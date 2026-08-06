Tecnoglass Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Including Record Revenues on Continued Market Share Gains

- Record Second Quarter Revenue of $295.3 Million, Up 15.6% Year-Over-Year, With Double-Digit Growth in Both Single-Family Residential and Multi-Family/Commercial -

- Net Income of $24.6 Million, or $0.55 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income1 of $23.8 Million, or $0.54 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $51.7 Million, Representing 17.5% of Total Revenues -

- Backlog Expanded 15.6% Year-Over-Year to a Record $1.38 Billion -

- Strong Balance Sheet for Disciplined Deployment with Total Liquidity of $360 Million -

- Returned Value to Shareholders During the Quarter Through $6.7 Million in Dividends -

- Implemented Pricing Actions and Automation Initiatives Expected to Benefit Results in Second Half -

- Completed U.S. Redomiciliation, Aligning Corporate Structure with U.S. Listing, Enhancing Index Eligibility and Broadening Investor Access -

- Updated Full Year 2026 Guidance -

Miami, FL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “We delivered record second quarter revenues, with double-digit growth in both our single-family residential and multi-family and commercial businesses, reflecting healthy demand, continued market share gains and consistent execution across our expanding footprint. Margins developed largely as we outlined last quarter, reflecting elevated aluminum costs, a stronger Colombian Peso and the initial impact of the April enactment of Section 232 tariffs on certain aluminum-based products. We are addressing these dynamics through pricing actions, which began flowing into orders in May, along with logistics optimization and accelerated automation initiatives. We expect these actions to progressively benefit results in the second half of the year as we work toward a more optimized cost position entering 2027. Our first half actions and performance support our confidence in the balance of the year, and we remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Our backlog grew to another record of $1.38 billion, extending our track record of sequential quarter growth since 2021 and reflecting consistent execution on a growing pipeline of multi-family and commercial projects. Our new showrooms, expanding dealer network and vinyl lines continue to gain traction, helping us grow the share of single-family residential revenues generated outside of Florida by several hundred basis points year-to-date. We are making meaningful progress on our automation and efficiency program, which enabled a 10% headcount reduction as of the end of June, with additional automation expected to be operational by year end while preserving our capacity to serve a strong order book. We believe the actions underway are strengthening our cost structure and competitive position for years to come.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased 15.6% to a record $295.3 million, compared to $255.5 million in the prior year quarter. Multi-family/commercial revenues grew 15.7% year-over-year to a record $168.8 million, driven by continued strong activity in key markets, including growth in markets beyond Florida. Single-family residential revenues grew 15.4% year-over-year to a record $126.5 million, reflecting continued market share gains and geographic expansion, along with the timing of orders placed ahead of May pricing actions. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates represented a $0.9 million benefit to total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $110.0 million, representing a 37.3% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $114.3 million, representing a 44.7% gross margin, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in gross margin primarily reflected higher raw material costs as the average all-in U.S. aluminum price, which includes the Midwest premium, increased approximately 77% year-over-year, higher labor costs related to the annual minimum wage adjustment in Colombia at the beginning of the year, a strengthening of the Colombian Peso, which appreciated approximately 14% year-over-year, and approximately $0.7 million in severance costs related to headcount reductions associated with the Company's efficiency and automation initiatives. These impacts were partly offset by operating leverage on higher volume. Pricing actions implemented in May began flowing into orders late in the quarter, with the revenue benefit beginning in the third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $73.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $53.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflected approximately $17.0 million of expenses associated with the recently implemented Section 232 tariffs on finished aluminum window imports, along with higher transportation and commission expenses associated with revenue growth in the quarter. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 24.9% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 20.8% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned factors.

Net income was $24.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $44.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 and a gain of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. These non-cash gains and losses relate to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar-denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as the functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $23.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to adjusted net income1 of $48.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, which management believes better reflects core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, was $51.7 million, or 17.5% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $79.8 million, or 31.2% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily attributable to the aforementioned factors impacting gross margin and SG&A.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $4.4 million, reflecting the seasonal timing of annual income tax payments for the Company's Colombian subsidiaries, tariff-related payments, and continued strategic purchases of U.S.-sourced aluminum as part of the Company's supply chain resilience and tariff mitigation strategy. Capital expenditures of approximately $35.4 million in the quarter included scheduled payments related to previously announced capacity and automation investments.

