HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 3 July 2026 regarding the private placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares ("Offer Shares") at a fixed price per share of NOK 1.30 (the "Offer Price"), which raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million.

The Private Placement was divided into two tranches and the second tranche of 32,819,999 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2") was approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on 30 July 2026. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Offer Shares in Tranche 2 has today, 6 August 2026, been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Following the share capital increase, the share capital of the Company is NOK 5,222,356.38, divided into 506,235,638 ordinary shares and 16,000,000 unlisted preference shares in Class B, in each case with a par value of NOK 0.01. The Offer Shares in Tranche 2 will be delivered as soon as practically possible.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is subject to the disclosure requirement pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no