Inventus Reports Up to 75% Gold Recovery from Heap Leach Testwork at Pardo

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive metallurgical heap leach test results completed on material from the Company's 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

The program evaluated gold recovery across multiple crush sizes and leach durations and provides a technical basis for detailed testing and potential integration as a future processing strategy.

HIGHLIGHTS

Column leach recoveries ranged from 66.9% to 74.5% after 78 days at crush sizes of -1/2 inch, -3/8 inch and -1/4 inch



The -1/4 inch column recovered 64.3% in 27 days, 72.0% in 48 days, and 74.5% after 78 days, identifying an initial 27-to-48-day optimization window for further testing



The -1/4 inch had a favourable reagent profile with low total cyanide consumption of 1.14 kg/t over 78 days and required no lime addition to maintain optimal leach pH above 10.5



A potential heap leach processing concept



Wesley Whymark, CEO & Director, comments: "These results are very encouraging, demonstrating that Pardo mineralization is responsive to cyanide leaching and, importantly, that recovery is front-loaded. At a -1/4 inch crush, 72% of the gold was recovered in 48 days. This gives us a clear starting point to optimize cycle time, crush size and reagent consumption.



The most compelling opportunity is how leaching could fit into a broader and flexible processing strategy at Pardo. We are evaluating ore sorting to produce a smaller-volume, higher-grade product for transport to an existing mill. The lower-grade fraction could potentially remain on site for lower-cost heap leaching rather than being hauled and conventionally milled. Our next step is to directly test different lower-grade mineralization and sorter products and use those results to guide future economic studies."

HEAP LEACH TEST RESULTS

Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd. (“PMC”), a mineral processing and metallurgical testing laboratory, tested a 310 kg composite of Trench 1 bulk sample material. Three columns containing approximately 59 to 65 kg of material were prepared at crush sizes of -1/4 inch, -3/8 inch and -1/2 inch. The columns were leached for 78 days using a 0.5 g/L sodium cyanide solution applied at a standard laboratory flow rate. The calculated head grades ranged from 1.51 to 2.69 g/t gold with results presented in Table 1 below.

Table 1. Column Leach Recovery Results

Test Crush Size Calculated Head (g/t Au) Gold Recovery 27 Days Gold Recovery 48 Days Gold Recovery 78 Days Column A -1/4 inch 2.694 64.3%

72.0%

74.5%

Column B -3/8 inch 1.514 53.1%

60.0%

66.9%

Column C -1/2 inch 1.910 61.1%

65.1%

69.5%





The -1/4 inch column demonstrated the clearest indication of a potential optimized heap leach cycle. Recovery increased to 64.3% by day 27 and 72.0% by day 48, then increased more gradually to 74.5% by day 78. Based on the current laboratory data, a 27 to 48 day cycle is an initial target for optimization.

Results showed that 86% to 92% of the unrecovered gold in the column residues was contained in the coarse fraction, indicating that gold liberation and solution access are important controls. PMC concluded that heap leaching may not be the preferred route for the tested higher-grade composite where maximum recovery is the objective. PMC also noted that the performance of this higher-grade composite cannot be used to predict the response of a lower-grade feed, which must be tested directly.

POTENTIAL INTEGRATED PROCESSING CONCEPT

Inventus believes the results support evaluating a flexible two-product processing approach rather than applying a single recovery method to all material. Under the concept being evaluated, crushed material would be ore sorted to produce a smaller-volume, higher-grade product for transport to an existing mill. A lower-grade fraction could be retained at site and processed by heap leaching if direct testwork demonstrates acceptable recovery, permeability and reagent consumption.

The concept could reduce the tonnes transported and conventionally milled while preserving the potential value of lower-grade material. This conceptual flowsheet has not yet been supported by an economic study and remains subject to metallurgical testing, engineering, permitting and economic analysis.

NEXT STEPS

Complete additional testing on different representative lower-grade material and potential ore-sorting product streams

Complete gold deportment, mineralogical, porosity, permeability and dye-penetration studies on the different lower-grade mineralization to identify controls on coarse-particle recovery

Use the optimized metallurgical results to inform process selection, engineering trade-off studies and future economic studies at Pardo



For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 221 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Inventus, who has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Whymark is not independent of the Company.

Technical Information

The metallurgical program was completed by Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd. under project JAN2026-08. A 310 kg composite of Trench 1 material was dried, crushed and split for column and bottle roll testing. The three column tests used 0.5 g/L sodium cyanide solution and were operated for 78 days. Gold recovery was calculated using gold captured on activated carbon together with final residue assays. Multiple large-mass Photon assays were used to reduce sampling uncertainty associated with the coarse-gold nugget effect. Calculated head grades are reconciled values based on recovered gold and residual gold. The results are laboratory-scale and pertain only to the samples tested.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning potential processing strategies, ore sorting, off-site milling, heap leaching, recoveries, leach durations, reagent consumption, future testwork, engineering and economic studies. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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