Claret Capital Partners provides €30m financing to Carvolix to accelerate commercialization of medtech portfolio

Carvolix is a listed French commercial- and clinical-stage medical technology company





Developing breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants to revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of ischaemic stroke





Lead technology, TAVIpilot, an FDA-cleared, easy-to-use, AI-driven intraoperative software for TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedures





Claret’s investment is the latest in a series of late-stage, financings of European listed and private life sciences companies including Inventiva, Cinclus Pharma, SIS Medical and Abivax





London, 6 August, 2026, Claret Capital Partners (‘Claret’), Europe's largest independent growth debt fund manager has made an investment through its funds, of €30m in Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 – Ticker: CVX – “Carvolix” or the “Company”), a French commercial- and clinical-stage medical technology company specialising in the international development and industrialisation of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants to revolutionise interventional cardiology and the treatment of ischemic stroke.

Based in Aix-en-Provence, France, Carvolix is aiming to transform cardiac valve replacement and stroke, conditions where there is large unmet clinical need and limited patient access to effective therapy. It is developing AI- and imaging-driven mini-robotic technologies designed to expand access to life-saving procedures such as TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation). Its lead asset, the TAVIpilot aims to support interventional cardiologists in complex procedures, where precision, consistency, and speed are critical.

Structural heart diseases and stroke affect millions of patients worldwide and remain leading causes of mortality and disability. Transcatheter valve therapies and thrombectomy are complex procedures that require advanced operator expertise, limiting access and consistent outcomes for patients worldwide. There is a high unmet need globally due to a bottleneck in adoption, procedural complexity and reliance on specialist technicians. As a result, 1.7m patients are eligible for TAVI procedures per annum but only 17% receive treatment; in ischemic stroke, less than 5% of patients worldwide have access to mechanical thrombectomy.

Joey Mason, Life Sciences Venture Partner at Claret Capital Partners, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Carvolix, enabling it to drive its business forward. Carvolix is exactly the type of innovative company we like to work with - it is an exciting business with a technology portfolio which could transform the lives of people. By redefining structural heart and stroke interventions through its AI-guided procedural support and robotically enabled procedures, Carvolix has the opportunity to radically improve the lives of patients who could receive this and other life-saving interventions.”

Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer of Carvolix, commented: “This debt financing gives us specific means directed towards the commercialization of TAVIPILOT and preparation of industrialization across our portfolio. Claret Capital’s interest in our technology and roadmap is a further validation as we work to make AI-driven robotics and biomimetic implants a new standard of care for patients facing complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures.”

The investment in Carvolix follows a series of late stage European listed and private life sciences investments Claret has made recently, including Inventiva, Cinclus Pharma, SIS Medical and Abivax, as it continues to expand its activity in the sector through tailored growth lending. Claret has a strong track record in healthcare and life sciences, investing in medtech to therapeutics, services to digital health, supporting founders and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Claret Capital Partners

Joey Mason

Chantal Toft +44 207 408 4160

info@claret-capital.com Vigo Consulting (Media relations)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell, Rozi Morris +44 (0) 20 7390 0230





About Claret Capital Partners

Claret Capital Partners’ team has a track record of over 25 years in financing innovative technology and life sciences sectors and brings a streamlined and collaborative approach to its investments. Our specialist healthcare and life sciences team has an in-depth understanding of the pressures on founders and CEOs, and the complex journeys their companies face, based on the team’s backgrounds in investment, corporate development, R&D and entrepreneurship. Claret’s aim is to actively support management teams and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value. Our offering is a flexible and provides growth capital speedily to enable companies achieve near term value-enhancing inflection points.

For more information, please see: https://www.claret-capital.com/

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, at commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, the world's leading causes of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures doable by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves.

For more information: www.carvolix.eu

Claret Capital Partners Disclosure

This press release is a marketing communication issued by Claret Capital Partners Limited ("Claret"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number 993228). It is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity, including any offer to invest in any fund or vehicle managed or advised by Claret.

This document is directed only at, and must not be relied or acted upon by, persons who are: (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations or partnerships falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; (iii) certified high net worth individuals within Article 48 of the Order; (iv) certified or self-certified sophisticated investors within Articles 50 and 50A of the Order; or (v) persons who are otherwise per se or elective professional clients or eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook (together, "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons, and this document must not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, to any other person.

Past performance, including any reference to prior transactions or portfolio companies, is not a reliable indicator of future results. Growth lending and private credit investments carry risk, including risk of loss of capital, and are illiquid in nature. Nothing in this document should be treated as investment, legal, tax or other advice.