During the quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through $6.7 million in cash dividends. As of August 6, 2026, the Company had approximately $92.5 million remaining under its current share repurchase program.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2026 with total liquidity of approximately $360.0 million, including $80.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $280.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities, and total debt of $225.4 million. The Company maintains a conservative leverage profile of approximately 0.6x net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA¹, providing significant financial flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives and returning capital to shareholders.

Additional Updates

Effective July 7, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced redomiciliation from the Cayman Islands to the United States, following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. Tecnoglass is now incorporated in the State of Florida and remains headquartered in Miami, Florida. The Company believes this milestone supports its strategic objectives by simplifying its organizational and regulatory structure, improving the tax efficiency of dividend distributions, and broadening its potential investor base to include investors that are limited to investing in U.S.-domiciled companies. The Company's ordinary shares continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol TGLS.

As previously disclosed, the Company is conducting a feasibility study for the potential construction of a new state-of-the-art facility in the United States. The Company expects to complete the purchase of land for this potential facility by the end of August 2026, which preserves strategic flexibility as due diligence continues and does not represent a commitment to proceed with any construction, which would occur in phases based on factors such as demand, market conditions and return profiles. The Company is also in advanced discussions with state authorities to finalize incentives that would be expected to significantly enhance the potential economics of the proposed project.

Additionally, the Company continues to advance its automation and efficiency initiatives, completing a 10% reduction in headcount as of the end of June, with additional automation expected to be operational by year end.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Based on our first half performance and the visibility provided by our order book, we are narrowing our full year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $220 million to $230 million. The revision primarily reflects sustained high aluminum costs and a Colombian peso that has strengthened beyond our prior assumptions, not a change in the demand for our products. We remain encouraged by demand trends and by our ability to grow well above industry rates. Looking ahead, we are committed to fully offsetting the impact of tariffs in 2027, as automation savings and full-year pricing are realized. With a conservative debt leverage profile and strong cash generation, we remain well-positioned to invest in growth while returning capital to shareholders.”

Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on August 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass’ website at www.tecnoglass.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-676-5131 (domestic) or 1-412-634-6589 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the webcast will be archived on the website. You may also access the conference call playback by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode: 10210630.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 5.8 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for over 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qD3AKBv4EkU.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo / CFO

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,814 $ 100,901 Investments 3,466 3,150 Trade accounts receivable, net 287,466 239,448 Due from related parties 2,075 2,002 Inventories 271,595 213,524 Contract assets – current portion 29,701 31,809 Other current assets 55,082 62,724 Total current assets $ 730,199 $ 653,558 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 562,122 $ 476,159 Long term accounts receivable 1,887 1,730 Deferred income taxes 329 1,257 Contract assets – non-current 28,414 20,506 Intangible assets 13,808 12,959 Goodwill 30,059 30,059 Equity method investment 55,656 57,443 Other long-term assets 7,417 6,721 Total long-term assets 699,692 606,834 Total assets $ 1,429,891 $ 1,260,392 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 6,156 $ 427 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 178,854 127,228 Due to related parties 8,895 10,881 Dividends payable 6,675 6,730 Contract liability – current portion 173,825 149,442 Other current liabilities 18,250 57,038 Total current liabilities $ 392,655 $ 351,746 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 28,181 $ 22,404 Contract liability – non-current 1,045 1,988 Long-term debt 219,238 171,202 Total long-term liabilities 248,464 195,594 Total liabilities $ 641,119 $ 547,340 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025 respectively $ $ Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,389,046 shares issued, and 44,364,716 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026; and, 46,389,146 shares issued, and 44,737,726 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 5 5 Treasury stock (95,679 ) (79,218 ) Legal Reserves 1,458 1,458 Additional paid-in capital 153,353 153,358 Retained earnings 713,697 670,558 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 15,938 (33,109 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest 788,772 713,052 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,429,891 $ 1,260,392



Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues: External customers $ 294,571 $ 254,145 $ 542,962 $ 475,417 Related parties 720 1,401 1,341 2,417 Total operating revenues 295,291 255,546 544,303 477,834 Cost of sales (185,257 ) (141,211 ) (338,435 ) (265,974 ) Gross profit 110,034 114,335 205,868 211,860 Operating expenses: Selling expense (45,081 ) (29,730 ) (67,981 ) (53,347 ) General and administrative expense (28,409 ) (23,405 ) (56,402 ) (42,260 ) Total operating expenses (73,490 ) (53,135 ) (124,383 ) (95,607 ) Other Operating income - 4 - 4,280 Operating income 36,544 61,204 81,485 120,533 Non-operating income, net 644 588 1,500 1,604 Equity method (loss) income (231 ) 942 (129 ) 2,286 Foreign currency transactions gains 5,213 847 6,130 338 Interest expense, net and deferred cost of financing (3,520 ) (1,350 ) (6,543 ) (2,681 ) Income before taxes 38,650 62,231 82,443 122,080 Income tax provision (14,095 ) (18,148 ) (25,997 ) (35,808 ) Net income $ 24,555 44,083 56,446 $ 86,272 Basic income per share $ 0.55 0.94 1.27 $ 1.84 Diluted income per share $ 0.55 0.94 1.27 $ 1.84 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 44,364,801 46,988,155 44,497,265 46,989,650 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 44,364,801 46,988,155 44,497,265 46,989,650 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 35,693 13,260 48,905 32,836 Change in fair value of investments available for sale and derivative contracts (50 ) 785 142 148 Other comprehensive income 35,643 14,045 49,047 32,984 Total Comprehensive income $ 60,198 $ 58,128 $ 105,493 $ 119,256



Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) / (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 56,446 86,272 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for credit losses 1,322 987 Depreciation and amortization 21,367 16,479 Deferred income taxes 5,009 2,002 Equity method income 129 (2,286 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 487 (4,254 ) Deferred cost of financing 307 556 Realized gain on derivative instruments 1,181 - Unrealized currency translation gains (15,956 ) (8,718 ) Other non-cash adjustments 31 391 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (32,334 ) (20,376 ) Inventories (35,818 ) (23,996 ) Prepaid expenses (2,691 ) (2,529 ) Other assets 19,953 (3,248 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,340 21,802 Taxes payable (39,160 ) (18,513 ) Labor liabilities (1,810 ) 87 Other liabilities 178 15 Contract assets and liabilities 3,668 21,387 Related parties (2,533 ) (1,298 ) CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 11,116 64,760 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividends received 2,257 8,914 Business acquisition - (6,841 ) Purchase of investments (600 ) (73 ) Sale of property and equipment - 12,312 Acquisition of property and equipment (52,662 ) (62,939 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (51,005 ) (48,627 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (13,364 ) (14,095 ) Share repurchases (16,466 ) (339 ) Proceeds from debt 63,810 3,613 Repayments of debt (15,731 ) (4,103 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 18,249 (14,924 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 1,553 1,816 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (20,087 ) 3,025 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 100,901 134,882 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 80,814 137,907 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4,698 $ 3,343 Income Tax $ 51,609 $ 47,360 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 9,778 $ 7,663 Account payable for business acquisition $ - $ 3,588





Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenues by Region United States 286,242 242,347 18.1 % 523,382 454,801 15.1 % Colombia 6,154 6,621 -7.1 % 13,673 13,035 4.9 % Other Countries 2,895 6,578 -55.9 % 7,248 9,998 -27.5 % Total Revenues by Region 295,291 255,546 15.6 % 544,303 477,834 13.9 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral, which are not performance measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. Management uses such performance measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 294,431 255,546 15.2 % 542,541 477,834 13.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currency 860 - n.a 1,762 - n.a Total Revenues, As Reported 295,291 255,546 15.6 % 544,303 477,834 13.9 %



Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data) / (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income 24,555 44,083 56,446 86,272 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) (5,213 ) (847 ) (6,130 ) (338 ) Provision for bad debt 234 772 1,322 987 Non-Recurring expenses (non-recurring professional fees, capital market fees, other non-core items) 3,753 6,660 7,233 7,297 Derivative financial instruments (64 ) - 279 - Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments 162 (89 ) 75 (142 ) Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate 338 (2,079 ) (834 ) (2,498 ) Adjusted net income 23,765 48,500 58,391 91,578 Basic income per share 0.55 0.94 1.27 1.84 Diluted income per share 0.55 0.94 1.27 1.84 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 0.54 1.03 1.31 1.95 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 44,365 46,988 44,497 46,990 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands 44,365 46,988 44,497 46,990 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income 24,555 44,083 56,446 86,272 Interest expense and deferred cost of financing 3,584 1,350 6,264 2,681 Income tax provision 14,095 18,148 25,997 35,808 Depreciation & amortization 10,689 9,145 21,367 16,479 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) (5,213 ) (847 ) (6,130 ) (338 ) Provision for bad debt 234 772 1,322 987 Non-Recurring expenses (non-recurring professional fees, capital market fees, other non-core items) 3,753 6,660 7,233 7,297 Derivative financial instruments (64 ) - 279 - Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments 93 468 497 789 ADJUSTED EBITDA 51,726 79,779 113,275 149,975



