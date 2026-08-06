Daxko and CampDoc Expand Partnership and Integration to Child Care Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc , the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for camps and youth programs, and Daxko , a leading technology partner for community-based organizations, announced an expansion of their partnership and integration to support child care programs.

The new Child Care functionality builds upon CampDoc’s existing integration with Daxko , and empowers staff to manage enrollment and day-to-day operations in Daxko while using CampDoc to collect, review, and securely manage the health information their programs require. With support for child care programs now available, YMCAs, JCCs, Boys & Girls Clubs, community centers, and other youth-serving organizations can extend CampDoc’s health workflows to additional year-round programming, including early childhood education programs, out-of-school-time programs, and more.

“Many organizations operate child care, afterschool programs, school-break events, and camps under the same roof,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “Expanding our work with Daxko gives these organizations a more connected way to prepare their staff, manage health information, and support all of the programs they offer throughout the year.”

CampDoc provides purpose-built tools for managing participant health information before and during youth programs. These include configurable digital health forms, allergy and medication administration records, illness and injury tracking, and secure, role-based access to sensitive information.

“Daxko Operations is designed to help community organizations manage the complexity of child care and youth programming while keeping children and families at the center of the experience,” said Wes Gillette, Chief Product Officer at Daxko. “Expanding our integration with CampDoc gives customers another way to connect their operational workflows with the specialized health tools their programs need.”

The expanded integration is now available to organizations using the Child Care module in Daxko Operations. Organizations interested in connecting Daxko’s child care management capabilities with CampDoc’s health management platform can visit www.campdoc.com or www.daxko.com or contact either team to learn more about the integration.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer a comprehensive Electronic Health Record solution designed to help organizations protect the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by more than 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, YMCAs, JCCs, parks and recreation departments, aquariums, museums, zoos, colleges and universities, and K–12 schools.

For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, visit www.campdoc.com or www.schooldoc.com, or call 734-619-8300.

About Daxko

Daxko powers the world’s leading fitness and wellness organizations, providing innovative technology that maximizes productivity, increases engagement, and drives sustainable growth. With a comprehensive suite of software solutions, including operations automation, payment processing, and member engagement tools, Daxko helps businesses scale with confidence. Backed by deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term success, Daxko partners with fitness clubs, boutique studios, YMCAs, and wellness centers to create thriving communities where individuals can reach their full potential.

Contact:

For DocNetwork:

Michael Ambrose, M.D.

734-619-8300

michael@docnetwork.org