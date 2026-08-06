Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $388.2 million in the second quarter of 2026

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.11, compared to $1.12 in the second quarter of 2025

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.55, compared to $1.57 in the second quarter of 2025

Announced on August 3, 2026 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Curium under which Curium US Holdings LLC will acquire all outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction that represents a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus or the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

In addition, and as previously announced, Lantheus entered into a definitive agreement on August 3, 2026 to merge with Curium under which Curium US Holdings LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of Lantheus for $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments, subject to achievement of specified commercial milestones for Lantheus’ products through 2030. The transaction represents a total per share consideration of up to $114.50 and a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion. Together, Curium and Lantheus are positioned to create a radiopharmaceutical company spanning diagnostics and therapeutics, with the infrastructure and capabilities to serve patients in more than 70 countries. The Board of Directors of Lantheus has unanimously approved the transaction. Additional information regarding the transaction is available in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026.

In connection with the pending transaction, Lantheus is suspending its previously issued full year 2026 financial guidance and will not be hosting a conference call in connection with its second quarter 2026 results.

Summary Financial Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2025 % Change Worldwide revenue $ 388.2 $ 378.0 2.7 % GAAP net income $ 75.0 $ 78.8 (4.7 %) GAAP fully diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.12 (0.9 %) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 104.9 $ 110.6 (5.1 %) Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.55 $ 1.57 (1.3 %)

Second Quarter 2026

Worldwide revenue increased 2.7% to $388.2 million compared to the same period in 2025.

Sales of PYLARIFY were $240.4 million, a decrease of 4.1%.

Sales of Neuraceq were $39.6 million.

Sales of DEFINITY were $88.3 million, an increase of 5.2%.

Operating income increased 13.9% to $100.2 million. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) decreased 6.9% to $142.0 million.

Fully diluted earnings per share decreased 0.9% to $1.11, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $1.12 in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) decreased 1.3% to $1.55, compared to $1.57 in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $92.2 million and $89.9 million, respectively.



Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2026, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $593.3 million, compared to $359.1 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company currently has access to up to $750.0 million from a revolving line of credit.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted fully diluted net income per share; adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Curium US Holdings LLC (“Parent”), the Company intends to file a preliminary and definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement and proxy card will be delivered to the stockholders of the Company in advance of the special meeting relating to the proposed acquisition. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS AND INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF PARENT AND THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and such other documents containing important information about the Company and Parent, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company makes available free of charge at its website at https://investor.lantheus.com/ copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Parent and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of the Company in connection with the proposed acquisition. Information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and its definitive proxy statement for the 2026 annual meeting of its stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026. To the extent holdings of the Company’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such 2026 proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 3 or Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed acquisition when it is filed with the SEC. These documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at https://investor.lantheus.com/. The contents of the websites referenced herein are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “advance,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “driving,” “expect,” “guidance,” “maintain,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “progress,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include our guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and our plans to successfully execute on the commercialization of marketed products, ensure launch readiness for new products, advance a focused late-stage pipeline, and allocate capital thoughtfully, and our focus mainly on our radiodiagnostic business and pursuing value-maximizing alternatives for our radiotherapeutic assets, and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion, penetration and reimbursement for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY, DEFINITY and Neuraceq, in a competitive environment and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products; (ii) our ability to complete the technology transfer across our positron emission tomography (“PET”) manufacturing facilities (“PMF”) network for PYLARIFY TruVu, the new formulation of our F-18 prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) PET imaging agent approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on March 6, 2026, to obtain FDA approval for each PMF to manufacture PYLARIFY TruVu, to obtain adequate coverage and payment, including transitional pass-through payment status (“TPT Status”), for PYLARIFY TruVu, to have payers add Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) coding to their systems on a timely basis and to have customers adopt PYLARIFY TruVu; (iii) the availability of raw materials, key components, equipment, manufacturing time slots, either used in the production of our products and product candidates, or by customers of our products and product candidates, including, but not limited to PET scanners for PYLARIFY, PYLARIFY TruVu, Neuraceq, MK-6240, LNTH-2501 and NAV-4694; (iv) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and product candidates and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility, in amounts and at the times needed; (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using Neuraceq, MK-6240 or NAV-4694 and other assets as a research tool and under the license agreements through which we have rights to those assets, and to further develop and commercialize MK-6240 and NAV-4694 as approved products; (vi) our ability to continue to successfully integrate acquisitions, including of Lantheus Biosciences, which could be impacted by unforeseen expenses related to integration activities, the potential for unforeseen liabilities within that business, the ability to integrate disparate information technology systems, retain key talent and create a merged corporate culture that successfully realizes the full potential of the combined organization; (vii) our ability to obtain FDA approval for LNTH-2501, our investigational kit for the preparation of Gallium-68 edotreotide injection, which has been studied for use in conjunction with a PET scan to stage and localize neuroendocrine tumors in adult and pediatric patients, including resolving certain unresolved facility inspection-related conditions identified in the Complete Response Letter issued by the FDA on June 26, 2026, and to successfully commercialize LNTH-2501, if approved; (viii) our ability to obtain final FDA approval for PNT2003, which received FDA tentative approval earlier this year, to successfully defend the favorable District Court ruling invalidating all patents asserted by ADACAP, which is currently on appeal before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the timing, execution and success of the launch and commercialization of PNT2003, if approved; (ix) the cost, efforts and timing for clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, adequate coding, coverage and payment and successful commercialization of our newly approved products, product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake, including those investigational assets for which FDA approval has been obtained or is anticipated to be obtained this year; (x) the timing, execution, and success of our strategic program to simplify and streamline our operations so we can focus mainly on our radiodiagnostic business and pursue value-maximizing alternatives for our radiotherapeutic assets, (xi) our ability to identify opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners and to acquire or in-license additional product opportunities in oncology, neurology and other strategic areas and continue to grow and advance our pipeline of products; (xii) the timing and outcome of alleged stockholder actions filed against us; (xiii) the effect that changes to management, including the recent turnover in our leadership and senior management team, could have on our business; (xiv) our ability and the ability of Curium US Holdings LLC to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the parties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions in the agreement; (xv) statements about the expected time frame for completing the proposed acquisition of us by Curium US Holdings LLC; (xvi) our and Curium US Holdings LLC’s beliefs and expectations and statements about the benefits sought to be achieved by the proposed acquisition; (xvii) the potential effects of the proposed acquisition on us and Curium US Holdings LLC; (xviii) the possibility of any termination of the Merger Agreement; and (xix) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

- Tables Follow -





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 388,180 $ 378,045 $ 765,513 $ 750,809 Cost of goods sold 146,325 137,034 292,736 272,098 Gross profit 241,855 241,011 472,777 478,711 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 82,805 41,041 135,489 83,544 General and administrative 20,633 66,515 78,166 123,331 Research and development 38,202 45,489 77,581 81,803 Total operating expenses 141,640 153,045 291,236 288,678 Operating income 100,215 87,966 181,541 190,033 Interest expense 4,915 4,917 9,779 9,721 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 9,536 (14,573 ) (5,369 ) 289 Gain on sale of business, net of transaction costs (199 ) — (59,527 ) — Other income, net (7,862 ) (6,895 ) (13,572 ) (21,023 ) Income before income taxes 93,825 104,517 250,230 201,046 Income tax expense 18,796 25,762 56,784 49,346 Net income $ 75,029 $ 78,755 $ 193,446 $ 151,700 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 2.98 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.12 $ 2.91 $ 2.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,160 68,516 64,949 68,591 Diluted 67,518 70,312 66,379 70,896





