BIO-key and Maktabi Tech Partner to Advance Identity Security Across Saudi Arabia’s Education Sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global innovator in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced a strategic partnership with Maktabi Tech, a leading regional technology company specializing in digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for the education sector across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership brings BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard Identity and Access Management platform—including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), passwordless authentication, and Identity-Bound Biometrics—to educational institutions across Saudi Arabia, leveraging Maktabi Tech’s extensive customer network, regional expertise, and dedicated cybersecurity practice.

In support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital transformation initiatives, educational institutions are increasingly seeking modern identity security solutions to protect students, faculty, researchers, and administrative staff while simplifying secure access to digital learning environments.

Built on decades of global education sector experience, BIO-key has extensive expertise in addressing the unique identity and access management challenges faced by schools, colleges, and universities. BIO-key has delivered IAM projects for educational institutions across multiple regions, helping them strengthen security while also improving the user experience for students, faculty, and administrators.

Recognized as one of the region’s most trusted technology partners for educational institutions, Maktabi Tech provides dedicated senior cybersecurity specialists to work alongside customers throughout their identity modernization journey. These experienced consultants provide strategic guidance, solution design, implementation expertise, and long-term advisory services tailored to the unique operational and security requirements of the education sector.

Education Presents Unique Security Challenges

Educational environments present unique identity management challenges. Thousands of students, faculty members, contractors, researchers, and administrative staff require secure access to learning management systems, cloud applications, student information systems, administrative platforms, and research environments every day. To support these unique ecosystems, institutions must balance strong cybersecurity with a seamless user experience that supports learning rather than creating barriers.

BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform addresses these challenges by delivering centralized Identity and Access Management with Single Sign-On, adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, passwordless authentication, and Identity-Bound Biometrics across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The solution helps educational institutions reduce cyber risk, simplify user access, lower password-related support costs, and strengthen compliance without disrupting teaching or learning.

“Education is our core focus, and we have built trusted relationships with many of the region’s leading schools, universities, and educational organizations,” Anan Haj Mohammed, Head of Cyber Security & Modern Workspace at Maktabi Tech. “By combining our market expertise with BIO-key’s globally proven IAM platform and extensive experience securing educational institutions around the world, we’re creating a partnership that delivers both local knowledge and international best practices. We’ve committed senior cybersecurity specialists to work directly with our customers across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE to ensure they receive the highest level of technical expertise throughout their digital identity transformation.”

Almuez Mansour, International Sales Leader at BIO-key International, said, “This partnership combines two complementary strengths. Maktabi Tech brings exceptional education sector knowledge and trusted relationships with institutions across the region, while BIO-key contributes decades of experience securing educational organizations worldwide. Together, we’re helping schools and universities advance their long-term digital transformation with modern identity security that is simple to deploy, easy to manage and has a strong track record for protecting students, faculty, and critical academic resources.”

Alex Rocha, International Managing Director EMEA at BIO-key International, added, “Education is a critical sector for security because it shapes the next generation while managing vast amounts of sensitive information. Over the years, BIO-key has worked alongside educational institutions in multiple countries, developing practical experience in solving the identity challenges unique to this environment. Partnering with Maktabi Tech allows us to bring that knowledge to Saudi Arabia through a trusted regional partner that understands the market, its institutions, and its ambitions. Together, we look forward to helping schools and universities build a stronger identity security foundation that supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and serves as a model for educational institutions across the Middle East.”

The agreement further expands BIO-key’s presence in Saudi Arabia and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s cybersecurity and digital transformation initiatives. Together, BIO-key and Maktabi Tech will help educational organizations modernize identity security while enabling secure, frictionless access to the digital services that power today’s learning environments.

About Maktabi Tech (maktabitech.com)

Maktabi Tech is a leading regional technology company specializing in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and modern workplace solutions for the education sector. With a strong presence across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, the company works closely with schools, universities, and educational organizations to deliver innovative technologies that enhance security, modernize IT infrastructure, and accelerate digital learning initiatives. Through a team of experienced senior cybersecurity specialists and education-focused consultants, Maktabi Tech provides strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services that help institutions securely achieve their digital transformation objectives.

About BIO-key International (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that secure access for enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and educational institutions worldwide. Its PortalGuard platform delivers Single Sign-On, adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, passwordless authentication, Identity-Bound Biometrics, identity lifecycle management, and secure access capabilities that help organizations strengthen security while improving user productivity across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

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