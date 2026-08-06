Rocket Lab Successfully Completes 92nd Electron Mission, 8th Launch for iQPS Earth-Imaging Constellation

MAHIA, New Zealand, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 13th Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), operators of the QPS-SAR Earth-imaging constellation.

‘The Grain Goddess Provides’ mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 9:18 p.m. NZST on August 6, 2026 to deploy the QPS-SAR-13 satellite to space for iQPS that will join its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation providing near-real time imagery across twelve different orbits.

This mission was the eighth deployment of a QPS-SAR satellite with 100% mission success by Rocket Lab as Electron continues to serve the iQPS constellation as its primary launch provider. Another 10 dedicated launches are booked on Electron by iQPS to complete their constellation before 2030, showcasing the trust and confidence they have in Rocket Lab’s reliability and performance to deploy the iQPS constellation at scale.

‘The Grain Goddess Provides’ mission was Rocket Lab’s 92nd overall Electron mission. Rocket Lab’s next Electron launch will carry another QPS-SAR satellite on a mission called “The Lightning God Defends”, which is scheduled to take place later this month from LC-1.

‘The Grain Goddess Provides’ launch images: Flight 92 | The Grain Goddess Provides | Flickr

‘The Grain Goddess Provides’ launch broadcast: Rocket Lab - 'The Grain Goddess Provides' Launch - YouTube

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world’s most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab’s satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com .

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