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands, except percent data – unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 Change $ Change % 2026 2025 Change $ Change % PYLARIFY $ 240,366 $ 250,642 $ (10,276 ) (4.1 )% $ 481,290 $ 508,296 $ (27,006 ) (5.3 )% Total oncology 240,366 250,642 (10,276 ) (4.1 )% 481,290 508,296 (27,006 ) (5.3 )% Neuraceq 39,616 — 39,616 100.0 % 75,055 — 75,055 100.0 % Total neurology 39,616 — 39,616 100.0 % 75,055 — 75,055 100.0 % DEFINITY 88,279 83,939 4,340 5.2 % 172,906 163,150 9,756 6.0 % Total cardiology 88,279 83,939 4,340 5.2 % 172,906 163,150 9,756 6.0 % Strategic partnerships and other 19,919 11,590 8,329 71.9 % 36,262 22,337 13,925 62.3 % SPECT — 31,874 (31,874 ) (100.0 )% — 57,026 (57,026 ) (100.0 )% Total revenues $ 388,180 $ 378,045 $ 10,135 2.7 % $ 765,513 $ 750,809 $ 14,704 2.0 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share and percent data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 75,029 $ 78,755 $ 193,446 $ 151,700 Stock and incentive plan compensation 20,008 22,321 36,049 43,519 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,723 7,971 33,446 15,987 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (31,397 ) — (31,755 ) — Non-recurring fees 1,874 155 9,285 2,633 Gain on sale of business, net of transaction costs (199 ) — (59,527 ) — Strategic collaboration and license costs 368 10,000 237 15,413 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 9,536 (14,531 ) (5,369 ) 331 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items (3,262 ) 22,921 3,103 27,672 Other 33,039 1,238 33,131 (3,154 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (16,773 ) (18,206 ) (11,299 ) (34,002 ) Adjusted net income $ 104,946 $ 110,624 $ 200,747 $ 220,099 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 27.0 % 29.3 % 26.2 % 29.3 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.12 $ 2.91 $ 2.14 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.30 0.32 0.54 0.61 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.25 0.11 0.50 0.23 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (0.47 ) — (0.48 ) — Non-recurring fees 0.03 0.00 0.14 0.04 Gain on sale of business, net of transaction costs (0.00 ) — (0.90 ) — Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.01 0.14 0.00 0.22 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 0.14 (0.21 ) (0.08 ) 0.00 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items (0.05 ) 0.33 0.05 0.39 Other 0.49 0.02 0.50 (0.05 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.25 ) (0.26 ) (0.17 ) (0.48 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted(b) $ 1.55 $ 1.57 $ 3.02 $ 3.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,518 70,312 66,379 70,896





(a) Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and adjusted net income (non-GAAP). (b) Amounts may not add due to rounding.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share and percent data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income $ 100,215 $ 87,966 $ 181,541 $ 190,033 Stock and incentive plan compensation 20,008 22,321 36,049 43,519 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,723 7,971 33,446 15,987 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (31,397 ) — (31,755 ) — Non-recurring fees 1,874 155 9,285 2,633 Strategic collaboration and license costs 368 10,000 237 15,413 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items 1,185 22,921 9,229 27,672 Other 33,039 1,238 33,131 1,573 Adjusted operating income $ 142,015 $ 152,572 $ 271,163 $ 296,830 Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues 36.6 % 40.4 % 35.4 % 39.5 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,203 $ 87,106 $ 217,330 $ 194,669 Capital expenditures (2,335 ) (7,961 ) (5,561 ) (16,679 ) Free cash flow $ 89,868 $ 79,145 $ 211,769 $ 177,990 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (2,023 ) $ (232,472 ) $ 23,963 $ (296,190 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 4,505 $ (98,413 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (116,632 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 593,298 $ 359,121 Accounts receivable, net 352,887 358,640 Inventory, net 57,551 64,674 Income tax receivable 1,169 15,387 Other current assets 22,154 21,400 Assets held for sale — 80,742 Total current assets 1,027,059 899,964 Investment in equity securities 118,980 42,213 Long-term notes receivable 24,526 — Property, plant and equipment, net 153,270 163,686 Intangibles, net 689,335 722,779 Goodwill 239,050 239,517 Deferred tax assets, net 102,723 109,196 Other long-term assets 59,719 50,044 Total assets $ 2,414,662 $ 2,227,399 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 697 $ 738 Accounts payable 48,109 42,906 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 286,871 267,307 Liabilities held for sale — 22,468 Total current liabilities 335,677 333,419 Asset retirement obligations 140 138 Long-term debt and other borrowings, net of current portion 570,354 568,678 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 54,057 54,246 Long-term contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 51,122 73,255 Other long-term liabilities 91,534 107,866 Total liabilities 1,102,884 1,137,602 Total stockholders’ equity 1,311,778 1,089,797 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,414,662 $ 2,227,399

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com