savings of our cost-reduction project, the acceleration of cash flow growth,

the expansion of our fixed broadband network and the reduction in net leverage;

• legal or regulatory developments and changes, or changes in governmental policy, including with respect to the availability and terms and conditions of spectrum and licenses, the level of tariffs, laws and regulations which require the provision of services to customers without charging, tax matters, controls or limits on the purchase of U.S. dollars, the terms of

interconnection, customer access and international settlement arrangements;

• our ability to grow our business in our Latin American markets;

• adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings;

• the success of our business, operating and financing initiatives and strategies, including partnerships and capital expenditure plans;

• our expectations regarding the growth in fixed broadband penetration rates and the return that our investment in broadband networks will yield;

• the level and timing of the growth and profitability of new initiatives, start-up costs associated with entering new markets, the successful deployment of new systems and applications to support new initiatives;

• our ability to optimize the utilization of our owned and leased towers, and increase our network coverage, capacity and quality of service by focusing capital on other fixed assets;

• relationships with key suppliers and costs of handsets and other equipment;

• disruptions in our supply chain due to economic and political instability, the outbreak of war or other hostilities, public health emergencies, natural disasters and general business conditions;

• our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions, investments or merger opportunities, integrate any acquired businesses in a timely and cost-effective manner, divest or restructure assets and businesses, and achieve the expected benefits of such transactions;

• the availability, terms and use of capital, the impact of regulatory and competitive developments on capital outlays, the ability to achieve cost savings and realize productivity improvements;

• technological development and evolving industry standards, including challenges in meeting customer demand for new technology and the cost of upgrading existing infrastructure;

• cybersecurity threats, a security breach or other significant disruption of our IT systems or those of our business, partners, suppliers or customers;

• the capacity to upstream cash generated in operations through dividends, royalties, management fees and repayment of shareholder loans; and

• other factors or trends affecting our financial condition or results of operations.

A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Millicom’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, including those risks outlined in “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors,” and in Millicom’s subsequent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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