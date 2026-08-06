Tilray Brands Expands THC Beverage Innovation with the Launch of Mollo Lite Blackberry Lemon Seltzer Multi-Pack

New Low-Dose, Sessionable THC Beverage Format Reinforces Tilray’s Leadership in Canada’s Cannabis Beverage Category





TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, hospitality and wellness industries, today announced the launch of Mollo Lite Blackberry Lemon Seltzers 4-Pack, the first light THC beverage multipack under the Mollo brand. The launch expands Tilray’s leadership in Canada’s THC cannabis beverage category with a low-dose, sessionable format designed for adult cannabis consumers seeking refreshing flavour, approachable potency, and convenient multi-pack occasions.

The Mollo Lite Blackberry Lemon Seltzer 4-Pack builds on Tilray’s growing cannabis beverage platform and reinforces the Company’s ability to anticipate where the category is moving. As adult consumers increasingly seek lower-dose, social, and occasion-based THC beverages, Tilray is expanding choice with a flavour-forward multi-pack that delivers convenience, shareability, and a more approachable cannabis beverage experience.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, stated, "Tilray continues to lead THC beverage innovation in Canada by building brands, formats, and flavour profiles that expand how adult consumers enjoy cannabis. Mollo Lite reflects the next evolution of the category: lower-dose, sessionable beverages that offer greater flexibility, convenience, and choice. With our first light THC beverage multipack, we are creating more occasions for consumers to enjoy cannabis beverages while further strengthening Mollo’s position as a leading brand in the category."

Crafted with all-natural flavours, Mollo Lite Blackberry Lemon Seltzer delivers a crisp, refreshing blend of blackberry and lemon in a light THC beverage format. Each 355 mL can contains 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg CBG, offering adult consumers an approachable option for social and recreational occasions. Each four-pack contains a total of 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG.

The Mollo Lite Blackberry Lemon Seltzers 4-Pack is now available in select markets through licensed cannabis retailers across Canada where cannabis products are sold. The launch marks the first offering in the Mollo Lite lineup, with additional SKUs planned as Tilray continues to evolve its cannabis beverage portfolio.





Canadian cannabis products are produced and distributed by Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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