Purpose Investments Launches ETF Series of Canada's First Structured Equity Yield Fund (TSX: PSY)

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today listed a new ETF series of the Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund (the “Fund” and “PSY”), which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker PSY. This ETF provides investors with exposure to a broad portfolio of North American and global securities through an actively managed strategy to generate income with contingent downside protection. The initial distribution is targeted at approximately 6.4% per annum on the initial price of the ETF shares.

Canadian investors are increasingly looking for investments that pay a steady income while providing contingent downside protection against market declines. Achieving this usually has meant buying separate products and tracking each one. PSY brings these elements together to deliver the same outcome in one professionally managed fund with exposure across global markets, without the complexity.

Purpose Investments was the first in Canada to launch a fund with this strategy, which is designed to generate attractive income while providing contingent downside protection against moderate market declines. The Purpose structured equity family of funds has since grown to more than $2.1 billion in assets under management.

“Purpose has always set out to be first where it matters to clients. When we launched this strategy in 2019, it was the first of its kind in Canada, and it has proven itself through very different markets over time. The ETF series is the natural next step: taking something we've built and tested and making it available to more investors, in the format they prefer,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments.

“Our role is to manage this strategy actively through every kind of market — adjusting the fund’s positions as conditions change to keep the income and the protection working together,” said Jason Chen, Portfolio Manager, Systematic Investing at Purpose Investments. “The ETF series makes the fund easier to own.”

Key Benefits:

First of its kind ETF series in Canada: PSY provides investors with easy access to income with contingent downside protection in a single fund. The fund is diversified across global reference indices and maturities, with daily liquidity listed on the TSX.

PSY provides investors with easy access to income with contingent downside protection in a single fund. The fund is diversified across global reference indices and maturities, with daily liquidity listed on the TSX. Targets stable distributions: An actively managed, derivative-based strategy designed to generate attractive monthly income while protecting against moderate market declines, diversified across global reference indices and maturities.

An actively managed, derivative-based strategy designed to generate attractive monthly income while protecting against moderate market declines, diversified across global reference indices and maturities. Tax-efficient income: The Fund’s corporate class structure allows it to pay monthly distributions as capital gains rather than ordinary income, helping investors keep more of what they earn.





About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the Fund’s prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in the Fund will be returned to you. If securities of the Fund are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The Fund does not have a fixed distribution amount and distributions are not guaranteed. The amount of cash distributions, if any, will be set at Purpose Investment’s sole discretion and may be based on Purpose Investment’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions, the Fund’s ability to generate sufficient levels of distributable cash and any other factors that Purpose Investments, in its discretion, may deem relevant.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.